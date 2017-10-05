October 6 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending October 6, 2017. Daily data for September 30 to October 5 is estimated. Daily data for October 6 is forecast. To read last week’s report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled just over 440 bcf this week (down as much as 6.5% w-o-w, but still up 7% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive and actually increased from +24% last week to +17% this week (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above the nine-year norm since February 24, 2017. A smaller amount of cooling degree days compared to previous week – specifically, in the Midwest, Southwest and Southeast parts of the country – ensured that consumption stayed low. We estimate that it dropped some 7% w-o-w, but was still up 2% y-o-y. In absolute terms, consumption has been trending down due to seasonal factors, but we expect this trend to reverse starting next week. Total exports (i.e., pipeline flows to Canada and Mexico + LNG exports) weakened somewhat from a previous week, but were up as much as 50% y-o-y. According to Marine Traffic data, no less than six LNG tankers (total natural gas carrying capacity of 20 bcf) departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days.

* norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 18 consecutive weeks now. We expect this trend of positive annual growth to continue partly due to base effect and partly due to genuine recovery in output. Until recently, we have been consistently revising up our forecast. Over the past few days, however, we have slightly revised lower our production estimates. Currently, we expect domestic natural gas output to grow by 5.7% y-o-y in October and 5.8% November.

Total supply of natural gas (production plus imports) averaged around 81.9 bcf per day for the week ending October 6 (up 6% y-o-y). Overall, total supply/demand balance should be positive and is estimated to reach almost +130 bcf. It is the largest weekly balance that we have seen so far this year, which is not surprising given that we are in the midst of a shoulder season. The volume is some 26 bcf larger than a week ago, but is 6 bcf below the five-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below). In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is neutral for natural gas prices, since it is above last year’s level, but below historical norm. That does not mean, of course, that natural gas price should stay flat. If you want to know how we are navigating thorough the current market environment and see our trading exposure, consider signing up for our exclusive content (see the link below).

Note, that the total supply-demand balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 42 bcf. We expected an injection of 48 bcf (lower than market consensus of 51 bcf). Total storage now stands at 3,508 bcf, which is 8 bcf (or 0.23%) below the five-year average for this time of the year. To see our storage forecasting track record, please click here.

Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 87 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our latest projection is lower than the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a possibility for a bullish surprise. Overall, at this point in time, we expect flows to storage to average 70 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from a five-year average should decline from -0.23% today to -1.01% for the week ending October 20. We are updating our forecasts on a daily basis. If you wish to receive daily update on key natural gas variables - production, consumption, exports and imports - consider signing up for our exclusive content.

Check out the evolution of storage forecasts in the chart below. Notice that we have been slowly revising our near-term storage forecast lower over the past two weeks. The total for three reports went down from 221 bcf on September 22 to 210 bcf on October 5. Price reaction has been rather mixed, as there are other things worth paying attention to other than just storage figures. We continue to navigate through the market action and update our clients on our trading exposure on a daily basis. Consider signing up, if interested.

Source: Bluegold Research