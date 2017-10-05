Ford Got Its Priorities Right Under New CEO - Finally

For now, the hurricanes and consumer preferences for ICE vehicles are boosting sales, but the future is cloudy due to Ford's still-weak focus on electric vehicles.

Ford’s new CEO just completed a major strategic review that will bring it up to speed by reallocating funding priorities.

Ford (F) is widely seen as the laggard in the automobile industry, behind Tesla (TSLA), in the areas of cutting-edge electric and autonomous vehicles. General Motors (GM) caught up with Tesla when Deutsche Bank analysts placed their faith in GM's self-driving vehicles earlier this week. DB has the view that GM can go to market earlier than Tesla with self-driving vehicles.

Source: Bloomberg

As a result, Ford lags all three main automakers in terms of share price since the beginning of the year. We are currently in the period of rising consumer confidence, and one where consumers are replacing cars damaged by major hurricanes Harvey and Irma in the U.S. These are strong tailwinds for car manufacturers, which should revive Ford's languishing share price — if Ford can shift its focus in the right direction.

The appointment of Jim Hackett as CEO to replace Mark Fields in May 2017 was an early sign of Ford's shift in focus. Jim Hackett was the CEO of Steelmakers, which made the daring move of abandoning traditional office furniture for an innovative "open-office concept" in 2008. It was an unconventional and risky move, but Steelmakers' clients embraced it, and it was instrumental in the company's turnaround. In 2014, Hackett headed Ford's Smart Mobility Division, which focuses on innovative trends such as car-sharing and autonomous vehicles, before his promotion to CEO.

Strategic Attention to Electric and Smart Vehicles

After a 4-month senior management review led by Hackett, we are finally seeing Ford's strategic intent to catch up with its competitors. Ford announced October 3 that it is ready to jump head-first into the smart vehicle business, with 100% of new U.S. vehicles and 90% of global vehicles to be built with connectivity by 2019. Ford is reallocating $7 billion from its SUVs and trucks segment into smart-vehicle development, and $4.5 billion from internal combustion engines to hybrid and electric engines.

Source: Ford Motor.

This supports Ford's outlook that ICE vehicles will only account for one-third of global demand by 2030 (from more than 90% today). To meet this changing demand, Ford has collaborated with India's Mahindra Group and China's Zoyote to develop low-cost electric vehicles for consumers. For autonomous vehicles, Ford is partnering with Lyft (Private:LYFT) for co-development and Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to test self-driving cars for pizza delivery.

Strong Preference for ICE Vehicles for Now

As mentioned earlier, consumers are likely to replace vehicles damaged in the recent hurricanes in Texas and Florida. In an earnings report released October 3, Ford's VP of Sales, Mark LaNeve, predicted based on past data that 20% of the damaged vehicles (estimated to be 500,000) would be replaced over the next 6 months.

Such post-disaster recovery can already be seen in September sales, when Ford sold 8.7% more vehicles and saw an average increase in selling price of $540 per vehicle. Because many car dealers in the affected areas were closed in the first 2 weeks of September, due to the disaster, these results can be seen as representing the last 2 weeks of September. This suggests pent-up demand likely to spill over to October and the rest of the year.

To cut a long story short, despite Ford's view that ICE vehicle demand will decline slowly into 2019, currently ICE vehicles are still selling like hotcakes amidst the hurricane recovery. F Series Pickups posted strong sales of 82,302 in September, despite lower incentives — Ford's best monthly result in 13 years. Ford transit vans sales increased by 25.4% over the year, and luxury SUV lines Lincoln and Continental are up 8% and 6%, respectively, over a year ago.

Mediocre Electric Cars

Lower fuel consumption and the cultural shift towards environmentally friendly vehicles is likely to shift consumers' preference towards electric cars soon. Based on its current electric vehicle catalogue, Ford is in trouble.

Consumers like to compare competing products before they buy. For credit, they like to compare interest rates, and for cars, they like to compare cost based on mileage — where Ford is still lagging, even compared to its Asian competitors. Consumers will be most interested in a car's range on a full charge. For Tesla Model 3 Range+ drivers, the long-range battery will give them a record-breaking 310 miles, while Ford Focus Electric Hatch drivers can only expect 115 miles. Source: Bloomberg.

Based on the current options in the market, Ford is in a pinch. Consumers who are price-sensitive are likely to consider Hyundai Ioniq Electric, which is just $380 more expensive but offers better mileage. For those who are value-sensitive, the Tesla Model 3 Standard is just $5,888 (20.2%) more expensive but has a range 36.6% longer per charge. Only GM's Chevy Bolt EV comes close.

Tesla will deliver the Model 3 Range + within a year for just a $1,000 deposit, because Tesla had dramatically simplified its manufacturing process — something Ford is trying to play catch up with.

Rising Tide Lists All Cars

If you remember, Ford was the only company to decline a federal government bailout following the devastating 2009 Global Financial Crisis. The world had changed tremendously over the past 9 years. Ford appointed CEO Hackett in May 2017, when it was clear his predecessor was not working out. So far, Hackett has led Ford in the right direction. And a rising tide will lift all cars.

In the near term, Ford's shares will do well, but the medium-term outlook will depend on Hackett's execution. He turned around Steelmakers - a very different business - and now we shall see if he can work his magic touch on Ford.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long GM only. No positions in Ford and Tesla.