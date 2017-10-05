Which Dividend King Rules Them All - Johnson & Johnson Or Procter & Gamble?

By Bob Ciura

Investors looking for high-quality dividend growth stocks will very likely come across Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Procter & Gamble (PG). There is no shortage of information extolling the virtues of these two dividend stocks, and for good reason.

J&J and P&G have increased their dividends for 55 and 61 consecutive years, respectively. There are only a few stocks with longer histories of dividend increases.

J&J and P&G are both members of the Dividend Aristocrats, a group of stocks with dividend increases for 25-plus consecutive years. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Not only that, but they are also two of just 22 Dividend Kings, which have increased dividends for 50+ consecutive years. You can see all 22 Dividend Kings here.

This article will discuss which of these two Dividend Kings wins the throne.

Business Overview

J&J is a healthcare company, while P&G operates in consumer products. At first, they might not seem to have much in common, but they are increasingly becoming competitors, with overlapping product segments. In addition to J&J’s pharmaceutical and medical device businesses, it also has a large consumer franchise, with many popular brands including Band-Aid, Listerine, Johnson’s & Johnson's, Neutrogena, and more.

J&J’s consumer business generated $13.3 billion of revenue in 2016, nearly 20% of the company’s total revenue.

Meanwhile, P&G manufactures consumer products, but its healthcare segment is becoming more influential to the company over time. As part of P&G’s massive portfolio restructuring over the past few years, the company sold off dozens of consumer brands. Its recent sales include battery brand Duracell to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) for $4.7 billion, and a collection of 43 beauty brands to Coty (COTY) for $12.5 billion.

Today, P&G has slimmed down to just 65 brands, down from 170 previously.

P&G held onto its core consumer brands such as Tide, Charmin, Pampers, Gillette and Crest.

P&G's healthcare segment was the only one to grow net sales in fiscal 2017, with a 2% increase. As a result, healthcare products could be P&G's best growth segment moving forward.

Growth Prospects

J&J could have stronger growth potential than P&G, thanks to its pharmaceuticals business. J&J had adjusted earnings-per-share of $6.73 in 2016, up 8% from the previous year. Organic revenue increased 7% for the year. Revenue from medical devices and consumer products rose 4% each in constant currency. The pharmaceutical segment was its best-performer, with 11% growth.

Acquisitions are a major growth catalyst for J&J. On January 26, J&J announced the $30 billion acquisition of Actelion, a standalone research and development company.

Actelion’s research is focused on rare conditions with significant unmet need, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension. J&J expects the acquisition will boost its long-term revenue growth rate by at least 1% per year. There should be additional earnings growth potential, through cost synergies.

Separately, J&J’s strong pipeline is a growth catalyst. Oncology and immunology are particularly attractive segments, which grew sales by 24% and 15%, respectively, in 2016. J&J has multiple potential blockbusters, including Stelara and Imbruvica.

For its part, P&G’s organic revenue increased just 2% in the most recent fiscal year. Core earnings-per-share increased 7%, thanks to share repurchases and lower expenses. Cost cuts are a major driver of P&G’s turnaround.

During its massive restructuring, P&G cut costs by $10 billion through headcount reduction and lower SG&A expenses. Management sees further potential for $10 billion in additional cuts by fiscal 2021. These initiatives are expected to boost profitability. Operating margin reached 22.1% in the most recent fiscal year, up 270 basis points from fiscal 2013.

Still, cost cuts will only get P&G so far. With organic revenue growth in the low-single digits, it will be difficult to produce more than mid-single digit earnings growth. On the other hand, J&J should be able to grow earnings in the high-single digit range, thanks to its higher revenue growth.

Valuation and Dividends

Based on 2016 earnings-per-share of $6.73, J&J has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. J&J has a more attractive valuation than P&G right now.

Excluding huge one-time gains from asset sales, P&G had core earnings-per-share of $3.92 in the most recent full fiscal year. Based on its current share price, P&G has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6.

As a comparison, the S&P 500 Index has an average price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. As a result, P&G seems to be fairly valued, while J&J could be slightly undervalued.

One area in which P&G has an advantage is dividend yield. J&J has a current dividend yield of 2.5%, while P&G yields 3%. This is a fairly significant difference - P&G stock offers roughly 20% more dividend income than J&J. As a result, investors looking for income right now, such as retirees, might find P&G more appealing.

That said, for those with longer investing time horizons, J&J could be more rewarding. It has a higher growth rate than P&G thanks to its stronger earnings growth in recent years. Over the past five years, J&J and P&G have raised their dividends by 7% and 4% each year, respectively. If they held to these growth rates, J&J’s dividend yield would surpass P&G’s in approximately seven years.

Final Thoughts

Both J&J and P&G are excellent businesses. They each have strong brands and durable competitive advantages. Each will reward shareholders with rising dividends for many years to come.

The choice between J&J and P&G might depend on the individual investor. One whose preference is for higher income right now should pick P&G, based on its higher dividend yield.

But value and growth investors would likely prefer J&J because of its exposure to the higher-growth pharmaceutical segment and its lower valuation.

