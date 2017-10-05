Shortify Shopify - Citron Research Drops Short Bomb

Its time for the market to close the current 'GAAP' on Shopify's price inefficiency by accounting for net processing revenue VS gross processing revenue.

Since May, my recommendation to short Shopify (SHOP) shares has been a bit painful. (stock went from $90 to $120) My research has focused on a bubbled valuation and criticism of executive management. In my articles, I stated that management was developing a reputation for misleading investors. Based on Citron’s research, it looks like they are misleading customers as well.

Today, Citron released a video explaining that Shopify should be investigated by the FTC for unethical/illegal business practices.

(FYI- Citron’s most recent success has been a Valeant short)

Citron's suspicion comes with merit and should not be dismissed. Merchant growth has exploded and I question the quality of these new merchants. I have also seen many questionable FB/Instagram ads about selling using Shopify. I found his comments about Aliexpress (BABA) most riveting. Amazon's 3rd Party Seller network (I call it a SCHEME) opens the door to illegitimate businesses dumping cheap imports from overseas.(while putting real companies like Toys R Us out of business)

This is just an extension of it. For example, look at this sketchy toy company selling toys on Amazon as a 3rd party seller, built on Shopify. This is obviously a shell company trying to look legitimate, god knows what are in those toy products. I reached out to them for CPC (Child Protection Certificate) information 2 weeks ago and still waiting for a response.

I stand vindicated and steadfast to my short even without Citron’s discovery. If Shopify has done something wrong, I think this stock sinks lower than Citron’s $60 target, we could see as low as $30 per share in the next year.

Notable red flags

Recognizing Gross Transaction Sales rather than Net Transaction Revenue and not disclosing adjusted revenue in comments and filings. Square (SQ) does it the right way. Read through their quarterly shareholder letters on their website.

in comments and filings. Read through their quarterly shareholder letters on their website. Unorthodox change of expensing payment processing chargebacks to the SGA line in 2016 (source 2016 10k, Notes to the Consolidated Financials; Note 2 'Change in Accounting Policy' )

CFO leaving after a successful IPO and outstanding performance (source)

Pitching a misleading Total Addressable Market.

In red, I circled 2 interesting notes. The avg revenue per merchant is $1243 and 'anyone who wants to make more $ than what they pay for the site. Does this sound like sustainable long-term customers? It certainly makes Citrons accusation believable. According my research, a 50% share of the global retail merchant market (their core business) equals $3 BILLION not $58 billion.

From here are in, Shopify will be under sharper scrutiny by analysts, investors, and now the FTC. Their CFO stepping down should have been a red-flag since the company and stock were going ‘gangbusters’. Why leave the party when it has just started? Unless of course, there is something not kosher beneath the surface. The detective in me doesn’t believe in coincidence.

Shopify should lose 25%-35% of its current valuation based on this one simple truth and market inefficiency: They are overstating sales by recognizing gross transactions in their payment processing division. Not surprisingly, they are not disclosing net transaction sales like other players in payment processing, i.e. Square (SQ), who also records gross but discloses net revenue to investors in sec filings. This is a big reason why Shopify smelled sour to me.

Shopify Estimated Sales in 2017

*Adjusted Est 2017 Sales: Adjusts Merchant Solutions revenue by deducting the interchange fee that gets paid automatically. The interchange fee is 1.5% of the 2.7% credit card processing charge. Formula: (Gross Payment Processed: ~$11 billion) X (Net Transaction Fee: 1.20%) with Shopify Payments making up 83% of Merchant Solutions sales.

Conclusion:

The market should close the ‘gaap’ (no pun intended) on this price inefficiency, as it does with other comparable companies in the industry. (look up P/S or EV/S multiples on SQ,GPN,TSS) In light of the Citron accusation, Shopify should no longer get a pass.

If the market acts efficient, SHOP could be trading as low as $77 shortly.

For more info on my short analysis, please articles published in May/June:

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.