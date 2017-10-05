General Electric: A Unique Options Trade Opportunity

General Electric (GE) has seen its share price heavily sell-off this year as investors try to make sense of its long-term strategic plan. The price has declined to a point of long-term support, meaning value buyers could soon enter the market. Moreover, GE's share price has severely underperformed the S&P 500 over the last decade, pushing it to its lowest relative valuation in the last 40 years. With new management coming into place, GE could begin to focus on its strongest operating areas. Due to the magnitude of sell-off GE has experienced, there are some interesting trade ideas to play a pullback in share price if optimism improves.

Price Action

The price action below is beginning to look interesting after months of selling pressure. Below is a weekly chart of GE, spanning back to 2010. Since early 2016, GE's share price has slowly rolled over, with accelerated selling pressuring occurring throughout 2017. The price currently trades at a strong level of support however. Since 2014, GE has found support around $24, with subsequent buying pressure in the years following. Although GE has not put in a definitive bottom at current levels, selling pressure has momentarily stopped, signaling the support range is still valid.

Relative Strength

Additionally, on a relative strength basis, GE is trading near record lows against the S&P 500. Below is the price ratio of GE to the S&P 500, dating back to the 1970s. The relative price history tells an interesting story of GE. From the 1980s through early 2000s, GE outpaced the broader market as management, led by CEO Jack Welch, transformed the company. Welch increased GE's market value from $12 billion in 1981 to $280 billion by his retirement, due in part to a large number of acquisitions in emerging market economies. Welch also led the push for GE to run its conglomerate like a bunch of small companies, improving company atmosphere, according to an article by Bloomberg.

After Welch's retirement, a number of market crashes severely damaged GE's business. For example, GE Capital came to generate close to half of GE's annual profits by 2007. GE Capital's growth led it to venture into almost every kind of financial service, from car loans to investing in commercial real estate. Leading up to the financial crisis, GE Capital became over-extended in subprime mortgages, which severely damaged operations, and made it extremely difficult for GE as a whole to recover in the years following. Moreover, global economic weakness also weighed on GE's operations from 2009 to early 2016. Overall, the company's management let shareholders down the last few decades, leading to such drastic underperformance.

Changing Fundamental Narrative

Things seem to be looking up for GE currently after its recent sell-off. New CEO John Flannery has expressed a lot of new ideas for how to reinvent GE by building up greater exposure to areas of strength, such as healthcare, aerospace, remote connectivity, and renewable energy. Moreover, within the energy space, GE is boosting its exposure with its recent acquisition of Baker Hughes.

A few macroeconomic factors are likely to lead to a bounce in GE's share price in coming years. Energy prices seem to have bottomed in recent months as OPEC and its non-OPEC allies are aggressively reducing oil output in order to boost prices. This should benefit profitability in GE's energy unit.

Additionally, global growth will lead to improving top-line growth for both GE's foreign and domestic operations. With a clearer long-term vision in areas of strength, alongside the aid of an improving global economy, GE should see revenue growth turn higher.

The chart below highlights GE's struggles. Since 2008, divestitures and slowing global growth have weighed on GE's revenue. Although a legitimate turnaround will require Flannery to come through with his vision, optimism could lead to valuation multiple expansion, which will in turn push the company's share price higher.

The Trade

An attractive trade currently is to buy the January 2019 25/30 bull call spread. This utilizes leap options, buying an out of the money call at 25, while selling a higher strike call at 30. Together, this trade costs roughly $1.28, with a $3.72 payout, or roughly 190% return on invested capital. Moreover, the trade allows you to reduce your risk, only potentially losing as much capital as you put up at the beginning of the trade. The trade will need to reach 26.28 by expiration to be profitable, with the full $3.72 payout coming if the share price is above 30 at expiration.

Risk/Reward of GE Option Trade

Risks

GE is a global company, and has shown that it correlates strongly to the health of the global economy, as well as to commodity prices. Should the global economy begin to slow, or commodity prices sell off steeply, GE would likely see its operations weaken, and thus further share price losses. In the case of the trade discussed above, the hedged nature of a call spread would reduce the risk of a downturn, while also leaving a lot of upside gain potential. Loss of principle is possible however if the price of GE continues to decline from current levels.

Conclusion

In total, GE has seen its share price sell-off significantly in recent years. The price is now trading around long-term support levels. Moreover, its relative strength ratio to the S&P 500 is at its lowest level since the 1970s. As new management comes in with a clearer vision, it could lead to a near-term bottom for the stock. A way to play this potential gain in GE's share price is through a bull call spread, using leaps options. There are risks to investing in GE, but going about it the right way, and understanding the risks, could lead to a nice return on invested capital over the next year and a half.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Bull call spread.