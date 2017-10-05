Verastem Experiencing Dilution, But Still A Buy

This article is intended to be a follow-up to my last article, Will Verastem Make You Vera-Rich?, which gave some possible valuations for Verastem (VSTM) based on a predicted range of revenues from their promising drug Duvelisib. Duvelisib recently had very promising Phase 3 trial data for its DUO indication intended to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). This article is intended to follow it up with some more information about some dilution currently happening at VSTM and some other positives and negatives I gathered from the presentation VSTM gave at the Cantor Fitzgerald Healthcare Conference last week.

The Negatives

I was expecting some dilution in order to raise funds for their push to get FDA approval for DUO and to produce/market it after. The presentation indicated that they have already started this dilution and also gave some color on how long until when they expect a decision on FDA approval. Here's the slide that shows their key financial stats:

In the note at the bottom, it says they received $12.8 M for ATM (at the market) sales, meaning they received this much for selling new shares. At the end of Q2 2017, there were 37 M shares outstanding, so now that they say there were 39.6 M outstanding on 9/15/2017, we know that they have sold 2.6 M more shares by that date. We also know they received ~$5/share ($12.8 M / 2.6 M shares = $4.92/share).

Obviously it's good that they are able to raise funds now that their shares are almost 5 times higher than a year ago, but they also put a dent in the momentum the share price was showing over the previous weeks. Overall I think it's a good thing they are raising money while they can. Who knows what the share price will do up until if and when they get FDA approval. I expect there will be more dilution coming, possibly a decent amount more, but I'll get into that more later. Now for the most deflating news, in my opinion, from the presentation in the following slide:

I have to admit that I was hoping for FDA approval of DUO in the middle of 2018 or perhaps late 2018. As you can see from the text I circled, VSTM is expecting FDA approval for DUO in the first half of 2019. If it does take that long, it means they will need to raise more money than I was initially expecting before revenue from DUO would start coming in and it will be more time for other competitors to advance their drugs in clinical trials. I don't know all the other clinical-stage drugs looking to get into the CLL market, but I know more time waiting around in this industry is never a good thing.

I listened to the audio for the presentation as well and Robert Forrester, VSTM's CEO, talked about how they hope they can get FDA approval in H2 2018, but for now they are officially guiding for H1 2019, as that slide indicates. Now the little bit of good news from that Key Milestones slide is that they will be looking for "BD deal for ex-US" in 2018, meaning they are hoping to find some partnerships to sell DUO abroad, likely to bring in some funds immediately and bring in royalties down the road. That will help as I bring the conversation back to dilution and how much more we should expect.

From page 13 on the 10-Q that VSTM filed with the SEC for Q2 2017 on Aug 8th, 2017,

In March 2017, the Company terminated the at-the-market equity offering program established in December 2013 and established a new at-the-market equity offering program pursuant to which it is able to offer and sell up to $35.0 million of its common stock at then current market prices from time to time through Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., as sales agent. The Company has not commenced sales under this program.

Then VSTM filed an 8-K on Aug 28th, 2017 that allowed it to,

increase the maximum aggregate offering price of shares of the Company’s common stock... to up to $75,000,000 from $35,000,000.

To summarize those excerpts, VSTM started a whole new ATM equity offering program for $35 M then increased it to $75 M, 20 days later. I'm hoping this means they saw that the Phase 3 results for DUO were looking very good and decided it would be prudent to increase the ATM offering to $75 M assuming they would be able to offer shares at a significantly increased share price. Also with good DUO results, perhaps they knew they would need to raise more capital to pursue FDA approval rather than bad results which would mean cutting DUO from clinical trials all together. Perhaps the reason for increasing from $35 M to $75 M is some other reason that I don't know of, such as maybe it is easier for the board to approve a smaller initial ATM offering then increase it later. I'm definitely speculating as to why they increased the ATM offering just 20 days later, so if anyone knows more about this, please help me out in the comments.

What I will assume for now is that $75 M is the max they're going to issue in new shares, at least until the FDA decides to approve or reject DUO. I'm assuming this both because I think it would be odd for management to change this amount yet again, and because it matches up well with how long they're going to be burning cash until they could feasibly see profitability.

With management guiding for FDA approval in H1 2019, I'm going to assume it would be at the end of 2019 they would finally see profitability, since it would take a few quarters for revenue to ramp up to a profitable level. That is a little more than 2 years away and they spent $25.1 M in the first half of 2017 (from that Key Financial Stats slide). If the current rate holds, they would need a little more than $100 M to make it to when they could be profitable. With $70.7 M in cash on 9/15/2017, subtracting out the $6 M first milestone for positive DUO data and $22 M on FDA approval they would owe Infinity (INFI), then adding in the $75 M in equity raising, and finally subtracting the ~$12.8 M they have already raised that would leave them with:

70.7 M - 6 M - 22 M + 75 M - 12.8 M = $104.9 M

So $104.9 M would leave them very little wiggle room over the ~$100 M they'll need for the next 2 years. Outside of the wiggle room, they still have a $22.5 M revolver for more liquidity and the possible revenue they could bring in with different partnerships to sell DUO abroad. Furthermore, while I was only estimating them to be profitable by 2020, they could at least start making some revenue in 2019, lessening the strain of their cash burn. For these reasons, I'm going to stick with $75 M as an upper limit for new shares issued.

With ~$12.8 M already issued by 9/15/2017, that leaves $62.2 M left on the open ATM offering. Even though we know management got close to $5/share for those shares issued so far, I'm going to assume $4/share for future shares sold because of the pressure selling that many shares could have and just to be conservative. At $4/share, that would be:

$62.2 M / $4 per share = 15.55 M shares

So if we take the 48.0 M fully diluted shares (from the Key Financial Stats slide) and add 15.55 M more shares, that puts us at 63.55 M shares. That would be a significant number of extra shares outstanding from the 37 M I knew about in my first article, as I hadn't looked into the fully diluted share number from any of their SEC filings yet, nor did I know of any way to estimate how much dilution there would be yet.

The Positives

The biggest positive I got from the presentation is a clearer picture on where VSTM envisions itself fitting into the CLL market with DUO. In my previous article, there was some discussion in the comments about if DUO was meant to compete with AbbVie's (ABBV) Imbruvica directly or if it is intended as a 2nd-line drug. The bad news is that in the presentation, they basically didn't give any reasons why someone would pick DUO over Imbruvica. They didn't even mention cost, so I don't think they plan on competing with them directly; Imbruvica should remain the 1st-line treatment. However, they give many reasons why DUO fits into the market as the best 2nd-line drug over Zydelig+Rituxan and Venclexta.

On the above slide, Forrester started by saying Imbruvica is a great drug, basically admitting they'll stay the dominant drug in the space, as I mentioned before. He then goes on to say that with Imbruvica being out there for a couple years now, we're seeing that there are many refractory cases and patients need a second option. The rest of the slide shows the best other options for refractory cases currently.

He moves on to talk about how Zydelig is a good drug, but the biggest issue with it is that it has to be taken in combination with Rituxan, which is given intravenously. Having to combine 2 drugs only makes it slighter worse than DUO, but the real issue is how much more work it is to take a drug through IV. DUO is an oral, monotherapy drug that fits perfectly in as a 2nd-line option to Imbruvica. If the patient has any complications with Imbruvica or they are not seeing results, the doctor can prescribe another, equally easy to take oral drug in DUO.

Forrester finally talks about the 3rd choice Venclexta, saying one the main issues with it are its complicated, 12 page dosing guide. The biggest issue is that nearly 1/3 of patients with CLL fall into the category of high tumor burden and over 1/3 of patients have a medium tumor burden. To take Venclexta with high tumor burden, the patient has to be hospitalized and for medium tumor burden it makes the process more complicated and they still recommend hospitalization for some in that category. Given this information, I can certainly see why Verastem is confident that they can make DUO the main 2nd line therapy to Imbruvica.



So with the expectation that DUO should have a very good shot of taking considerable market share for refractory cases in the CLL market, we should look at how big that market is.

This slide shows just how many patients with CLL need a secondary therapy option. If VSTM can capture 1/2 of the 2nd line and 1/2 of the 3rd line patients (several years from now) that would mean 6,750 patients would be treated with DUO annually in the US. To give you an idea of the prices of the other drugs on the market, Imbruvica costs $130,000 and Venclexta costs $109,500 annually. I didn't bother trying to figure out what Zydelig + Rituxan cost together, because I think the other monotherapy solutions on the market currently are probably what will be most relevant to DUO's pricing.

So now knowing that VSTM doesn't plan on directly competing with Imbruvica, I would not be surprised to see a fairly high list price, maybe in the range of $100,000 annually. I personally would like to see drug prices start to reverse course instead of continually getting more expensive in the US, so I hope it will be closer to $50,000 or even lower. Despite it being against my best interest in terms of my investment in VSTM, it is obviously in the best interest of our society for drug prices to come down. Whether it be on the high end or low end, I expect DUO to cost between $50,000 and $100,000 annually. For the sake of figuring out possible revenue projections, I'll use $50,000 both to be on the conservative end and because VSTM won't actually receive the full amount for every single case even if the list price is somewhere in the middle because of insurance companies negotiating for less and VSTM possibly making it less expensive for patients that cannot afford it.

So at $50,000 and 6,750 patients annually that comes out to $337.5 M in peak revenue. This reaffirms other projections I had read about revenues likely being in the $200 M - $300 M range. I already talked about valuation in the last article I wrote, but I'll revisit it now that this presentation gives me more confidence of VSTM actually reaching $300 M in revenue from DUO. Even at a conservative 2-3x sales, VSTM would be worth $600 M - $900 M for DUO alone. That doesn't account for their pipeline, if they get a bigger market share than I predict, have a higher list price, or if their valuation is higher than 2-3x sales. At the time I wrote this article, the price for VSTM was $4.80/share and the market cap was $180 M (doesn't account for dilution so far). Even if the entirety of the possible dilution currently available happens, that puts the market cap around $300 M ($180 M + $75 M more in dilution + extra "fully diluted" shares not in the shares outstanding), that still leaves considerable room for price appreciation (100% - 200% increase from today's prices).

The last positive I've seen recently isn't from Verastem's presentation, but is still plenty encouraging- several upgrades by analysts to their price targets after the DUO top-line data came out. Tipranks shows an average price target of $11 for VSTM, by 3 analysts, with a high of $17 and a low of $6. I admit that price targets are quite fickle in the small bio tech world since so much is based off binary events, but it is still nice to know that the most conservative estimate is still about a 20% appreciation from today's prices and the average is over double.

Conclusion

I definitely was disappointed to learn just how long VSTM thinks it will take to get FDA approval and the amount of dilution it could take to get VSTM to the point of being profitable and supporting the rest of their pipeline. Luckily any partnerships VSTM can manage to work out for ex-US sales, as they plan to do in 2018, will help lower the amount of dilution necessary.

I was encouraged by learning more about where DUO should fit into the market. To me, having more confidence in VSTM being able to hit the upper range of revenues used in the valuation of my first article was worth more than the downside from learning about how much dilution could happen.



Knowing now just how long it could take DUO to come to market, I see that as the biggest risk. It will give other currently approved drugs more time to become the go-to therapies and possibly even other drugs that have yet to be approved to come into the market before VSTM can get much market share. It also pushes off the biggest catalyst for the stock, FDA approval, further into the future. The only other catalysts I see for 2018 are any partnerships they can find to bring in upfront payments and royalties.

Other risks include the FDA not approving DUO at all (though I see that as very unlikely), DUO not getting the market share analysts and myself expect, and the always looming threat of drug prices being regulated by the government. If none of these risks play out, VSTM offers very nice upside in the range of 100% - 200% increase from today's prices even with conservative estimates and that not including any of the pipeline value.

Because of a long timeline to an FDA decision date and the possible continuing of dilution, I could see shares struggle in the short-term. For full disclosure, I sold 1/3 of my shares recently, but it had more to do with VSTM becoming my largest single holding, than it did with any issues I see in investing in VSTM. Since I bought a moderate-sized position to start at an average-cost of $1.75 a share, after the considerable price appreciation, it became my largest position. It actually still is one of my larger positions even after the shares I recently parted with, but at least I've taken some risk off the books.

With VSTM being a very high reward, high risk play, I recommend investors only take smaller positions unless you are very risk tolerant. After learning about how long FDA approval could take and that I could see shares going down further as easily as going up over the next year, I definitely could see if people wanted to wait until an FDA decision date is sooner. I personally will be holding at least a moderate position in case the price continues its march upward that has been happening over the last 6 months. I still see the rewards as large enough to justify the risks and the cost of time.



Disclosure: I am/we are long VSTM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.