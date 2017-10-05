PepsiCo: Q3 In Line With Expectations

Steady as she goes. There was nothing incredible or exciting about PepsiCo's (PEP) Q3 earnings report, reported before the market opened on October 4th. The earnings report was simply business as usual for PepsiCo. We continue to believe that PepsiCo represents a strong opportunity for exposure in the consumer packaged foods sector and should be a part of everyone's portfolio.



When growth stocks are as prevalent as they are right now, why do we continue to hold a stock like PepsiCo in our portfolio? Simple! PepsiCo provides stability, safer earnings growth, and far less downside risk. The 3% annual yield also provides our portfolio with quarterly dividend income.

PepsiCo will never be a stock that will deliver a 50% return in one year, however that does not mean it lacks growth. Since January 2010, PepsiCo stock has delivered an 11.29% annualized return when including reinvested dividends or a 129% return, not bad for a conservative stock.

Q3 Earnings:

PepsiCo reported Q3 revenue of $16.24 billion (+1.3% y/y) which missed analysts expectations by $70 million and EPS of $1.49/share which beat by $0.04.



The quarter was largely in-line with expectations. Net revenue growth was up 1.3% in Q3. Year to date, net revenue is up 1.7%. Reported EPS of $1.49 was up 9% compared to the prior-year period.

Data from PepsiCo Q3 Conference Call

In North America beverage sales continue to struggle as consumers shy away from soda and sugary drinks because of their impacts on long-term health. However, the snack business, led by Frito Lay, continues to show strength. Frito Lay carries a better profit margin than the beverage business. Even though it makes up a smaller portion of total revenue, it makes up a greater percentage of total operating profit. This excellent chart by another Seeking Alpha Contributor D.M. Martins Research outlines this.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company's press release



Operating margin for Q3 stood above 18%, indicating an 80 basis point expansion over last year. PepsiCo's five-year average operating margin has been just above 14%. The company, led by CEO Indra Nooyi, has made productivity efforts which target $1 billion in annual savings through 2019. We continue to see this effort have a positive impact on operating margin, boosting bottom line figures.



Valuation:

Our valuation target for PepsiCo is $117 which represents a 2017 P/E of 23 based off of EPS $5.23. We continue to see upside in owning PepsiCo as a conservative stock moving forward. PepsiCo fits the wide-moat characteristics that we look for in our "Robinhood Strategy Portfolio" selections. We see PepsiCo's strong product distribution channels and improving operating margins as favorable characteristics.



The Amazon (AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM) has had a negative impact on the consumer packaged foods sector. Fear of the unknown is plaguing this sector because no one is certain how disruptive Amazon will be. We see PepsiCo as a top stock in a plagued sector. If PepsiCo stock trades below $105 at anytime in the near future, we see it as a high conviction buy. Around $110 today, we see PepsiCo as representing decent value and $7 upside.



