Range Resources Rebounding

This is a follow up piece to my SA public site piece: Is Range Resources Takeover Bait? That piece was published on August 16 at 7pm. To jog readers’ memories, the next day, August 17, Range Resources (RRC) opened for trading at $17.47. As shares of Range where then in a state of free fall and the hedge fund shorts were piling on, that piece was met with fierce resistance. Negative commentary heavily outweighed positive commentary, and purported industry experts argued that RRC was a lost cause and might never see $20 again. Simply put, it was unfashionable to be caught dead long RRC and a major faux pas to have the audacity to suggest that shares of Range could rebound. I never cared much for social graces or gauging the popular opinion of the day and I'm not smart enough to anticipate what stocks will become fashionable. Frankly, trying to find undervalued securities is hard enough.

Fast forward to the morning of September 8 and this was the day that Goldman Sachs issued a 70-page plus report that was very negative toward the longer term outlook for natural gas.

Goldman downgraded shares of Range Resources from Buy to Neutral and cut its price target from $34 to $20. I read the entire Goldman Sachs report and issued a fairly lengthy rebuttal on My Premium Site, Market Adventures on September 14 (see here).

Incidentally, that day, due to the Goldman report, on heavy volume, RRC made a new 52-week high at $16 per share. One week later, on September 15, shares of Range Resources closed 15.9% higher (then the 52-week low) to end that day’s trading at $18.54. As my regular readers know, I have emphatically argued that it can be highly lucrative to do the opposite of Goldman Sachs. So if Goldman says "buy" then you might want to "sell" and if they say "sell" then you might want to borrow money from a bank and go all in. All kidding aside, this is simply another data point, acquired in my travels, that major Goldman Sachs research reports are often wrong and published at key inflection points. Then again maybe I'm biased.

Here is a price and time series showing how Range made the 52-week low on September 8.

Also, here is the short interest data for the period through September 15. Note that from January 31, 2017, through September 15, 2017, collectively, the shorts have added to their short bet by 26 million shares. That is a lot of cabbage (26 million x $20 equals $520 million).

In other news, SailingStone Capital filed with the SEC that, as of September 11, they were long 31.9 million shares of Range.

In case you are wondering, that is a 10 million share increase from June 30, 2017.

By the way, as you can see from this snapshot, I too was buying more shares of RRC, in my PA, on weakness at $17.02 on September 11. I would have bought many more shares, but I didn’t have any more dry powder. Quite frankly, I had to search for loose change that had fallen to the bottom of my couch cushion to buy those 300 shares.

Anyway, now that natural gas inventories have finally dipped below the five-year average, for the first time in ages, I figured it was timely to write this Range update piece. Also, just yesterday, I wrote a fairly in-depth and educational piece on my premium site (see here), where I articulate with data, a big bullish driver to the Range Resources story. I'm reasonably certain that the sell side has overlooked it or merely glazed over it, yet it is a major driver to Range’s 2018 EBITDA.

Takeaway

I feel really good about my 800 shares of Range Resources with cost basis of just under $21. It will be interesting to learn if RRC's management unequivocally removes the uncertainty surrounding the performance of six of its Haynesville wells. If they do, combined with what I highlighted in my premium site piece, yesterday, then look for Range to trade back to $25 to $30 by January 2018. The only caveat is I'm assuming we have a normal winter.

