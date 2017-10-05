Disney: Ready To Pop

In my view, it makes sense for investors to buy shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS) at these levels for a host of reasons. This is a business that obviously has staying power, led by a management team that is very shareholder friendly. In addition, future dividend growth is expected to increase the share price further. Finally, the recent insider buy suggests to me that the shares are good value at these levels. For investors interested in receiving safe dividend income from a company that is trading at a discount, there are few options better than Disney.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here suggests that Disney is a growth company with some volatility. Both revenue and net income have climbed nicely over the past six years, with revenue up at a CAGR of 5.2%, and net income up at a CAGR of 11%. That is a sign of the scalability of the business in my view. At the same time, dividends have grown at a CAGR 17%, which is remarkable in my view.

In addition to the excellent financial performance here, management has treated shareholders very well. Over the past six years, management has returned about $42 billion to shareholders, $32.2 billion of which is from stock buybacks, and $10 billion comes from dividends. This activity has resulted in a reduction in share count at a CAGR of about 2.7%. This shareholder friendly orientation is critical in my view, as an unfriendly management almost guarantees a loss.

Turning quickly to the capital structure, the level of debt here has grown over the past few years, but I’m not particularly concerned about it for a few reasons. First, 50% of it is due in five years or later. Second, the company is able to access such cheap financing, that it actually makes little sense to pay down debt too aggressively. Specifically, the interest expense on this debt is only about 1.6%. Thus, the level of debt present doesn’t represent much risk to the business in my view.

Modelling The Dividend

Although the financial history here has been extraordinary, investors are more concerned about the future for obvious reasons. For that reason, I must spend some time trying to forecast what will likely happen to shares in future. Whenever I forecast, I tend to hold all variables constant but one, and only “move” the variable that I consider to be the driver of value. In this case, the dividend is the driver of value in my view, so I will move it while holding all else (i.e. yield) constant.

Although the dividend here has grown at a CAGR of about 17% over the past six years, I would consider that growth rate to be too aggressive in my forecast. In order to be as conservative as possible, I’ll suggest that the dividend will grow at only 10% over the next four years. I consider this to be a reasonably conservative estimate, in light of the high cash flow generation here and the low payout ratio (34%). When I perform this calculation on the shares of Walt Disney, I infer a CAGR for the shares of about 11.5%. I consider this to be a very reasonable rate of return in light of the relatively low risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for DIS would turn bullish with a daily close above $101.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from an Ascending Triangle pattern. From here we see the shares climbing to the $107.00 level over the next three months.

We will buy DIS call options when the shares post a daily close above $101.00. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $99.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $107.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe DIS is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

As I’ve said many times, investors rarely access the future cash flows of a given company from the company itself. We must access those cash flows via the proxy for the business. The shares often behave according to rules all of their own, which presents both a challenge and an opportunity. There’s an opportunity when the overall market is particularly pessimistic about the shares’ value. In that circumstance, a great deal of bad news is already “baked in.” For that reason, the risk-reward potential is positively skewed, meaning that there’s a great deal of upside and potentially less downside. At the moment, the shares of Disney are trading at a fairly significant (27%) discount to the overall market.

The other thing about investing is that there are people who know more about a particular company than most other investors do. One constituency in particular that knows more than the rest of us is insiders. When they buy, it makes sense to follow their lead in my opinion. It’s for that reason that the recent purchase of Disney shares by Elena Lagomasino caught my eye. This director knows more about this business than most investors, and the fact that she was willing to buy ~$100k worth of the stock two months ago suggests to me that now is a good time to go long.

So, Walt Disney Co. is an excellent dividend grower that is trading at a relatively cheap price. I also note that an insider has just bought, which is a huge positive in my view. Finally, as I apply a relatively conservative forecast of future dividend growth, I infer a decent capital gain from here. There’s little reason to avoid Disney at these levels, and very many reasons to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.