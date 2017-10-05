Capitol Federal Financial: Inflating Earnings With Troubled Loan Restructurings, Expect A 30% Decline

Fair value of the stock with the appropriate level of loanloss reserves is 10.3, a 30% declinefrom the current price of 14.77.

With essentially zero growth, Capitol Federal is way over-valued at a PE of 23.1 vs.18.9 average P/E for comparable companies.

Investment Thesis – Sell Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) – company will have to “face the music” and record loan loss allowances instead of continually restructuring loans. Expect an earnings hit within the next two years that will drive the stock down to 10.3, a 30% decrease from the current price of 14.77.

Business Overview

Capitol Federal is a Kansas bank with 37 traditional and 10 in-store branches. They operate in Kansas, serving the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, and Salina. Per their 2017 2nd Quarter 10Q, they have $7.2B in outstanding loans, primarily in residential real estate. Market cap is $2.06B (based on 14.77 close on 10/4/2017).

Inflating Earnings with Debt Restructurings

The practice of using troubled debt restructurings to artificially inflate earnings can’t continue forever. Capitol Federal has essentially recorded zero loan loss provisions on a $7.2 B loan portfolio over the last 2 years. Instead, they have restructured $38.9 MM in troubled loans.

When they restructure a loan they write up or increase the value of the loan by the value of the delinquent interest and escrow – see note below from the 2017 2nd Quarter 10Q.

This isn’t sustainable. At some point, they will have to take a loan loss provision instead of continually restructuring loans. A reasonable estimate is that pre-tax net income is currently overstated by $14 MM per year or 60% of the average amount of restructured loans over the last 4 quarters.

High P/E Isn’t Supported by Earnings Growth

With essentially zero growth, Capitol Federal is way over-valued at a P/E of 23.1 vs.18.1 average P/E for comparable companies. The table below shows P/E and 2018 EPS Growth rates of Midwest banks with Market Caps between $1.5B and $2.5B. Capitol Federal has the highest P/E ratio despite having one of the lowest growth rates.

Risks to the Short Thesis

As outlined below in Zacks U.S. Bank Stocks Outlook – July 2017, key risks to the short thesis include higher net interest margins from rising rates, corporate tax reductions and financial regulatory reforms. The benefit of higher interest rates on loans is expected to outweigh the increase in interest rates on deposits. Corporate tax reform and reduced regulatory costs will provide an additional boost to profitability.

Stock Price Target

2017 EPS estimate should be reduced to account for an appropriate level of loan reserves. This results in a $9.3 MM reduction in earnings (60% of the Troubled Debt Restructurings over the last 4 quarters ($14 MM) adjusted for taxes). 2017 EPS goes from $0.64 down to $0.57. Applying an average P/E of 18.1 results in a target price of 10.3, a 30% decline from the current price of 14.77. The decline will occur over the next two years. Investors should go short the stock or buy put options.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CFFN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.