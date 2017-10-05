Canopy Growth Company Making Moves At The Top

Canopy Growth (TWMJF ) is positioning itself for growth and sales when the retail market beast is let loose in 2018. But make no mistake there will be challenges but Canopy is posed and positioned to excel as the biggest legal cannabis company the world has seen. And while over supply has been a legitimate criticism any issues regarding over supply or lack of sales should subside when the beast of recreational sales is released.

Canopy Growth Corp reported Q1 revenue was $15.9 million, a 127% increase over three month period ended June 30, 2016: Q1 Report.

Q1 loss per share C$0.03.

Q1 revenue view C$16.9 million.

Canopy growth corp- inventory at June 30, 2017 amounted to $65.5 million versus $46.0 million as on March 31, 2017.

Canopy's 1st Quarter Reported Inventory of $65.5 Million. The key stat that many seem to dwell on is all the extra cannabis they got seemingly laying around. I would propose that Canopy is setting its sights for 2018 and these deals are setting the stage for massive sales and revenue growth. Nevada experienced supply issues when the recreational market was opened. This will be the same effect in Canada, as simple math and logistics will hamper the initial frenzy associated with day one sales and the current proposed frame work for distribution will follow the medical frame work and greatly favor the large growers and their relationships with both Provisional and National governments. (Article Here)

The New Brunswick MOU should be seen as a harbinger of things to come. That is the biggest growers partnering with Provisional local governments to run de facto legal monopolies in regards to brick and mortar storefronts. The MOU calls for "The two-year supply agreement, including 4,000,000 grams of cannabis and cannabis derivative products for the first year, is expected to have an estimated retail value of $40 million in its first year."

Ontario is following suit as it

[U]nveiled its rules to govern the retail sale of legal recreational marijuana in Canada's most populous province on Friday, the first to respond to the federal government's move to legalize use by mid-2018.The province will create a cannabis control board and open up to 80 government-run stores by July 2019, similar but separate to those that sell liquor in the province. Online sales will be available to Ontarians as of July 2018 only through a government-run website.

Source: Reuters Report

Expect a source/grower to be announced soon. Such partnership might be a collection of license holders as Ontario is the most populated province or like New Brunswick they could also select a single source provider, in any case Canopy is posed to win many of these partnerships and/or be included when a province wants to give their citizens a wider variety of choice.

The more immediate play which brings in $7 million cash is the sale of non-core subsidiary Mettrum Ltd. to Cannabis Care Canada Inc. This agreement also enters TWMJF and Cannabis Care Canada Inc. into a three-year "take or pay" Supply Agreement with Canopy Growth for high quality dried flowers and refined cannabis resin, with the sale of product at Canopy Growth's discretion. This sets Canopy in a win-win scenario for the next three years regarding this agreement.

Also part of the agreement was that Cannabis Care will assume all outstanding obligations associated with the Bennett Road North facility, the asset sold in this deal, which will reduce expenses respectively.

But the real story here is that Cannabis Care Canada Inc. is financially backed by Laborers International Union of North America ("LiUNA"), North America's single largest construction union with over 100,000 Canadian members. This signals that Cannabis investing in Canada, at least, is reaching full scale legitimacy with pension funds diving head deep into the market.

At the time of this report TWMJF was trading at $10.00 US dollars. Up $0.57 from the previous day. And while $10.00 is massive leap from its 52 week low of $2.97, it's still short from its post election boom of $14.39. This I believe leaves ample room for growth for those that still want a piece of the Canadian "Green Rush"!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWMJF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.