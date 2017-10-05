Celgene: Can A Stock With A 45x P/E Still Be Cheap?

How can Celgene (CELG) stock have a GAAP trailing-twelve-month 45x P/E and yet be cheap?

Let's add the fact that year-to-date, shares appreciated over 26%. It doesn't matter. I contend the shares are still inexpensive.

At the time I wrote this article, CELG was trading at $146.

Valuation Matters

In order to be a successful, long-term investor, determining fair value estimates for your stocks is critical. It's nearly impossible to beat the market by consistently overpaying for the merchandise. A FVE is a fact-centered opinion about what a stock is worth at a point in time. The manic-depressive Mr. Market tends to over-and-undershoot fair value. Fair value estimates are not static. It's a dynamic measure that may fluctuate based upon company fundamentals. Earnings and cash flow estimates are prime movers. The principle behind equity FVEs rest upon a straightforward, underlying premise:

Price follows earnings and cash flow.

Let's Walk Through a Valuation Exercise

Starting with Celgene GAAP EPS.....

GAAP earnings are created by following specified accounting conventions and protocols. It's fit-for-purpose: GAAP financial statements are designed to support a true and accurate representation of a businesses' balance sheet. These may be less helpful when evaluating the fair value of a stock. Nonetheless, for continuity, let's start with GAAP earnings.

Note to readers: throughout this article, I'll utilize 10-year F.A.S.T. Graphs to illustrate long-term price-and-earnings/cash flow relationships. The chart runs from 2010 through 2017, plus two additional “out” years.

First, please note the blue line. Through the period, Celgene's P/E averaged 38.7x. Currently, the chart states the P/E is 30.3x, but that includes the last three quarters and an estimate for the upcoming quarters' EPS. Over the last four quarters, Celgene reported $3.21 GAAP EPS. Therefore, the stock has a trailing-twelve-month 45x P/E.

The next chart is forward looking. Here we see consensus S&P 500 analysts believe Celgene will grow earnings by 26.5% annually.

F.A.S.T. Graphs presume a fair, future P/E is equivalent to the long-term forward EPS growth rate. In this case it's 26.5%. This is considerably lower than the historic multiple. It also presumes a 1.0x PEG ratio is acceptable. If we accept this notion, CELG could be valued at ~$189 upon estimated 2018 EPS.

GAAP Drawbacks

GAAP accounting is great for accountants. However, the principles were not designed to recognize justifiable, one-off, or unusual expenses or gains. This has the potential effect to distort the actual operating performance of the enterprise.

In order to compensate for this, most listed firms report “operating earnings,” a derivative of GAAP EPS. Operating earnings are intended to recognize the quarter-to-quarter, one-off puts and takes, thereby painting a more accurate statement of underlying operations.

Generally, I'm OK with operating earnings, so long as the adjustments are clearly presented. If clearly presented, I have the ability to accept or reject the changes.

Celgene Operating Earnings

Here's another F.A.S.T. Graph highlighting the relationship between Celgene's price and operating earnings.

Note the long-term, average trimmed P/E ratio dropped to 23.2x. That's because Celgene's management elects to “adjust” GAAP earnings in such a way to “beef up” earnings per share. This isn't at all unusual, especially for bio-pharma companies.

That doesn't mean I like it. More on that later.

Looking forward, the next F.A.S.T. Graph illustrates consensus Street operating EPS opinions. Using a similar rationale to our previous GAAP analysis, the chart presumes a 21.8x forward operating P/E is reasonable. A 21.8% growth rate is forecast, once again indicating a 1.0x PEG ratio.

Utilizing expected 2018 operating EPS, we obtain a $194 Fair Value Estimate.

What's management's got to say?

At the September 26 Cantor Fitzgerald Healthcare Conference, Celgene's senior management went on record promising operating EPS will grow on average ~17% a year, climbing to at least $13 by 2020. That's inline with Street forecasts.

I tend to place higher value upon what a good management team says versus the analysts.

Indeed, Celgene management has been very good at meeting its estimates, and the Street knows it. The chart below reflects 14 quarters operating EPS results (the gray bars). Please note how the company meets Street estimates every quarter - no misses.

courtesy of ameritrade.com

Management has not yet forecast 2018 operating EPS. However, if we project $8.55 (17% greater than management's most recent 2017 EPS forecast), and apply a 21x multiple (knocking back the applied P/E a little for a factor-of-safety), we've got a $180 fair value estimate.

But Here's The Rub....

While typical for most biotechs, Celgene management makes a boatload of GAAP earnings adjustments to come up with operating earnings. To make matters worse, I don't like several of these adjustments.

From the 2Q 2017 earnings release, here's a snapshot of the 2Q 2017 adjustments.

It's beyond the scope of this article why I dislike several of these adjustments.

I simply state my opinions effectively lower operating EPS.

What To Do?

Previously, Seeking Alpha editors published an article I wrote about valuing the Four Horsemen of Biotech. Rather than basing valuation analysis upon GAAP “square-peg and round-hole limitations,” or accepting management's operating earnings with myriad adjustments, I suggested a simple, objective, and demonstrable alternative:

Determine biotech FVEs by considering Free Cash Flow and an appropriate P/FCF multiple.

Why Use Free Cash Flow?

Using a free cash flow baseline avoids several issues. First, while not a GAAP measure, it's really close, and easily justified. FCF is simply operating cash flow (a GAAP measure) less required capital expenditures to run and maintain the business.

Operating cash flow is like looking at a checkbook: it records cash in and cash out. There's little room for management discretion. I's hard to monkey around with it. OCF is reported in a standard format in all quarterly corporate SEC filings.

Capital expenditures (to be subtracted from operating cash flow) are clearly delineated on the quarterly statement of cash flows filing. I don't try to interpret the figure. I just subtract all of it.

The result is an easily understandable and defensible figure found front-and-center on every quarterly SEC filing. Celgene's 2Q 2017 statement of cash flows is found below:

Yellow highlights identify operating cash flow and capital expenditures.

So How Does Celgene Stack Up?

F.A.S.T. Graphs include a feature permitting users to chart historic and projected free cash flow per share. Here's the chart for Celgene:

The blue line is the long-term P/FCF ratio: it's 27.7x.

The final F.A.S.T. Graph is forward looking. The Street projects forward FCF growth to continue growing at approximately a 21% rate. The 2017 and 2018 projected FCF growth rates are significantly higher.



Accepting a 21x P/FCF multiple we obtain a $188 fair value estimate on 2018 expected FCF.

Conclusions

Celgene stock trades at a 45x P/E on TTM GAAP earnings per share. On its face, this makes the shares appear very expensive. Nonetheless, based upon historic P/E multiples, one can make a plausible argument for a $189 fair value estimate on GAAP 2018 EPS.

When valuation is viewed as a function of operating (adjusted) earnings, a $194 FVE is defensible. However, Celgene management makes many adjustments to GAAP earnings, several of which I disagree. To be fair, management has demonstrated an outstanding track record when reporting operating EPS: the company meets Street expectations consistently. Even if I disagree with some of the adjustments, these are consistent, and operating EPS comes in quarter-after-quarter.

As an alternative, I suggest generating a fair value estimate using price-and-free cash flow multiples. It resolves the “adjustment” issues. Free cash flow is simply operating cash flow (a GAAP metric) less capital expenditures. Capex is clearly denoted in the quarterly SEC filings. There isn't much management latitude to “fiddle around” with these figures - all is clean and simple. On a P/FCF basis, using 2018 estimates and a reasonable 21x multiple, Celgene stock may be valued at $188 a share.

Therefore, instead of qualifying a FVE analysis using operating earnings, a P/FCF valuation analysis is supported by an operating EPS analysis.

Currently trading at $146, CELG looks cheap.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2017 investments.