The Threats Tech Titans Face

Tech Titans gobbling up markets

There are presently five large tech companies whose weight in the indexes can arguably drive the markets. These five tech companies represent 1% of companies within the S&P 500, yet they command 12.5% of its weight.

These companies are:

Apple (AAPL), weighing 3.64%.

Microsoft (MSFT), weighing 2.64%

Google/Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), weighing 2.64%

Facebook (FB), weighing 1.84%

Amazon.com (AMZN), weighing 1.77%.

Each of these companies face specific, and very different, risks. This article will cover some of the most obvious risks being faced by each.

Apple

Apple’s risk is very short term. Apple launched the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in September, but delayed the much more innovative iPhone X until November 3 (pre-orders start on October 27).

The iPhone 8 doesn’t have much in the way of aesthetical differences versus last year’s iPhone 7. It does have a glass back which allows for wireless charging, but from the front it’s pretty much the same. The main differences are internal, with a much more capable SoC and camera. The display is the same “750p” LCD from years past. The iPhone 8 base price is up $50 versus the iPhone 7.

The lack of very alluring innovation (though Apple’s CPU leadership has actually widened this year) and the iPhone X anticipation is leading to a very weak iPhone 8 launch. Between articles claiming the weakest launch since 2013 and availability maps showing full availability everywhere, it’s rather obvious that the iPhone 8 launch will trail the iPhone 7’s significantly.

Source: iStockNow.Com

To add to this, the iPhone 8 availability started on September 22, versus September 16 for the iPhone 7, so the iPhone 8 had fewer selling days.

As a result of this poor iPhone 8 launch and Apple’s heavy reliance on the iPhone (64% of revenues on the 9 months to Q3 FY2017), Apple is very, very likely to miss earnings and revenue expectations when it reports Q4 FY2017 earnings (on November 2). This is made more likely still because while the iPhone 8 reception was tepid, consensus estimates didn’t really move:

Source: Yahoo Finance

However, as I said initially, this is a very short-term threat. The market’s focus will instantly turn to the iPhone X, which will be expected to carry the load. The iPhone X has risks of it own, but they’re likely minor:

The notch on the display can have negative usability consequences.

Not having TouchID can have negative usability consequences.

Apple will test the faithful with a large price increase for the X entry model price (versus typical iPhone entry prices).

On the plus side for Apple:

A large ASP (average selling price) increase is expected because of the price increases on the iPhone 8 and the mix effect from the X being much more expensive.

This ASP increase can mitigate volume problems.

Apple will be selling 3 flagships (8, 8 Plus and X) instead of 2 (7, 7 Plus).

Still, for Q4 FY2017 – the quarter about to be reported – a large miss seems very likely. That represents the near term risk.

In my view, the miss will be large enough for AAPL stock to react negatively, but then it will quickly recover given the iPhone X enthusiasm.

Microsoft

Microsoft has been doing a tremendous job in switching to more of a subscription model. This has been very positive for Microsoft, because consumers and enterprises sitting on older Windows/Office versions could otherwise lead to large revenue and earnings declines.

Microsoft has, in associated fashion, also been transitioning very well toward providing cloud services.

Microsoft’s risks, as a result, have been quite mitigated. What are those risks, still? Arguably:

Microsoft Windows has lost relevance due to the mobile revolution. A lot of people have shifted their computing and gaming needs to iOS or Android, and no longer require as much in the way of Windows machines.

Google is slowly spreading Chromebooks. Chromebooks, especially when ChromeOS fuses with Android, have all the necessary software for providing what most people require of a Windows machine. Be it word processing, spreadsheets, gaming (at least casual gaming), etc.

Office-like software, both on Windows machines and elsewhere, tends to be free. For individual consumers and small enterprises, it’s increasingly hard to justify paying one-off or recurring fees for Microsoft Office when there is software which can do the same job less expensively or for free.

The cloud revolution is doing something of the same to Windows Server and SQL Server. Workloads can (and do) migrate to open source alternatives.

Each of these threats is not large per itself, but taken together they present a persistent headwind for Microsoft. However, these aren’t things which express themselves suddenly.

Google/Alphabet And Facebook

Google’s (and Facebook’s) main threat is their size and reliance on advertising. Google, along with Facebook, control online advertising. According to eMarketer Google plus Facebook control nearly two-thirds of the US digital advertising market. They also control more than 50% of said market, worldwide.

This is extreme success, but something happens as a result. The result is that Google's and Facebook's fate starts being confused with the whole digital advertising market's fate (though digital advertising growing quickly still helps both).

So what threat is that, you might ask? Well, the thing is that advertising is a very cyclical industry. Typically, upon any economic weakness advertising plunges a lot. The reason is that the advertising budget can usually be cut without there being immediate and critical consequences (though there are consequences longer term).

What this means is that the main threat Google and Facebook face is the possibility of economic weakness or a recession. Here, the current economic run is already somewhat stretched, as can be seen in the FRED chart below (shaded areas denote recessions):

It's likely that recessions haven't been eradicated forever, no matter how low stock market volatility goes.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com is in a special place. Presently, its retail segment is unprofitable. This is so in spite its 3P (third party) marketplace likely being highly profitable. The problem lies with 1P (First Party, Amazon.com as the seller) retail, which seems to be producing very large losses.

As a result of Amazon.com’s retail segment being unprofitable, AWS (Amazon Web Services) carries the entire profitability load. Therein lies the problem: while AWS is highly profitable and a market leader in the IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service, “public cloud”) market, this market is still very competitive.

The cloud market being very competitive means ongoing price cuts. Growth tends to compensate these price cuts. But when the price cuts happen they apply to most customers. Past Q1 2017 price cuts mean AWS will be seeing reduced AWS margins more or less until it laps those cuts during Q1 2018. On top of that, recent moves by Google (standard instances) and AWS (by introducing pricing by the second) effectively result in yet more price cuts. This second round is likely to keep AWS margins depressed during Q3 and Q4 2017.

Therein lies the threat to Amazon.com’s stock price. Amazon.com stock hasn’t reacted negatively, but EPS estimates continue dropping quickly. It’s likely that this drop isn’t over yet. Presently, Amazon.com is a $0.5 trillion market capitalization trading at 260x earnings – something without historical precedent.

On the plus side, rumor has it that Amazon.com is about to quit on China. China and India are likely responsible for a large part of the retail segment’s losses. Were the retail segment to turn profitable again, the load on AWS would be lighter.

Conclusion

While these five tech titans have dominated their respective markets and have come to dominate stock indexes, they’re not free from threats/risks.

This article covered what are arguably the main risks each of the titans currently faces.