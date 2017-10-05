No Reaction From The Market Regardless Of CEO's Massive Stake In DryShips

This tells us that no one trusts the company and there are no long term investors.

The company announced that the CEO now owns 69.5% of the common shares and interestingly, there was almost no reaction from the market.

Since the cancellation of the Kalani deal, the share count has increased by 235%, from 31.3 million to 104.2 million.

DryShips’ CEO George Economou

Investment Thesis

The CEO now gets $69.5% of common shares, after collecting close to $700 million from the US capital markets through the Kalani deal with the help of cumulative reverse split of 1-for-117600, and wiping out the existing shareholders. This may be a conflicting action because the CEO did not invest in the common shares during the nine-month dilution.

This is not the first time the CEO has had a large stake in DryShips (DRYS). In fact, in the past, he owned 17.6% of common shares. He did not bother selling them, but his 17.6% ownership became 0% by the non-stop voluntary reverse splits. He is not making money from the common shares. Instead he is making money from the contracts (operation of vessels) from DRYS. I expect DRYS may trade sideways unless the SEC's investigation goes against them.

Avoiding the Another Reverse Split

Regardless of the CEO’s massive stake in Dryships, there is almost no reaction from the market. The stock is trading around the $3 dollar mark. During the nine-month dilution, the company performed a voluntary reverse split on a monthly basis to stay in NASDAQ. The stock was under a constant short and naked short attack during the share dilution. Even now, in the last three months, the short volume is continuing to rise (see chart below).

Since the company has plenty of cash in hand, it seems that they want take a six month break to focus on their operations. By controlling a large stake in the company, they are trying to avoid share price collapse and another voluntary reverse split. Their goal should be helping the share price so that they would not need to worry about a delisting notice or reverse split.

Rights holders subscribed for an aggregate of 305,760 shares of Common Stock and the Company raised approximately $0.8 million of gross proceeds therefrom, while 36,057,876 shares of Common Stock will be issued to Sierra. Following the closing of the rights offering, the amount outstanding under the Sierra Credit Facility will be approximately $73.8 million and the facility is expected to be refinanced with a new secured loan facility with Sierra. Additionally, following the closing of the rights offering, the total number of shares of Common Stock outstanding will be 104,274,708 and entities that may be deemed to be affiliated with the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. George Economou, will beneficially own approximately 69.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Stock.

SA author Henrik Alex posits that the CEO may sell the entire company since he has a large stake in DRYS. I hope Henrik is right. That would be a big relief for the individual investors. However, I do not think the CEO will sell the company because there are more than a dozen private companies controlled by the CEO and his family who are relying on DRYS. If they did that they would all lose their jobs.

Conclusion

To conclude, the CEO’s large stake in Dryships is to stabilize the share price so that they can focus on their operations. At the current business model (operating expenses will be greater than the revenue due to unfair dealings), the company will burn the cash within 6 to 12 months. Then they will be looking for equity financing once again. Therefore I would recommend staying away from this stock.

