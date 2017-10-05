Kraft-Heinz: Avoid

As previously shared, I recently exited the Chevron (CVX) position in my retirement portfolio to focus on getting less cyclical, less commodity-dependent and more defensive. And in this market, with the iconic Kraft-Heinz (KHC) trading near its 52-week low, I owed it to myself to kick the tires.

The Appeal

From a 30,000-foot view, there is obvious appeal to investing in Kraft-Heinz. There is an opportunity to own two iconic brands in a defensive sector of the market (What is more recession-proof than ketchup and mac-and-cheese?). Not only this, but Kraft-Heinz has the backing of Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital, as Berkshire is KHC's largest shareholder and 3G partner Bernardo Hess has been installed at the helm.

The Problem

Despite the prodigious backing, Kraft-Heinz has not proven immune to the secular problem that other packaged foods companies are dealing with. For instance, Kellogg (K) has reported quarter-over-quarter declines for all of 2017, which followed negative sales growth since 2013 (trailing twelve months is 13.5% below the 2013 high). General Mills (GIS) has recorded negative annual revenue growth since 2015 (currently a 12.8% decline from the 2014 high). Hormel (HRL) just recorded its third consecutive quarter-over-quarter decline. The same could be said for Kraft-Heinz.

Kraft, as well as the others, has the misfortune of being in the packaged foods space, precisely when more and more customers are shying away from packaged foods. Progressive abhorrence with ingredients on food labels is leading customers out to the perimeter of the store towards food that is closer to its natural form, or to farmers' markets where the offended can be assuaged by the proximity of the source.

There are four main strategies one can undertake to deal with this secular issue. Channeling its best 3G impersonation, Kraft-Heinz has undertaken an initiative to attempt a massive amount of cost-cutting.

Labeled the Integration Program, KHC has taken on the tax of eliminating 5,150 jobs, closing six factories and consolidating their distribution network in an expected $1.7 billion cost savings by the end of this year, as they seek to marry Kraft and Heinz. Of course, this is on top of the 8,350 positions that were eliminated prior to the 2015 merger.

True, this can have a wonderful effect upon margins, as can recently be shown.

However, firing people in favor of an automatic cheese slicer can only go so far. In order to survive as a growing concern there must be top-line growth.

Future Growth

When ballyhooed CEO Irene Rosenfeld had the option between heading Mondelez (MDLZ) or the new spin-off, her decision to keep her office in East Hanover, NJ, signified what she thought of KHC's future prospects.

Lending credence to her choice, Kraft-Heinz's domestic brands are a little long in the tooth. Frankly, there is not much to do to extract further value - Philadelphia cream cheese is already flavored and spreadable, Ore Ida already has tater tots, so forth and so on.

Throwing this real possibility to the wind, brand refreshes require brand spend. Unfortunately, though, the modus operandi for the 3G Capital overlords is not brand spend. Cutting costs has historically been the name of the game, and for Kraft-Heinz to hopefully differentiate itself and stem the tide it must spend - something that for the moment it seems unwilling to do.

Barring organic growth then, a prodigious amount of growth could potentially be had by bringing Kraft products to the world. Truth be told, this was frankly the most attractive appeal of the merger to begin with. Kraft could leverage the network Heinz has used to generate 61% ex-US revenues and grow organically as foreign markets were introduced to Kraft products.

However, this international growth potential has essentially been cut off at the knees. Though a few licensing rights have been rolled off and returned to KHC, Mondelez still holds international licensing rights for iconic brands without having to pay royalties, etc.:

For "Lunchables" in the UK and Ireland that expires in 2022.

For "Miracle Whip" inside the EU forever.

For "Cheez Whiz" inside Mexico, Venezuela and the Philippines forever.

For "Kool-aid" in Latin America forever.

For "Jello" in Mexico forever.

For "Philadelphia Cream Cheese" outside of North America forever.

Though international growth isn't completely off the table, it is indisputable that it's muted. What remains then is that KHC is in the unenviable position of needing to grow via acquisition. In my speculative mind there are a few smaller but attractive packaged goods companies - namely the likes of Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) or Snyder's-Lance (LNCE), with deference to the former because of the more subjectively intriguing product offering. Though one shouldn't desire for management profligacy, a premium for either could be paid with just the cash on the balance sheet. It would also open up Lancaster's or LNCE's products to that same Heinz network.

However, Kraft-Heinz doesn't have a perfect record in successfully integrating the companies they acquire. Also, the overture in February for Unilever (UL) signals that KHC thinks they have bigger fish to fry.

The Debt Picture

At any rate, one would hope that an acquisition would not include debt, because in my view their debt picture is already unattractive. Now with $31.1 billion debt outstanding, S&P and Moody's rated their recent (August) proposed notes as BBB- and Baa3, respectively. The outlook at both places is stable. However, Moody's has stated that a downgrade would be on the table "if operating performance deteriorates, the company makes a major debt-financed acquisition, or debt/EBITDA rises to above 5 times".

Though metrics are not toward that yet, in my view they could easily be at risk for two of the three menu items.

KHC Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts KHC Financial Debt to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

To be fair, though, the proposed debt offering is expected to be leverage-neutral, as Kraft-Heinz would ostensibly knock out a $600 million senior unsecured term loan due in 2022, and pay off commercial paper ($1.1 billion balance at the end of Q2).

Hopefully, that most recent trend downward can continue.

Shareholder Payouts

In this market, income investors are willing to put up with a lot for the sake of a decent and growing yield. As of this writing, Kraft-Heinz is yielding 3.2%, comfortably above the S&P 500 payout. However, the good vibes end there.

The dividend is occurring at a rate that makes me queasy, as it has incessantly been over my 75% comfort level.

To date, though, this presents the only method of returning cash to shareholders, as KHC has yet to institute a buyback program. Viewing its free cash flow vs. dividend situation, this is perfectly understandable.

Summary

If I had received shares as part of the spin-off, it would be difficult to persuade me to sell. There is undeniably an iconic nameplate, the backing of Warren Buffett, and then on top of that, a very attractive (in this market) and growing ~3.2% yield to wait and see what happens. The fact that I wasn't makes all the difference in the world. If one wants to put their chips in the table in the packaged foods space, there are better options.

Thanks so much for reading. However, I am not a professional investor, and as such, the companies and/or positions mentioned and any associated analyses are related to my own personal experience and expertise, and is not intended to be a recommendation to buy or sell. As everyone has their own risk tolerance, goals and needs, it is important that you perform your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.