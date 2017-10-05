Delusions Aplenty - Where's The Shale Growth?

Day of reckoning will come, so we will just sit patiently and watch it unfold.

As you will see below, even at the start of 2017, the US shale growth story was massively overstated.

Welcome to the "where is it" edition of Oil Markets Daily!

On September 1st, we wrote an OMD titled, "Delusions Aplenty - Sell Side Refuses To Accept Reality That Shale Isn't Growing Anywhere Near As Fast As They Forecast." We said:

Texas and New Mexico saw total oil production growth of 324k b/d since June 2016. To put it more nicely, since December production has increased 314k b/d or 52k b/d per month vs. the 75k b/d some analysts are using. Sorry to disappoint, but facts aren't on their side. It's not our job to tell the sell-side they're wrong, but this is getting ridiculous. In our article yesterday, we wrote a section called, "Vocal for a reason, don't buy into the complacency." Basically, the consensus is so invested in this idea that U.S. shale will keep oil prices lower for longer that none of them are willing to stick their neck out to say, "This is totally wrong."

That week, we read some bear "lower for longer" push backs. One of the main ones was that capex is H2 2017 heavy and that production growth will come in Q4. We thought they had a valid point, so we took a look at 52 E&P companies' guidance and mapped out how much liquid production growth we will see. Surprise, it's not what you expect.

We published this finding to our HFI Research subs on 9/9 in our weekly flagship report. Here's what we said:

Let’s get right to it. The bear case pointing to rapid public E&Ps growing is false and inaccurate. Don’t let the bears scare you by saying, “Oh production is back-half loaded.” Our analysis of the 52 companies were prompted by our desire to investigate whether the bears were right to say that production is H2 2017 loaded. Indeed, if you look at the producer guidance, they are ramping production higher, but only by 7-8% higher than the H1 2017 production. There’s no evidence that US oil production can reach 9.9 million b/d by December. No evidence! Here’s what the 52 companies are guiding: We took out the natural gas production section to only illustrate liquids production. In these 52 companies, total crude production is 2.603 million b/d, while NGLs account for 1.225 million b/d. Total growth from the 52 using company guidance is ~349k b/d and ~87k b/d for NGLs.

Yes, you are reading that right, ~349k b/d y-o-y growth.

Let's now take a look at a more extreme example:

Apache (APA), Continental (CLR), Devon (DVN), EOG (EOG), Hess (HES), Marathon (MRO), Murphy (MUR), Noble (NBL), Occidental (OXY), Pioneer (PXD) and Whiting (WLL), these producers are combined spending 45% more capex over the second-half of 2017, but how much production growth are they getting? 1%...

What's astonishing about the findings we got is that the capex budget was first set out in the start of 2017 when WTI was in the mid $50s, and these capex budgets did not change materially after Q2 results when WTI was below $50. So, this eliminates entirely the argument that, "Oil prices fell, so shale activity stalled." In reality, there wasn't much shale growth to brag about at the start of 2017!

The crazy thing about being able to dig out the various components and looking at the data on the micro level is that it matches our big overview perfectly. On a producer basis, well results in 2017 are getting better, but on a total efficiency basis, things are not getting better.

Production per well including previous year declines are not increasing materially as one would expect by looking at rig productivity. This is what has the consensus and most analysts fooled.

Sorry to disappoint, but reality isn't on your side...

We've heard some comically entertaining arguments over the last 2-months on why US shale will grow. Rystad threw out an estimate that 2018 completion per well will average ~950 per month from ~660 today. Yeah, good luck finding workers for the additional 290 new well completions per month.

Other awesomely delusional assumptions were based on how "rig productivity is improving in 2017." That was also really entertaining to read, but our favorite has got to be the "Oh, oil prices fell, that's why production in April, May, and June came in below weekly estimates." If these analysts had any inkling on how producers managed capex, that would not have been a statement they make. But we digress, they sit behind computers, and aren't actually on the fields.

Here's the reality, US shale won't get to 9.7 million b/d by year-end. No, just stop, and get that thought out your head. There's no evidence today that well completion bottlenecks have been resolved in the Permian, zero. Unless you start seeing a big spike in well completion levels, you won't see big growth.

In addition, production per well on a basin level is stagnating. There's no improvement. If US shale wants to grow, it needs to complete more wells, and most of that has to come from the Permian. It's simple as that.

As far as our due diligence tells us, there's no evidence to support US shale growth of 1 million b/d exit-to-exit. And while the consensus will take a bit longer to wake-up to this reality, we will just sit patiently for that day of reckoning to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC, REN, RRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.