PepsiCo's Bull Case Is Still Intact

I’ll admit it; I’ve developed a little soft spot for PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) lately. I’ve liked its story of steady growth, margin expansion and a nice dividend, but more recently, I liked what I saw as a buy setup heading into the Q3 report. Unfortunately, the stock didn’t behave the way I thought it would and it plunged right through the 200DMA without the bulls even putting up a fight. But all is not lost as PEP’s Q3 was nice and I think the longer-term bull case is still intact.

What happens now is critical; will the bulls give up that easily and just let the 200DMA roll over? If they do, that’s a problem as it has been years - literally, years - since the 200DMA has been negatively sloped. If that occurs, it would imply that $118 is probably the top for a long time to come. It hasn’t happened yet, but whether or not the stock rallies in the next couple of weeks is very important and we’d all do well to keep an eye on it. The stock has become oversold in the past week or so, and I have to think the selling will let up off of the strong report, but hey, I’ve been wrong before.

Moving on, PEP continued its trek higher in terms of revenue, although forex was a thorn in its proverbial side again. Total revenue was up 1.3% on a reported basis but 1.7% on an organic basis, which removes forex and structural adjustments from the number. Forex has been a killer for many multinationals, and while the damage has been somewhat limited by the weakness of the greenback thus far this year, should it continue its recent rally, these numbers could get a lot worse for PEP. That’s not my base case - my base case is PEP manages to continue its moderate revenue growth - but it is worth watching. While I’m not thrilled with 1.3% revenue growth or even the 1.7% organic number, they are good enough. The North American beverage business continues to be an enormous anchor on the rest of the business, losing 3% of revenue on a reported basis and a whopping 5% on an organic basis. There’s no end in sight for the pain when it comes to NAB, but the good news is that’s really the only big problem PEP has; the snack business remains strong.

The good news is that despite the relative struggle with revenue, margins continue their trek higher. Core gross margins were down 15bps, but core operating margins were up 30bps. PEP’s constant focus on cost savings has afforded it nearly continuous margin expansion in the recent past and nothing has changed; no news is good news here as margin expansion is much of the bull case.

The tax rate was roughly flat to last year, but the margin and revenue improvements led to a very nice 9% increase YoY despite the 1% reduction from forex translation. PEP’s expected growth is slightly less than that so the quick version of the story here is that it is more than on schedule to meet and/or exceed estimates. This has been part of my bull case with PEP as I think it is performing too well for the modest expectations that analysts have set forth. The combination of low-single-digit revenue growth, moderate margin expansion and the continued tailwind of the buyback are simply too much to expect only 7% or so in EPS growth. Q3 reinforced that belief for me as PEP continues to overcome the very weak NAB business and powered through with higher revenue and operating margins. My only concern is NAB because it’s quite weak, but if PEP can figure out a way to just get NAB closer to flat growth, it could see some spectacular results. That’s a big "if" but other than NAB, PEP is crushing it. I think analysts are building in even more weakness from NAB so the table is set for PEP to surprise to the upside, but it still has to execute in a tough environment for that business.

The stock is now under 20 times next year’s earnings and I find that valuation to be quite attractive. Yes, the NAB business is an overhang that I don’t think is going to dissipate anytime soon, but the rest of the company is performing admirably. Margin growth continues to accrue and the buyback is helping as well with a gentle push to EPS. I also still think there’s some potential upside to estimates that I believe are still too low given that revenue ex-NAB remains strong, and even with that drag on revenue, margins are moving up. PEP’s focus on cost savings remains a key part of the bull case, and at an attractive valuation, it still looks good to me.

The yield is back to 3% with the recent move down in the shares as well and that’s something that I’m sure will entice some buyers. PEP’s dividend is a big draw, and with room for growth, the payout looks to be yet another reason to like the stock. I didn’t find any big surprises in the Q3 report; I just wish NAB wasn’t such a drag. Even so, I still like PEP here even if it did fail the 200DMA. Place your bets, ladies and gentlemen, it is going to be an interesting few months here for PEP.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.