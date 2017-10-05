Maxwell Technologies Gets A Slight Taste Of Debt

Maxwell Technologies (MXWL), the ultracapicitor maker, has big dreams of making significant inroads into the auto sector as it electrifies globally over the coming decade, which has meant the company needs to raise extra capital. Earlier this year, it looked like a plan was in place to sell new shares to a Chinese fund, but that plan fizzled. However, it recently announced a Plan B for coming up with the necessary funding for the growth its management (and stockholders) are hoping to see.

The backstory here is that in April 2017, Maxwell announced that the Chinese fund SDIC was buying a major stake of the company at a fair premium - $6.32 per share for about $46M in total financing, amounting to 7.34M new shares, and an ownership stake of about 16% post issuance. This would have been on top of significant foreign equity ownership held by the former owners of Nesscap Energy (South Korean) that Maxwell acquired in Q1 2017, and of course subject to the approval of Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States [CFIUS]. Something along the way scuttled the deal, and on the Q2 earnings call, CEO Franz Fink stated plainly:

On August 4, just prior to today's expiration of the final phase of the CFIUS review process, we withdrew the filing to allow more time for review and discussion with CFIUS. Through that end, we are continuing to work with CFIUS, SDIC Fund and our advisers to address the remaining open information requests before refiling.

This statement gives the impression of two key things - one, Maxwell made the determination to pause the process, and two, that perhaps there were stumbling blocks around the scope of foreign ownership.

In the weeks since the earnings call, the final nail in the SDIC deal was announced, and simultaneously Maxwell shared the news of seeking $40M (less fees, with an optional additional $6M available) of financing through an unsecured convertible debt offering. The deal terms do not seem too onerous: 5.50% coupon paid semiannually, fully maturing in September 2022, with an initial conversion amounting to basically the same valuation offered by SDIC at $6.35 per share (157.51 shares per $1,000 principal bond amount); the stock has come back fairly sharply from its highs once the convertible debt was announced.

MXWL data by YCharts

There are a couple of possible upsides to this deal for prospective Maxwell shareholders here, stress on the word "possible." Actually, one is reasonably cut-and-dried from a finance perspective, and the other is an uncertainty relatively far into the distance:

By taking on even a moderate amount of debt at 5.50%, Maxwell's weighted average cost of capital [WACC] drops accordingly, which can make a nice impact on valuing those future cash flows coming to shareholders. In the discounted cash flow [DCF] models I have built for Maxwell over the last year or so, the cost of capital was relatively high partly because there was no debt to apply any downward pressure. Of course, the estimated market value of the debt gets backed out of the valuation of the equity, but nevertheless a lower cost of capital should not be considered a bad move, as in theory it lowers the bar for growing cash flows at a rate better than the cost of the capital necessary to generate those cash flows. By my calculations, the discount rate with the debt factored in comes in around 9%, or about 200 basis points lower than without the debt. The SDIC deal, had it gone through, was effectively immediately dilutive [offset somewhat by the premium offered], whereas this deal may or may not be, depending on factors that won't be known for some time. If the bondholders elect to convert to equity when the time comes, then in fact that would be a bullish move in spite of the dilution effects, assuming for now that the conversion rate at the time remains $6.35 per share [as of this writing, I have not yet found the fine print explaining how the conversion ratio can be affected, just the line in the press release saying "The conversion rate and the corresponding conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events"]. Under this scenario, while there is greater long-term uncertainty, in some ways it is preferable to paying the immediate price for expanding the share count by 20%.

So where does all this leave Maxwell from a valuation framework? If that debt can get Maxwell over the hump and to that magical "inflection point," in which the cash flows start to see real and substantive growth year-over-year, then clearly it becomes a win-win for the bondholders and shareholders alike. A few things stand to reason in incorporating convertible debt into a DCF model [to help me sort this out, I relied on Aswath Damodaran's treatment here, pages 167 - 176].

The market value of the notes would be the current share price * 40,000 bonds * 157.51 shares/bond plus the present value of the actual coupon payments.

The difference between the market value of the bonds and what might be called the "straight debt portion" of the bond's value is the equity value of the option to convert, and since it belongs to the bondholders, that value (assuming it is positive) needs to be deducted from the equity value calculated from the discounted cash flows that otherwise belong to shareholders. Using Damodaran's approach, the straight value of the debt is calculated at a higher discount rate than the actual coupon rate offered, on the assumption that non-convertible debt would require a higher coupon.

The effect on Maxwell's cashflow model is rather small - that is, Maxwell's value is overwhelmingly defined by its ability to generate cash from its assets. Those assumptions far outweigh the assumptions on the market value of the debt.

I have been bearish more often than not on Maxwell, and it has not exactly proven me wrong. However, for the reasons outlined below, it is not a stretch to justify Maxwell's current market value. It involves a rather rosy outlook, but not one that is entirely unreasonable. Maxwell management has made the case multiple times that an inflection point is coming from the auto industry, and the evidence does keep coming to support the idea.

Specifically, one of Maxwell's existing clients in the auto sector, General Motors (GM) via the Cadillac brand, is putting more bets on its Chevy Bolt platform in the years ahead and is pushing further on autonomous driving, all while restructuring into "North America" and "China and everywhere else." This is on the heels of China's own announcement on bringing more electric vehicles to consumers in the next 10 years. Furthermore, the French car maker Peugeot (PSA), already a client for Maxwell as well, has completed its acquisition of GM's former European operations Opel and Vauxhall, so the potential for expanded use in Europe is not out of the question, an environment seemingly open to more EVs as well.

For valuing Maxwell, the potential for a period of rapid growth in revenues, and ultimately cash flows, is entirely possible. To arrive at a valuation that supports the company's current price, taking the new debt into account, essentially requires three things - 1) expanding revenues by 20% annually between 2018 and 2020 and 10% in 2021; 2) holding the line on SG & A expenses tightly, close to $40M per year or less, and 3) achieving gross margins around 28%. My other assumptions, such as cost of capital and beta, etc., are in the spreadsheet below.

The revenue growth is the one factor that has completely failed to deliver to this point, and this is one area in which investors are sure to be the most skeptical. However, as the evidence mounts for a tipping point in EVs in the window over the next 4 years to really gain traction in the consumer market, posting consecutive 20% revenue growth years is not outlandish; this optimistic outlook does not even factor possible growth in Maxwell's other markets, such bus, truck and grid applications, so it is not completely dependent on Maxwell having a big breakthrough with its dry electrode [although that should be considered a possible reason to justify some growth]. Maxwell's SG & A has hovered in the mid $30M to low $40M range going back to at least 2011, so managing to keep it at $40M going forward for a couple more years, even with the acquired Nesscap assets is possible - consider it a stretch goal. Gross margin in 2015 and 2016 came in at 30% and 28% respectively, and while management has indicated there will be margin pressure in 2017, they do believe they can return to historical levels.

Conclusion

So do the stars have to align just perfectly to justify the value? I think it fundamentally comes down to when [or if] Maxwell starts to deliver the revenue growth it has insisted is possible, although nobody is willing to quantify what that could mean at this point. Given the uncertainty and healthy skepticism of the market regarding Maxwell, the recent reversal in the share price down to the $5.00 range presents a much better risk/reward profile.

To be clear, the shares are not undervalued, as the major risk at this point is simply that Maxwell's bet on cars proves to be too much wishful thinking on a single industry. However, the alternative for Maxwell without the new capital would likely be a company with fewer growth drivers over the next 2 - 4 years, so I like the chances better with the convertible debt on the books. While I like getting value, every now and then I am willing to just take a small bet when I think the conditions are right, and I am back to the place of being willing to put some of my own money to work betting on Maxwell's prospects. I plan to enter a long position in Maxwell within one week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MXWL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.