Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report - Don't Get Too Excited, Bearish Storage Builds Ahead

While storage figures for 9/29 were bullish, 10/6 and 10/13 week won't be the case.

This was 1 Bcf lower than our estimate of +43 Bcf and 9 Bcf lower than the consensus estimate of +51 Bcf.

The EIA reported a +42 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 3.508 Tcf. This compares to the +76 Bcf change last year and +91 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of 22 traders and analysts pegged the average at +51 Bcf with a range of +42 to +68 Bcf. We expected +43 Bcf and were 8 Bcf lower than the consensus average. We were off by 1 Bcf on this storage report.

We will be resetting our storage injection track record and start a new one for Q4. Over the course of Q3, here's how we compared against the consensus in storage forecast accuracy:

Our average miss on each storage report was ~3 Bcf compared to the consensus's ~5 Bcf difference.

We had a total net sum difference of 16 Bcf compared to EIA versus the consensus's 35 Bcf difference.

Out of 13 weeks, we had 7 storage reports where we were off by just 1 Bcf versus the consensus's 2 storage reports.

In those 13 weeks, we had four storage reports that showed a difference greater than 7 Bcf. (See table above for the track record).

Looking at the fundamentals, our implied build was very close to what EIA reported.

This week's bullish storage report also sent natural gas storage below the five-year average.

Currently, we expect storage to now hug the five-year average and move below it again at the end of October.

Despite the low injections we saw for 9/29, readers should expect "big" figures for 10/6 and 10/13 week. Preliminary figures for 10/6 is on track for ~+95 Bcf, which is very bearish given the five-year average is 87 Bcf.

While we do not have the physical balance yet for 10/13 week, the figure is expected to hug the 5-year average injection again (78 Bcf).

