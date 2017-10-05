Talk Of A T-Mobile/Sprint Tie-Up Makes Sense

Further upside might be within reach as the pie for both companies will become much larger, as T-Mobile has time working in its favour, thanks to continued market share gains.

T-Mobile US (TMUS) and Sprint (S) are in merger talks, that is clear. What is not clear is if regulators are willing to approve the merger, and what the exchange ratio for the stock can be, and how the deal would be structured.

It seems that T-Mobile´s investors are held back by the high valuation of Sprint in relation to its contribution, especially as it operates with so much leverage. While valuation multiples are fairly similar, it is clear that T-Mobile is more profitable (on the bottom line) than Sprint and is contributing growth. Sprint offers a great network, scale and tax assets as discussions about a deal structure will probably take time, if the FCC even approves it.

Nonetheless, while talks are difficult they are worthwhile. Synergies, in terms of capital spending and costs savings, can be very substantial and enlarge the pie for both groups of equity investors in a big way.

Quick Overview Of T-Mobile Metrics

T-Mobile is a clear winner in the US mobile market. While it is still far smaller than Verizon and AT&T, it is gaining customers at a rapid pace, reinforcing its position as the third player in the market.

The company has roughly 70 million customers and has been growing the customer count by +1 million for 17 quarters in a row. In the first half of the year, the company posted service revenues of $14.8 billion, for a growth of 10%. The company posted adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 billion, as margins of 38.4% are high in absolute terms, but are low versus peers. T-Mobile US operates with a $28.3 billion net debt position, for a 2.6 times leverage ratio.

The 831 million shares trade at $61, which values equity a $51 billion. Including debt, T-Mobile US is valued at $79 billion, equivalent to 2.7 times annualized revenues and 6.8 times adjusted EBITDA.

What About Sprint?

It is safe to say that T-Mobile is the stronger partner of the two in a potential deal. Sprint has little over 53 million customers but unlike T-Mobile. Not only is the customer base about a quarter smaller, the customer count is stable and does not show any sustained growth.

Service revenues came in at $12.2 billion in the first half of this year which is rather flattish compared to last year, although ARPU (average revenues per user) surpasses that of T-Mobile. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $5.5 billion, as margins of 45% are superior compared to T-Mobile. So far the good news, as Sprint carries quite a high valuation.

The company operates with 4.1 billion shares outstanding, for a +$30 billion equity valuation at $7.50 per share. While that seems reasonable, the company torches along $32.8 billion in net debt, for a 3 times leverage ratio. The overall valuation of $63 billion values the business at 2.6 times sales and 5.7 times adjusted EBITDA.

It is safe to say that revenue multiples are similar between both companies. On the one hand, T-Mobile offers growth and lower depreciation charges, for better profits on the bottom line. At the same time, Sprint offers better EBITDA margins but suffers from higher D&A charges in part the result of higher depreciation charges on the leased devices.

Strategic, Costs & Network Synergies

The combined business is on track to post annualized service revenues of $55 billion, so even small reductions in costs in terms of percentage of revenues has a huge impact. Sprint´s network is widely recognised as being of high quality and a merger could not just deliver cost savings but capital spending synergies as well. The quality of the network is a reason why investors have been adding a ¨premium¨ to Sprint´s shares despite sub-optimal, or lack of profits. Of course, Sprint has reported huge losses in the past which gives the combination access to large tax savings in the future, provided that the deal is structured in a right way.

In a sense, Sprint is more eager to do a deal as it posts very modest earnings and is not growing that much despite some recent momentum, while T-Mobile continues to gain market share. T-Mobile, on the other side, needs larger capital spending but is growing at a relatively good clip, which gives it viability to operate as a stand-alone business going forwards. Even if growth can be continued it is a daunting task to gain the no. 2 position in the market in an organic manner.

If the combined company could deliver upon 3-5% synergies in terms of service revenues, these synergies would amount to roughly $1.5-$2.5 billion a year. At the midpoint of $2 billion, and after applying a market multiple of 6-7 times EBITDA, some $12-$14 billion in value could be created. That is substantial given that the combined equity valuation of T-Mobile and Sprint today is equivalent to $80 billion.

Other synergies come from capital spending. Verizon, for example, invests roughly $17 billion on both the wireless and wireline business. Most of these investments go into the wireless business which has 150 million subscribers. As the combination of T-Mobile and Sprint has 123 million subscribers, it seems safe to say that the combination should be able to live on capital spending of $13 billion a year or less. Sprint invested $4 billion last year, but that was down from $6-$7 billion in recent years as it has spare capacity on its current network.

Capital spending of T-Mobile US comes in around $7-8 billion, as real synergies could be delivered upon. With combined capital spending coming in around $13-14 billion, it seems reasonable to say that $2 billion a year could be saved for quite a few years to come. That could perhaps save another $10 billion in capital spending in the coming years, favouring investors.

Capital spending synergies and costs synergies might amount to $20-25 billion in terms of value, equivalent to 25-30% accretion on top of the combined equity valuation of $80 billion as of today. At the same time, improved earnings and lower capital spending automatically improve leverage ratio´s, certainly if a deal would be structured in stock only.

Final Thoughts, Risky But Potentially Lucrative

Betting on this deal is a bet on the FCC as it seems safe to say that both firms are eager to merge their operations with each other. The upside is very compelling and while it can be argued that T-Mobile might be undervalued as it outperforms Sprint, both firms benefit from the very large synergies and excess capacity in Sprint´s network and the tax shield provided by operating losses being recorded in the past.

Adding it all together, the exact composition of a $80 billion current equity valuation pie can be debated. At current levels, little over 60% is reserved for T-Mobile based on the market prices as every 1 percent change in the exchange ratio has a real impact on the deal and shareholders. A 65% exchange ratio has a $4 billion impact for both groups of shareholders, but agreements must be reached to unlock combined value accretion, pegged at $20-$25 billion in the discussion above. As a result, management of both firms should present their case and fight for it, yet agreement might matter more than price as long as it is roughly fair.

Time will tell and it is hard to say how much of the merger is priced in at the moment, nor what number/valuation is attached to the merger case if it ever gets approved. The time seems ripe this time and could benefit all parties involved, but for now, it remains an uncertain waiting game for all investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.