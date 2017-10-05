Alpine Global: Why I'll Never Sell

It seems today that the new generation of investors has one thing in mind, and that is to get rich quick, but one of the most important practices that my generation seems to lack is the concept of patience when it comes to selecting which investments to select. Albert Einstein famously stated during his life time that "Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it. He who doesn't, pays it." Now I’ll be the first to admit, and I’m sure a lot of you will agree that slow growth stocks are boring. There is little to no excitement when it comes to holdings that may go up or down 1% a day, as opposed to much more volatile stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) which has shown that it can trade within a 10% area of its opening price throughout the day quite easily, but when it comes to long term investing, patients is a virtue. With a distribution fund such as Alpine Global, the potential for future gains through a dividend reinvestment program or “DRIP” allow for investors to sleep easy at night knowing that they don’t need to worry about where to put the funds that they collect through distributions, instead the distributions are placed back into their position through fractional shares, thus allowing for the shares to compound on top of one another leading to larger sums of income further down the road.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AGD) began publically trading back in July of 2006 with the primary goal of delivering a high yielding monthly income, as well as to provide the investor with long-term growth. As of July 24th, it is currently trading at a price of $10.53 with an NAV of $11.31, giving this high 7.39% yielder a discount of -6.72%. As of 2017, it has shown its true strength by climbing nearly 20% YTD and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Holdings

When it comes to CEFs, it’s not surprise that this one is showing promising results while maintaining a safe and secure yield.

AGD Top Holdings Sector % of Portfolio Apple, Inc. (NYSE: AAPL) Information Technology 1.78% Ferrovial SA (BME: FER) Industrial 1.46% UPM-Kymmene OYJ (HEL: UPM) Materials 1.37% Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA (STO: SCA-B) (OTCPK:SVCBY) Materials 1.33% Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) Financials 1.29% Citizens Financial Groups, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Financials 1.23% Banco Bilbao Vizcya Argentina SA (NYSE: BBVA) Financials 1.22% Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) Health Care 1.17% Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Energy 1.17% Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE: C) Financials 1.15%

Source: Alpine Funds

Ferrovial SA (OTCPK:FRRVY)

UPM-Kymmene (UMPKF)

Scenska Cellulosa (SUCBF)

While many of these are foreign countries and not traded on the NYSE, I decided to break down the top 10 holdings to show the returns that they have given to this portfolio over the last 12 months.

Company YTD Change 3 M. Change 6 M. Change 12 M. Change Apple 31.95% 6.23% 27.8% 56.99% Ferrovial SA 22.62% 0.68% 22.62% 8.98% UPM-Kymmene 7.67% 2.62% 3.71% 41.89% Svenska Cellulosa 24.9% 8.64% 27.43% 22.97% Bank of America 7.19% 1.8% 6.66% 69.3% Citizens Financial Groups 0.16% -0.84% -0.37% 65.39% Banco Bilbao Vizcya 34.14% 6.79% 36.64% 60% Universal Health Services 16.93% 2.8% 10.32% -10.94% Kinder Morgan -0.54% -0.68% -9.18% -1.76% Citigroup 11.66% 11.64% 18.26% 49.79%

As you can see from the list above, it comes as no surprise that Alpine Global is trading at 30.9% higher then it was just 12 months ago. With its largest holding being Apple and how it’s increased its share price by an incredible 56.99% over the past year, given the path that Apple is currently one we should continue to see that portion of the portfolio continue to help the share price of Alpine Global climb.

So what’s stopping the average investor from copying this portfolio outline and buying the individual companies themselves? The simple answer to this question can be found when following the funds Net Asset Value or NAV. As of July 24th, the current net asset value sits at a discount of -6.72% with a value of $11.31. Meaning, that the buyer of this fund is receiving $11.31 for every share they pick up at the July 24th price of $10.53. Below you will see the YTD chart for the closing price of Alpine Global, and how it compares to the NAV (chart from CEFConnect).

Distributions

One the biggest no brainers when it comes to a monthly distribution fund, is its track record for paying out distributions. Alpine Global has paid a monthly distribution to its share holders since September of 2006, with its most current distribution value of $0.065 per share being paid since May of 2015. With its current trading price of $10.53, you would need 162 shares in order to obtain 1 new share each month when applying DRIP. You can see how they would quickly build on one another and allow for the compounding interest to add up quite quickly, thus giving access to a higher amount of monthly income to its investors.

In a hypothetical situation given that the value of the shares remain at $10.53, and the distribution amount continues to be $0.065, I have placed a chart below to show you the value of ones investment if the numbers were to remain the same. Please note that this is hypothetical, and that I made this chart to show readers the true power of compounding value through a dividend reinvestment program.

Year Market Value Value increase from initial investment After 1 Year $10,766.69 + $766.69 After 2 Years $11,592.16 + $1,592.16 After 5 Years $14,468.09 + $4,468.09 After 10 Years $20,932.58 + $10,932.58 After 15 Years $30,285.45 + $20,285.45 After 20 Years $43,817.28 + $33,817.28

*Hypothetical results given that one opens a position worth $10,000 in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund, continues to keep DRIP applied to all shares, never add any money to it, and the distribution amount remains at $0.065 per share*

It’s easy to see from the chart posted above just how powerful compounding interested can be. When starting with an initial investment of $10,000 one could hypothetically expect his investment to double in value in 10 years, and nearly quadruple the value in 20 years. When it comes to Albert Einstein, we can all admit that he was brilliant when he stated “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it. He who doesn't, pays it,” and when it comes to using this so called eighth wonder of the world, there is no need to look any further then Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.