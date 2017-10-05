Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Still Some Hope Left For Axovant Sciences?

All the other notable news, events, and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight feature on Axovant Sciences are presented below.

The biotech sector has had a solid start to the fourth quarter as has the overall market.

The biotech sector has gotten off to a decent start to the fourth along with the rest of the overall market. We began trading today with the Dow, S&P and Dow all at all-time highs. There continues to be a few small acquisitions across the sector but decent sized M&A deals remain few and far between as transaction volume continues to be at multi-year lows. Small cap concerns continue to be driven largely by trial results and FDA actions.

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD), which has had a huge run over the past year thanks to events around its first approved compound galafold, might soon see a second drug reach commercialization. The company just posted very encouraging results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing ATB200/AT2221 in patients with Pompe disease, a rare inherited disorder. The data might be good enough to result in accelerated approval of the compound.

As I stated in opening narrative, there continues to be small deals made across the space but very few significant acquisitions. Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) just acquired privately held Envisia Therapeutics' PRINT technology for ophthalmology use for $25 million in cash and stock plus some potential milestones payouts as one good example of the purchase that still are being made in the sector. In a similar move, yesterday Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) purchased Crystal Bioscience a privately held antibody discovery firm for $25 million in cash and up to $10.5 million in potential success-based milestones.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) got a bit of a boost in trading yesterday after announcing positive results from the open-label extension portion of a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing it compound edasalonexent in boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) also had a nice trading day on Wednesday. The small cap concern inked a deal with biotech pioneer Amgen (AMGN) to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the well-validated cancer target Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor.

Piper Jaffray ($61 price target) and H.C. Wainwright ($60 price target) both reissued Buy ratings on Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) this morning. The company announced after the bell last night the start of a Phase 3 clinical trial, HARMONY, assessing NUPLAZID for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis which has received Breakthrough Therapy status on. NUPLAZID already is approved to treat the psychosis found in approximately 40% of Parkinson's patients.

A five-star ranked (Tipranks) at Oppenheimer is impressed with Catabasis's just disclosed trial results (above) as he reissues his Buy rating and raises his price target three bucks to $7 this morning. He adds this color on the data:

Catabasis reported positive 36-week data from the ongoing Part C open label extension of its Phase 2 MoveDMD clinical trial in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) at a late breaking poster session on 10/4 at the World Muscle Society conference. Since the negative results of Part B of MoveDMD, we have been positing that there is a potential efficacy signal seen in the long-term extension (Part C) of the MoveDMD trial. The data at WMS confirms this view, as the fairly strong and consistent delay in disease progression of DMD is impressive. We are adjusting our probability of edasanolexent to market to 30% (from 10%) and keeping other variables unchanged (see PT calculation below) and updating our PT to $7/share from $4/ share.

Cowen & Co. becomes the fifth analyst firm in the past two weeks to reiterate or assigned a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma with a Street high $100 price target. Previous price targets proffered had been in the $62 to $70 range. Aerie has a critical Ad Comm Panel convened for next Friday around its compound Rhopressa to treat glaucoma. Obviously, analysts believe a positive recommendation for this drug is highly likely based on their recent views.

Today's Spotlight feature is on Axovant Sciences (AXON). This stock recently took a ~70% tumble after its late stage drug candidate failed in trials to treat Alzheimers. As my regular readers and Biotech Forum members know I was very much of the mind that Axovant would fail in this disease area, which has been the "black hole" of drug development for many years. I actually would have liked to have been wrong in that assessment for society's sake.

However, I bought a stake in this name at just under $7.50 a share yesterday. I believe the sell-off was an overreaction and perhaps failure in Alzheimers should have only knocked ~50% off the stock price, not 70%. Axovant's has multiple 'shots on goal' as can be seen by clicking here.

As pointed out in a solid article by another contributor this morning, failure of its primary drug candidate for Alzheimers; does not mean several upcoming trails will meet the same fate. Several other study results will be out later this quarter into the first quarter of 2018. I agree with the author that chances this drug could work with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) appear solid, as I have heard same thing from another trusted source in the space around this candidate. That indication afflicts over one million individuals in the U.S. Given Axovant now has just a ~$800 market cap, successful results treating that indication should be worth more than the stock.

Analyst opinions, as one would expect given a much publicized trial failure, have been all over the place over the past week or so. These included many "Buys", several "Holds" and one outright "Sell" with price targets ranging from $3.00 to $30.00 a share on AXON.

I think the fairest opinion came out Wednesday from a highly ranked (TipRanks) analyst at H.C. Wainwright who reissued a Buy rating with an $11 price target. He added this color behind his positive view on the company's prospects:

Now that the spotlight has been taken away from the front-runner in the pipeline, we encourage investors to look beyond MINDSET and survey the diverse storefront (4 compounds in the clinic). Specifically, several readouts in DLB and PDD trials are on the horizon by the end of the year, which we believe may comprise the main value drivers for Axovant moving forward. As we reiterate our 'blank check' value proposition for Axovant, we believe that the core competence of the company resides in its ability to identify and in-license under-appreciated and under-valued assets. And with the addition of David Hung at the helm as ship captain (battle-tested from a similar situation), we remain confident that pivoting to the maturing pipeline and potential in-licensing of additional late-stage assets may suffice to steady the ship and steer the company to safe waters.

It should be noted that the company ended the first half of 2017 with nearly $300 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. Insiders also bought some $12 million in shares early in the second quarter and there have been no insider sells this year, which is always encouraging.

I sold February $10 calls against half of my position for $1.50. The other half of my position I am keeping uncovered for now. I think this strategy offers a nice risk/reward scenario with some risk mitigation thrown in.

