Trisura: An Undervalued Spin-Off

Trisura's existing business revenues have been increasing steadily Y-o-Y and this provides further upside to the stock.

Additional capital might be infused in Trisura by the promoters to pursue growth opportunities in the US market.

At a current P/B ratio of 1.37, the stock is relatively cheap compared to its peers.

Trisura is a specialty insurance company that has been spun-off from Brookfield Asset Management. The stock is undervalued due to the below reasons.

Trisura (OTCPK:OTCPK:TRRSF) is a spin-off from Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). It is listed as TSU on the Toronto Stock Exchange and is traded over the counter in the US market. All the figures in the article refer to Canadian dollars. It has been spun-off from Brookfield as specialty insurance no longer fit with the long-term plans of Brookfield.



Key Drivers of Value

The stock is undervalued and is a good opportunity for investment because of the following reasons :

1. Investment by Brookfield

Brookfield has taken adequate steps to support the success of Trisura. It has subscribed to CAD 41.1 million of common shares prior to the spin-off. This shows the confidence Brookfield has in the spin-off and the cash infusion provides downside protection for the stock. It has appointed two of its employees to the board of directions and also appointed an employee as the Chief Financial Officer of the company. This assistance is expected to continue until the first annual general meeting of the Trisura group. Brookfield will also continue to provide information technology, internal audit and investment management service in the transition period.

As a separate entity, Trisura will also have greater access to capital to pursue growth opportunities both locally and internationally. The major shareholder of the Trisura group is the Partners Value Investments LP. It has an ownership stake of 9% in Trisura. This ownership stake might increase in the future as PVI is fully committed to the growth of Trisura.

2. US and International Expansion

The corporate structure of Trisura group is presented below.

According to the prospectus, Trisura plans to grow through strategic acquisitions and by building their business in the USA. Trisura US has not yet been incorporated. The company is in the process of seeking regulatory approval for the same. More than 90% of Trisura US's actual insurance coverage risk will be transferred to capacity providers (reinsurers) in exchange for ceding a portion of its fees. This enables Trisura US to hold very little net reserves for losses. The capital can be used to pursue growth instead.

3. Rising Revenues

The gross premiums of TGI in which Trisura group has a 60% stake have increased more than 18% Y-o-Y. TGI's revenues have increased from 91 million in 2014 to 124 million in 2016. Trisura has a lot of upside potential as revenues have been increasing steadily in existing businesses such as TGI.

TGI Gross premiums

4. Relative Valuation

According to the unaudited income statement of Trisura Group, gross premiums of CAD 124.9 million were written last year. With a market cap of CAD 154 million, the stock is priced at a P/B ratio of only 1.37.

Using the comparable transactions method, the stock looks undervalued. Recently, Intact Financial Corporation acquired OneBeacon Insurance Group (a leading US specialty insurance company) for CAD 2.3 billion. OneBeacon was valued at 1.65 times book value in the transaction. Tokio Marine has acquired HCC Insurance for USD 7.5 billion which is 1.9 times the book value of HCC.

Key Risks

1. Business And Operational Risks

The main risk facing Trisura is that it is pursuing growth in the US where it has no prior operational experience. Other risks include regulation and industry competition. Specialty insurance is a niche field with high competition.

Let us have a look at Trisura's business to understand the risks involved. The business of Trisura is divided into three business lines. They are Risk solutions, Surety and Corporate Insurance. The profitability of the business lines is measured by the combined ratio. The difference between 100% and the combined ratio is the underwriting margin.

Surety bonds are used to guarantee contractors’ completion of contractual obligations and the payment to suppliers and sub-contractors. The surety business experienced 9.8% annual gross premium growth in 2016, and an 83.0% combined ratio.

The risk solutions business caters to three different client types: companies that offer warranties and administer warranty programs; captive insurance companies, managing general agents (‘‘MGAs’’), or reinsurers that require access to licensed insurance company paper. The risk solutions business experienced 38.0% annual gross premium growth in 2016, and a 139.4% combined ratio. Therefore, the risk solutions business is currently loss-making.

Corporate Insurance involves insurance to enterprises and professionals. The corporate insurance business experienced 6.9% annual gross premium growth in 2016, with a 76.9% combined ratio.

Overall combined ratio

Overall, the combined ratio of Trisura is below 100 and the company is profitable on a consistent basis for the last few years.

Conclusion

Spin-offs are a great tool for unlocking the value of a business. Most of the value of Trisura is yet to be unlocked as it pursues growth opportunities by raising additional capital. Trisura has a sustainable business model with growing revenues. There is a limited downside risk because of that. With a P/B ratio of 1.37, the stock is relatively cheap. But there are risks associated with the stock as well.

The major risk is that Trisura is pursuing growth in the US, where it has no prior operational experience. There is heavy competition in the specialty insurance industry and market share is captured by pricing premiums as low as possible. This might result in loss of market share in the future. Overall, I think that Trisura has a lot of upside potential because of the discussed reasons.

TRISURA_Prospectus

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.