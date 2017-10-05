Tesla: Alleviating Some Concerns

Source: Tesla.com



Market participants have been voicing concerns as of late regarding Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) 2017 Q3 results, Model 3 production difficulties, high cash burn, valuation, as well as other factors. So, are these factors suggesting that Tesla is a company destined for failure or are these issues transient in nature and are they likely to be overcome by the company going forward?



Slow Growth Concerns



Let’s start with concerns that Tesla is a company that is growing at only 5%. It is true that TSLA delivered 26,150 vehicles in Q3 2017 as opposed to 24,821 cars in Q3 2016, which amounts to a 5% increase. However, this is a year-over-year quarterly increase, and Tesla is a company that has continuously shown lackluster quarterly yoy increases which lack a clear trend, other than the fourth quarter consistently being the most productive delivery wise.



Moreover, the company stated that in supplement to the 26,150 cars delivered in Q3 an additional 4,820 Model S and Model X vehicles were in transit to their buyers and would be counted as Q4 deliveries.



Tesla has delivered 73,150 cars in the first three quarters in 2017, and had only delivered 57,536 autos in the first three quarters in 2016. Therefore, the 5% growth number is extremely misleading. Tesla had an abnormally strong Q3 in 2016 in which deliveries were up by 73% over the prior quarter, thus the year-over-year Q3 numbers should not be looked at some sort of trend.



Instead, investors should look at the year-to-date growth for the first three quarters in 2017 over 2016. The company delivered 73,150 in the first three quarters this year and over 57,536 vehicles delivered in 2016 for the same time period, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 27%. This is a rather healthy growth rate as it overwhelmingly pertains to Model S and Model X sales.



Furthermore, the company should have no trouble reaching its delivery goal of 100,000 Model S and Model X vehicles in 2017, due to the fourth quarter being the most productive quarter for Tesla and nearly 5,000 vehicles being in route to consumers. Last year Tesla delivered a total number of 76,230 Model S and Model X vehicles, thus 100,000 deliveries in 2017 would represent a year over year growth rate of 31%.



Model 3 Production Difficulties



It is true, Tesla is experiencing some bottleneck issues concerning initial Model 3 production. Should this be so surprising to market participants? After all, taking on the task of mass producing a vehicle such as the Model 3 is no easy task, at first. Have some investors forgotten that Tesla had similar “bottleneck” issues concerning Model X production, which in time worked themselves out?



The most important element to keep in mind is that there are no fundamental issues relating to Model 3 production or its supply chain. Also, the vast majority of subsystems at Tesla’s California car plant and at the Nevada Gigafactory are able to operate at extremely high levels.



The Model 3 is unlike any other automobile that has been mass produced, and it is not surprising that in a process so complex as setting up all the countless elements and subsystems a few are taking a bit longer to activate than anticipated.



Furthermore, mass production of the Model 3 vehicle was supposed to happen in 2018. However, Elon Musk moved the timeline to the second half of 2017, perhaps in anticipation of some of the glitches and bottleneck issues that could arise early in the manufacturing cycle. Therefore, these transient issues will most likely be worked out before the end of 2017. This should provide Tesla with the necessary time cushion to begin 2018 with the ability to produce 5,000 vehicles per week, and increase production capacity to 10,000 cars per week in the second half of 2018, as the company had planned all along.



Cash Burn



Some market participants appear to be concerned that Tesla is not making a profit and is burning through cash at “an alarming rate.” The reality is that it is an expensive project to set up the infrastructure necessary to ramp up Model 3 production, produce the massive amount of lithium ion batteries required to power Tesla’s new vehicles, and to build the distribution and supercharger infrastructure needed to sell and charge Tesla automobiles.



Tesla is reportedly spending $2 to $2.5 billion to fully enable Model 3 production, is likely to invest roughly $2 billion into the Gigafactory through 2020, and is likely to spend at least $2 billion to set up an additional 8,000 supercharging stations in the next few years to provide adequate convenience for Tesla drivers in the U.S.



Some analysts are predicting that Tesla may have to invest up to $8 billion to provide enough supercharging stations to compete with gas stations. However, this makes no sense because there are so many more internal combustion cars on the road than there are Teslas. If there were an equal amount of Teslas on the road as there are gas vehicles then this number would make sense, and if there are ever as many Tesla cars as there are ICE vehicles on the road, Tesla should have no problem investing an additional $8 billion into superchargers.



Moreover, Tesla will now be charging new Tesla buyers for the use of its supercharging network. It is not a significant charge that (as an example) would only cost drivers approximately $120 to drive across country from LA to New York. Nevertheless, these funds will be reinvested into the supercharging network. Also, there is the potential governments may subsidize the Tesla’s supercharging networks in an attempt to promote clean energy car use.



Currently Tesla has roughly $3 billion in cash and plans to spend an approximate $2 billion in the second half of 2017. Also, Elon Musk has stated that the company does not require a capital raise at this point. However, even if Tesla requires more funding to help finance its massive infrastructure projects the company has repeatedly demonstrated that it has no problem raising capital on relatively favorable terms. Investors believe in the future Tesla and Elon Musk have envisioned and feel that they will make money along with the company for many years to come.



Valuation



Whether Tesla’s valuation makes sense depends on if it is being valued as a car company or a technology company. Traditional car companies overwhelmingly produce internal combustion engine automobiles. Yes, these do have some sort of technology in them. However, Tesla produces 100 electric vehicles, supercharger networks, energy solutions, and now solar solutions. It could be argued that the vehicles Tesla produces are less like traditional cars and more like technology creations.



Tesla may have begun its journey as a niche auto maker, but is becoming a very unique company that offers efficient, clean, driving, home, energy storage solutions. Therefore, Tesla is not just a car company, and it is not just a technology company, it is a hybrid company.



Tesla is not the only such company. One could ask the same of Amazon (AMZN), is it a tech company or a retailer, or of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), is it a tech company or a media company? These are hybrid companies that have combined traditional business elements with technology to disrupt major industries.



Tesla in the auto sector is currently disrupting the industry on three levels it is reinventing the supply chain by producing crucial elements such as lithium ion batteries at the Gigafactory, it is disrupting traditional automakers by producing 100% EVs that greatly outmatch any current capabilities proposed by other auto makers, and it is disrupting the dealer industry by completely bypassing the sector, dealing directly with consumers.



Ultimately, the market decides how Tesla should be valued, and it is clear that the market chooses to value Tesla more as a technology company than an auto manufacturer. Therefore, like other tech companies Tesla gets a pass for not showing a profit just yet as many investors believe that Tesla has the potential to be massively profitable in the future.



What Could Derail the Tesla Train?



Tesla’s growth appears to be fine and there seem to be no issues on the demand side. However, the company has yet to prove it will be able to reach production targets of 5,000-10,000 vehicles per week. If the company is not able to ramp up Model 3 production to 5,000 vehicles per week by early 2018 the company may be in serious trouble as this sort of disappointment would likely unnerve investors.



Moreover, the company needs to control its expenses, especially ones associated with the Model 3 and Solar City segments. If Tesla is not able to stem the bleeding its balance sheet could erode and the company would require more debt and would face further dilution, which may make the company less efficient and could cause Tesla to fall out of favor with investors to some extent. However, the high burn rate and Model 3 production issues are likely a temporary phenomenon which should begin to clear up in 2018.



The Big Picture



The problems Tesla is currently facing appear to be transient in nature, the major issues being Model 3 production difficulties and high cash burn. Elon Musk, Tesla, and many of those investing in the company have a clear vision of the future, and to create this vision financing is needed to bring the infrastructure components together and into operating order.



The bottom line is that Tesla is a disruptive leader in several key sectors that have a place in the future, most prominently EVs, energy storage and solar. Once the company concludes the cost intensive phase of its development it should be able to take advantage of its economies of scale capabilities to grow into a profitable global conglomerate.



