Thermon Group: Finally Some Shareholder Relief

Looking at the five-year chart for Thermon Group (THR) before starting my research, it was pretty clear that there had to be some deeply-rooted issues at the firm. As a reminder, the Russell 2000 is up 78% over the past five years, and even the beaten down Energy sector is down just 10%; Thermon Group’s 25% fall (before yesterday's pop) is not inspiring. It didn’t take long to find the problems: missing bottom line analyst estimates in nine of the past ten quarters, an 18% revenue collapse in fiscal Q1 2018 year over year, weak medium-term macro outlook by management, and foreign exchange headaches have all combined to beat this stock down. However, a recently announced acquisition, as well as a few green shoots of positive indicators, could mean that what appears to be an overvalued company at first glance could actually be a solid buy for some.

Business Overview, Structural Concerns In End Markets

Thermon Group is a large provider of industrial heating solutions (heat tracing), serving customers in the oil and gas, chemicals, and power generation fields. Products include self-regulating heating cables, hopper heaters (keeps moisture from combining with coal ash filtration equipment), steam heating systems, and various instrumentation and consulting services surrounding the support and installation of this equipment. Generally, anywhere where large industrial firms have to combat either the cold or moisture, the company will see potential demand for its products.

This is in a niche business model with very few global players. Thermon Group is the second-largest provider globally; the largest being Pentair (PNR). The heat tracing parts market is estimated at roughly $2,800mm annually, with electric heat tracing (where Thermon has a higher presence) constituting slightly more than half of market share (65% of sales), while steam heat makes up the remainder. This means the company controls only 10% of global market share in both electric and steam, but has 20% share of its core electric market. This points to the fragmented and localized nature of this market, and given the relatively high cost of non-performance, but low relative cost to customers (Chevron, DowDuPont, Pemex, ConocoPhillips, etc.) given overall facility costs. Switching costs can be heavy, and most customers do not tend to switch in order to avoid warranty or compatibility concerns. New sales are important to revenue and expanding the installed base (so-called “Greenfield” projects), which are driven by demand for energy and capital spending plans by customers, but maintenance, upgrade, and small expansion work is more important, and currently contributes 60% of revenue (and a higher percentage of profit due to higher margin).

Since 2005, Thermon has grown revenue at a 10% annual pace (includes inorganic growth), and the company has maintained gross margins in excess of 45% over that entire period. This includes several boom and bust cycles within core markets, so the company has a history of resilient performance and relatively clean growth, despite operating in what is traditionally a volatile and unpredictable operating environment. It will need every bit of that strength to ride out the current storm in its markets – with relatively new CEO, Bruce Thames, at the helm. That revenue growth has waned, however, given roughly 50% of normalized global sales (averaging the past several years) are tied to oil and gas, as heat tracing is used to facilitate freeze protection of energy products during processing and transportation in both the upstream and downstream energy markets. On the upstream side, it is important to think about where that demand will fall. While oil does not freeze in the traditional sense (it’s a lipid, it just gets more viscous), there is little need for heat tracing equipment to facilitate movement of crude oil in say, the Permian basin, where temperatures rarely go below freezing. In the Canadian oil sands regions, where temperatures routinely fall to 10, 15, or 20 degrees below Fahrenheit? That is a different story. In markets where demand is there for the company's products upstream, primarily in the North in Bakken shale, as well as in the Northeast in Utica/Marcellus shale, growth has been under pressure, but the pain has been more palpable in petrochemical sales. In downstream operations, tight crack spreads, as well as a highly competitive environment, has most refiners deferring turnaround activity (maintenance). While not expressly reliant on maintenance to drive installation of its products, many refiners do combine trace heating installs with scheduled downtime. The fall, which usually has downturns before starting winter blends, could provide a boost into the back half of the year.

Despite a relatively healthy slate of larger chemical projects that are under construction, particularly ethylene production, the market remains tight. With fewer projects to be had, those projects are being bid very aggressively, which has impacted margin on Greenfield projects. Thermon has been very clear that it is not chasing pennies to grow market share, and that it will not damage its core business by underbidding contracts. In fiscal Q1 2018 (most recently reported quarter), Greenfield margins increased 11% over the prior year. While the company did implement some cost measures over the past year, a lot of this was clear selection bias on project bids. That did come at a cost; Greenfield revenue was down 48% y/y, which was the primary driver of the 18% collapse on the top line.

Pivot Towards International Sales, Recent Q1 Results

While not necessarily a long-term problem, the ongoing revenue shift from North America to International plays has been a bit of a thorn in the side of the firm. From a macro perspective, rapid industrialization of emerging markets has been ongoing. On the energy side, firms within these countries are seeing higher pressure towards environmental compliance and regulatory frameworks that encourage the use of heat tracing equipment, and on a more nuanced level, these countries generally produce heavier grades of crude that are more sensitive to temperature versus the lighter grades found in the United States. Base chemical demand continues to grow (ethylene, caustic soda, ammonia) as production capacity expands overseas, which also bolsters demand. Finally, on the power side, there is some significant pent-up demand in emerging markets for electricity, as well as via urbanization and population growth, as governments struggle to address improving resident’s lives while also tackling potential environmental impact.

Given the vast majority of product manufacturing occurs domestically at the company’s corporate headquarters in San Marcos, Texas (there are smaller facilities in Canada, Netherlands, Russia, and India), particularly after the nearly 50,000 square foot expansion of cable manufacturing there in fiscal 2013, Thermon is grappling with the costs of having such a strong base in North America as it begins to focus overseas. Shipping is an obvious cost, but the strength of the US Dollar was a clear opponent to global competitiveness; throw the slump in energy markets on top and you have a recipe for weakness, and it’s a reason why the company finds itself in the position it is in today. Given the weakening dollar this year, many investors were likely disappointed in fiscal Q1 2018 results, as the hope was for a little bit of a pop (inventory levels are kept low, $38mm at the end of fiscal Q1, so accounting policy cannot be blamed here).

Given the revenue fall, adjusted EBITDA fell to $7mm in Q2 2018, $6.2mm if you don’t add-back stock compensation expense. While the business did not lose any operating leverage through the decline due to cost measures implemented last year (selling, general, and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) down 7% y/y, gross margin up from property level cost improvement), collapses in earnings are never well taken by the market. There were some positives to be found, particularly the $110mm backlog. EMEA/Asia continent backlog is at record levels, and the Canadian markets due appear to be firming up materially. Guidance was reduced, but only to account for the drop in Q1; full year guide is still for a low to mid-single digit decline in revenues, which points to much healthier trends in the back half of the year.

Balance Sheet Structure Post CCI Acquisition

This section actually changed materially as I was preparing this work. At the end of Q1, the company actually held a net cash position ($23mm), and given the heavy amortization on the company’s term loan ($20.3mm annually now), the loan was set to be paid off in under two years. I found that debt profile unusual given the fragmented nature of the space; an acquisition appeared imminent, so when Thermon Group announced the acquisition of CCI Thermal Technologies (“CCI”) on Wednesday for C$258mm, I wasn’t particularly surprised. The market reacted very favorably to the deal, sending shares up more than 12% in response.

CCI, like Thermon, has an engineered heating solutions business, but it focuses elsewhere. Thermon heat tracing is all about heating external transfer lines to maintain temperature, while CCI products heat fluids at other stages of production, primarily indoors. Overall, this is a highly complementary business given the overlap of industrial and power production customers, and it will give Thermon another growth outlet outside of its core competency (estimated at an $800mm market). While details are still thin given this is a privately-held firm, the deal looks positive. Thermon has been very bullish on its Canadian operations recently, so to see the management team target a primarily Canadian firm looks like a very natural extension of that sentiment. There is significant potential that Thermon could help open up CCI products to international markets given its global distribution footprint – something that CCI has been lacking.

Including expected C$2.4mm in synergies, the deal comes at a purchase price of 10.3x adjusted EBITDA. There are some questionable exclusions in there ($3.6mm in aircraft and related party rent exclusions), so investors should keep that in mind as sell. While that appears expensive, CCI has suffered to some extent as Thermon has when it comes to North American exposure. Problems with the firm are mostly macro in nature, not company-specific, and given Thermon has traded at a 14x EV/EBITDA multiple on average over the past twelve months, CCI appears cheaper based on that framework. Management believes the deal will come in at 8.2x EV/EBITDA in 2018 as the Canadian markets turn around, and have guided the deal has been guided to be accretive to operating margin, free cash flow, and GAAP earnings in fiscal 2019 (which will start just a few months after this deal closes). Investors seem both pleased with the acquisition target and the price paid.

Financing the transaction will come from a new $250mm senior secured term loan (“SSTL”) facility, as well as a new $60mm senior secured revolver (“revolver”). The revolver will be used to pay down the existing term loan mentioned prior, rolling that out to a later term. The structure of these facilities (maturity date, interest rate) have not yet been disclosed, but the company did state that there is no amortization schedule on these term loans (reducing overall debt service), and that it expects net leverage after the deal to be 3.4x. I’ll be curious to see what the financial covenants are, as well as what JP Morgan (the sole owner of the debt) will allow when it comes to EBITDA calculation.

Valuation, Financial Takeaways

Assuming more conservative deal results of C$27mm in EBITDA next year for CCI, or $21.5m in USD, which does not exclude those corporate aircraft expenses and more mild growth, along with adjusted EBITDA of $60mm from Thermon (up from today’s bottom, but below fiscal 2016 results), the implied EV/EBITDA multiple for calendar year 2018 is about 13x (new enterprise value of $933mm once debt transactions close). That’s high, but both businesss have shown that they have the potential to generate substantial earnings in what are extremely cylical markets; $130mm-140mm in EBITDA is not out of the question for this new company on a consolidated basis, particularly if oil prices recover and Canadian oil sands production markets become healthy again. Overall, I think the company is appropriately valued given its likely position in its earnings cycle currently, but for investors that are more bullish on Canada, particularly energy production and industrial expansion, this could be an interesting small cap to for that exposure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.