RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Ups Distribution 25%

RiverNorth's second closed-end fund, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP), which it manages jointly with DoubleLine Capital, has followed RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) in raising its managed distribution. OPP's monthly distribution amount will go up from $0.12 per share to $0.15 per share, effective with the October distribution (ex.-dividend date is Oct. 12).

The distribution raise comes as the fund begins its second year (inception date Sept. 27, 2016) and takes the fund's yield to 9.24%, up from 7.57% prior to the raise. The new rate was announced before the market opened on Oct. 4, and the share price jumped 2.31% on the day.

The Fund

OPP is a small, leveraged, multi-sector fund. Assets under management total $221M. Leverage is 24.44%. Fees and expenses are 1.27% plus 0.37% interest expense for the leverage, totaling 1.64%.

It is a jointly managed by CEF specialist, RiverNorth, and the well-regarded capital management firm, DoubleLine Capital. It is managed in two sleeves. There's a tactical CEF income strategy sleeve managed by RiverNorth, and an opportunistic income strategy sleeve managed by DoubleLine. The RiverNorth portion of the portfolio has exposure limits from 10-35%; the DoubleLine portion can range from 65-90%. Current weights (from the fund's website) are:

The portfolio is allocated as seen here:

Price and NAV History

This next chart shows NAV and market price since the fund's inception.

The initial drop at about six weeks after IPO is the typical pattern for closed-end funds. The chart suggests little gain since that post-IP correction period. But NAV and price are not adjusted for distributions. The next chart show prices adjusted for distributions, which indicates total return with the distributions reinvested.

Comparison to Peers

The multi-sector category on cefconnect includes 20 funds. I've compared OPP to that cefconnect category. In addition to OPP, the category includes: Calamos Dynamic Conv & Income (CCD), PIMCO Income Opportunity (PKO), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL), Calamos Convertible Opps & Inc (CHI), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN), PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), Calamos Convertible & High (CHY), BlackRock Multi-Sector Income (BIT), PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK), DoubleLine Income Solutions Fu (DSL), AGIC Convertible & Income II (NCZ), AGIC Convertible & Income (NCV), Franklin Universal Trust (FT), Western Asset Variable Rate (GFY), BlackRock Core Bond (BHK), TCW Strategic Income (TSI), MFS Government Markets Income (MGF), Doubleline Opportunistic Cred (DBL).

I summarized yield, discount/premium and total returns for the twenty funds. The results are shown in the next table. Top and bottom quartiles are shaded green (top) and red (bottom).

I've not shaded the one-year market return column because it is disadvantaged by OPP's post-IPO pattern nor have I included it when ranking the funds. I did consider NAV, which is not affected by the market drop post-IPO. I did include the one-year market return data in the table for its insight on how the full set of funds has performed.

The table is sorted by a formula that sums the rank values for Yield (market), discount/premium, YTD total return market, YTD total return NAV and 1 year total return NAV. That this sort must be taken only as a rough guide to the attractiveness of these funds as investments is obvious to me from the name at the top of the list. PIMCO Global Stocks Plus (PGP) is a well-managed and highly productive CEF with impressive statistics, especially at NAV. But, to my mind, its massive premium disqualifies it from serious consideration as an investment.

Nevertheless, despite the problematic sort, OPP doesn't fare well against the group. It ranks in the lowest quartile for each metric except yield. For yield, its distribution increase puts it at 49bps above the median, and ranks 9 of 20.

This next chart is one I use frequently. It plots premium/discount status (vertical axis) against NAV yield (horizontal axis). As the regression line shows, this category follows the typical pattern of a positive correlation between those two metrics. When a fund falls under the trend line it opens the possibility that it may have a tendency to revert to the trendline.

OPP falls solidly mid-pack on the chart. It is below the regression line and continues to hold a position below the trendline if we remove the outlier, PGP, from consideration. This suggests there may be some prospect for market price movement that would reduce the discount somewhat.

Distribution Sustainability

It's more difficult to estimate how sustainable the new distribution rate may be than it was for RIV where investment income was reasonably clear. The complex holdings in a multi-sector fund do not lend themselves to an easy analysis of yield. We do have two indicators. First, OPP does have a modest excess net investment income ($0.0262 per share as of June 30), so it has been earning its previous distributions.

Second, the fund has had no return of capital in its one-year existence. While the UNII is positive, it does not appear to be at a level that would suggest investment income can support a 25% increase. I would have to put down the sustainability of the new rate as being questionable, but that is based on limited information.

Summary

OPP will likely see some market gains in the coming days as investors respond to the increased yield, but I do not expect to see major swings toward a premium valuation such as RIV experienced. It is up another percentage point on Thursday morning (Oct. 5). The fund had previously raised it distribution in March 2016 and that move had little discernible impact on its price. With the distribution increase, OPP barely breaks above the median for the category, and should the price increase at any meaningful level, it may well fall back below the median.

As many readers will be aware, within six weeks of effecting a large distribution increase, RiverNorth's other CEF, RIV, announced plans for an expansion of the fund via a rights offering. I'd not be surprised to see a similar event in OPP's near future, especially when one considers the small size of the fund at this time.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Readers should realize that my writings and thoughts here are my research notebook. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest. I do not give advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PDI, PFN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.