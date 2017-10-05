Are Consumers Stretched Too Far?

We are now about eight years into our economic recovery, and we have for years been hearing about an impending correction, inflation, or even depression. None of these predictions have come to fruition. Instead, we have been left with a mediocre economy which took years to get down to a historically normal unemployment rate, albeit with record low labor force participation. With these meager GDP growth rates and an unemployment situation that took years to rectify (if it even is fully rectified), consumers felt the pinch for many years. What I want to analyze is the current state of the consumer. Much of our future growth depends on the ability of consumers to increase spending, take on more debt, and drive production.

Rather than trying to understand the overall state of the economy and make a future about GDP growth, I am instead going to focus on the consumer argue that now is the time to start betting against consumers, especially with regard to retail and auto. This focus allows us to understand how industries that are most sensitive to changes in consumer behavior will fare in the near term. Economic downturn prediction is a game with many losers, and many of those who were correct about fundamentals have been wrong on the timing. Looking at current statistics will show that there is no room for increased consumption and that the Fed's rate hike cycle will only exacerbate current trends. This may not lead to an immediate downturn in the overall economy, but you can be sure that those consumer-driven industries are going to be feeling the effects immediately.

Personal Savings Rate

There are multiple ways to understand the savings rate, and as such, it can be difficult to interpret what a change in savings rates actually mean.

The popular narrative about savings is that rates decrease in good economic times because people are confident about the economy's future prospects. We can see this in 2005, where savings rates fell as the economy was booming. Conversely, it is often thought that an increased savings rate is correlated with a depressed economy. As people become more sour about future economic outlook, they save more money presently to prepare for that uncertain future.

However, today, we are in a totally different environment. With deposits yielding around 0% in banks, there is no good reason to be saving money. Savings accounts today act as nothing more than rainy day funds, and real interest rates are negative in these accounts. So, what we see today is not so much the reverse correlation that we saw in the past. Rather, what we are looking at exclusively is the ability to save.

What I would propose is that today's savings rates indicate whether people have money to save or not. As we've seen since 2015, the savings rate has fallen significantly, approaching decreases of 40% year over year. Some may argue that this is a sign that consumers are more confident about future economic prospects. However, given what credit card data are telling us, I remain unconvinced and would argue that my interpretation is more harmonious with concurrent economic data.

Credit Market Health

Since 2015, we have seen a steady rise in delinquencies for credit cards. We are now approaching growth rates that are associated with recessions.



Now, to be fair, overall the delinquency rate is still far below what we have seen in previous cycles, but this development must be concerning, especially as the Fed is exiting the ZIRP environment and trying to bring the economy back into a more historically normal interest rate environment.

Interestingly enough, this has coincided quite well with the rate hike cycle started by the Fed, so it seems clear that as the Fed continues to hike rates, this will only get worse. And, who will be most affected by this? Consumer staples, commodities, and oil will feel this impact less than others. As these are seen generally as needs rather than luxuries, consumers will keep up spending here as long as possible. On the contrary, retail and auto manufacturing generally see large losses during recessions as these are among the places where consumers spend less when they have less money. Let's take a look at how the fundamentals are for these industries.

State of Retailers and Auto Manufacturers

The first metric that I look at to understand the health of a market is inventory to sales. For both retailers and auto manufacturers, the prognosis is critical.

Throughout this recovery, inventories have been rising significantly for retailers. Now, we are finally seeing action as many retailers are facing or have already declared bankruptcy. This metric was ignored by many for years. In the face of our current retail downturn, this cannot be ignored any longer.

Along with retail, we have auto inventories, which are at historic highs. A spate of hurricanes has helped to stabilize this ratio, but here also, we are seeing significant issues.

These ratios can only be normalized by either liquidations or increases in consumer spending. Given the data that I presented earlier, can a case be made for an impending consumer spending upturn? If that is not going to happen, then the only option left is liquidation. It is already happening in retail, autos are next.

Conclusion and Action to Take

With consumers stretched thin, delinquencies rising, and the Fed promising to further increase rates, industries dependent on consumer spending are going to face a rough time. With retail already correcting, this does not seem like a great target for a short at this time. However, if you own positions in ETFs like SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT), I would get out now. Recovery is going to take a long time, and many big names are already affected. XRT is already down 15% from its 2005 peak. If you are very bold, you could initiate a short, but it seems risky. Interestingly, junk bond markets have been seemingly unaffected, and this would be a great place to initiate a position. I would short iShares High Yield Growth (NYSEARCA:HYG) which has a 13.57% exposure to consumer cyclical industries. Perhaps a better option would be to initiate a position in ProShares CDS Short North American HY Credit (BATS:WYDE). This has a 24% exposure to consumer discretionary industries and would have greater upside in the face of large scale retail bankruptcies. As for the auto industry, a short against First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) seems like a good way to short the industry as a whole.

We have had nearly two years now of increasing delinquencies and decreased savings. Retail is already being hit hard, while the auto industry has been generally unaffected. Do not be fooled by the recent hurricane inflated numbers that auto companies are putting out. These gains are temporary, while the state of the consumer has not changed (rather, those hurricanes will have a longer term negative effect). They will not survive, and as rates continue to increase, they will suffer shortly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WYDE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also short HYG