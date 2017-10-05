The Best DGI Stocks For Young Investors - September Increases

Investment Thesis

Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings seem to get all the love these days from Dividend Growth Investors (DGIs). Shareholders love these companies because there is no substitute for decades of strong performance and business models that are built to last (especially when the time comes to retire and you need the income).

Although consistency and long-term track records carry a lot of weight, it is important to remember that many Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings have already experienced their prime growing years. With this in mind, we should ask ourselves "where do young DGI go to find above-average returns from dividend-paying stocks?"

Why Young DGIs Need These Stocks

For most young DGIs, it can be difficult to find companies that strike a balance between growth in dividend payments. Here are some examples of what I'm talking about:

Companies like Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) that are growing rapidly but will likely take a decade (or more) before they begin paying out a dividend. At the other end of the spectrum, there tend to be high-yielding Real-Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Business Development Companies ( BDCs ), and Master Limited Partnerships (oil-related/infrastructure) that can achieve dividend yields of 10% or more.

I find these two extremes to be pretty ironic given the fact that as a society we have a tendency to choose one extreme or the other and rarely ever adopt the "middle ground" in most situations.

When it comes to investing, the "middle ground" is one of the best places for an investor to focus on. Companies that fall in this range tend to consistently perform and do a great job of growing the business and generating value for shareholders. One reason why these companies tend to be ignored is that their business models are boring and they offer a dividend yield that may look trivial but has the potential to be the next Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) or 3M (MMM) decades down the road.

While it is great to have a core holding of companies like JNJ or MMM, it is equally as important to pick companies that have the same value proposition decades down the road. Any stocks included in this article are not intended as a recommendation; however, I do believe that all of them have a reason to exist and therefore would make sense as long-term holdings to the DGI's portfolio.

Founded in 1972, IDCC engages in the design and development of technologies that optimize and improve wireless communications. IDCC has developed wireless innovations that have been used in 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Here are some important operating metrics for IDCC:

Current Ratio: 3.51

Quick Ratio: 3.51

Stock Buyback: Increased share repurchase authorization to $500 million total of which $186 million is still outstanding. Currently, there are approximately 34.71 million shares outstanding and use of all $186 million would reduce this number by nearly 2.5 million (approximately 7% of the total).

Payout Ratio: 11.38%

Dividend Yield: 1.86%

3-Year Dividend Growth Rate: 27.71%

5-Year Dividend Growth Rate: 25.59%

On September 14, 2017, IDCC announced that it was increasing its dividend from $.30/share per quarter to $.35/share per quarter. The new dividend of $.35/share represents an increase of 16.7% over the $.30/share per quarter. The ex-dividend date is on October 10th.

AGX is a publicly traded holding company that is focused on adding value to companies in the power generation and renewable energy markets. AGX consists of four directly-owned subsidiaries, including Gemma Power Systems (87.5% of revenue), Atlantic Projects Company Ltd. (2.4% of revenues), SMC Infrastructure Solutions (1.5% of revenues), and The Roberts Company (8.6% of revenues). AGX uses these four ventures to deliver world-class solutions to the energy and telecommunications markets.

Here are some important operating metrics for AGX:

Current Ratio: 1.81

Quick Ratio: 1.79

Payout Ratio: 17.71%

Dividend Yield: 1.47%

**AGX currently has no short term or long-term debt (as of July 31st, 2017) and trades at a price-to-earnings of 12.47. AGX has amassed $557 million in cash equivalents and short-term capital and working capital of $288 million.

On September 14, 2017, AGX announced that it was increasing its dividend from $.70/share per year to $1.00/share per year, representing an increase of 42.9%. Starting in 2018, the new dividend will be paid quarterly at $.25/share per quarter. The ex-dividend date is on October 19th.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

OGE is headquartered in Oklahoma City and is the parent company of Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company (OG&E). OGE serves over 800,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. OGE also has a 26.3% limited partner interest and a 50% general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners, LP. OG&E is able to generate 6800 MW of capacity and maintains electric transmission and distribution systems across 30,000 mi.²

Current Ratio: .68

Quick Ratio: .51

Payout Ratio: 63.22%

Dividend Yield: 3.68%

On September 27, 2017, OGE announced that it was increasing its dividend from $.3025/share per quarter to $.3325/share per quarter, representing an increase of 10%. This dividend increase represents the 10th straight year of annual increases for OGE. The ex-dividend date is on October 6th.

EMRAF is a Canadian utility based out of Halifax, Nova Scotia. In total, the company has approximately $29 billion in assets and had revenues exceeding $4 billion in 2016. EMRAF has investments in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, and gas transmission and distribution with a particular focus on shifting from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. EMRAF has several subsidiaries and investments throughout North America and the Caribbean.

Current Ratio: .57

Quick Ratio: .44

Payout Ratio: 72.2% (2016)

Current Yield: 4.77%

**Many sources will inaccurately state EMRAF's payout ratio as being in excess of 100%. This error is due to the fact that they report some items using the Canadian dollar and others with the US dollar. EMRAF consistently targets a payout ratio of approximately 75% and certain quarters have higher EPS due to increased demand. The quarterly payout appears to fluctuate due to discrepancies between the value of the Canadian dollar and the US dollar.

On September 29, 2017, EMRAF announced that it was increasing its dividend from $.5225/share (CAD) per quarter to $.565/share per quarter (CAD), representing an increase of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is on October 31st.

Conclusion

All four of these companies have a reason to exist and with reasonable payout ratios and a history of large dividend increases, I see a very bright future for each company on this list. All companies that make this list are considered to be great long-term holds with the potential for capital appreciation and most importantly, the ability to continuously support annual dividend increases.

To hit this point home, I want to present you with a chart that demonstrates how powerful dividend increases over time can be on the effective yield. All figures are in USD.

This chart is not intended to make us regret having not taken action but rather to support the idea that a low-yielding stock has the potential to rapidly appreciate in share price and generate a strong dividend with a high yield on cost.

I challenge readers to consider the same growth model over the next 10, 20, or 30 years.

I would love to hear from readers about any stocks worthy of consideration in upcoming months. My goal is to spend the next year building this list so that it accurately covers as many of the young high-dividend growth stocks as possible.

