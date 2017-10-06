Ford Surprises In A Big Way

Ford's sales volumes are up, but that is not the most important item.

Ford (F) is still battling dropping car sales, but strong demand for its trucks bodes well for Ford's future results, as well as for the security of its dividend payments. Investors can still enter a position at an inexpensive price to capture a strong dividend yield.

As I forecast in a previous article, Ford was able to beat analyst estimates with its September sales numbers, partially due to strong demand for new vehicles in areas affected by two major hurricanes over the last couple of weeks. Seeking Alpha reported:

Truck sales dazzle for Ford Oct. 3, 2017, 9:28 AM ET

By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor Ford (NYSE:F) unit sales +8.7% to 222,248 vs. +3% estimated by Kelley Blue Book.

Passenger car sales -1.3% to 49,918 units.

SUV sales +1.8% to 68,705 units.

Truck sales +19.9% to 103,625 units.

YTD U.S. sales -2.8% to 1,933,459 units.

A unit sales increase of close to 10%, versus expectations of a 3% increase, was a quite strong showing for the company, but the really good news is in how those unit sales are made up. We see passenger car sales were down slightly, whereas SUV sales, and especially truck sales, were up year-over-year.

For Ford's unit sales, a small passenger car like a Fiesta is counted the same way as a big SUV or truck like an Explorer or an F-150. But for investors, the sales of these models are not equally valuable at all. The trucks Ford sells are sold at higher average starting prices (check ford.com), usually with more extras (lifting the average transaction price further) and at higher margins.

The first two points mean the SUVs and trucks Ford is selling are bringing more to the company's top line, and due to the higher margins for trucks like the F-150, compared to cars such as the Fiesta, the positive impact on Ford's bottom line is even bigger.

The fact that Ford's total sales are increasing is thus a positive, but the bigger positive is the major shift towards higher-priced, higher-margin categories of SUVs and trucks.

The September numbers were impacted by a lot of additional demand from markets such as Houston (which was hit by Hurricane Harvey recently), where Ford already has a big market share and where truck sales have always been solid. But even when we back out this demand spike (which will likely hold on in October, as not everyone has had time to replace his or her damaged car yet), the shift from smaller passenger cars to bigger trucks and SUVs is a major positive for Ford. We have seen this shift in prior months as well; thus, this is not related to the hurricanes' impact, and that shift towards bigger and more expensive models will likely remain intact going forward. This means Ford's top line, and especially its bottom line, will see a significant boost, even though total company-wide sales in the US are down slightly year-to-date.

US Retail Gas Price data by YCharts

After the damaged refineries in the Gulf region all come back online in a couple of weeks, gasoline prices should fall back to the $2.50 area, which is vastly cheaper than they were a couple of years ago. This will only fuel the trend of bigger and more expensive cars being sold, as one of the key arguments against SUVs and trucks - high gasoline consumption - is much less relevant when gasoline is inexpensive.

Ford made a lot of operational progress over the last couple of years, but when it comes to top line growth, the company's margins are still below the 8% target. With a sales shift towards higher-margin models, Ford could be able to increase its margins in the current year. And as that trend persists, Ford might be able to reach its 8% operating margin goal in the next couple of years, which would mean substantial earnings growth even if Ford's total sales numbers do not move much.

Ford's costs have almost grown in line with its revenues over the last couple of years, but recently the company has made some progress in bringing its capital expenditures down. This is positive in two ways. First, it means depreciation expenses will be lower in the future, which results in higher earnings; second, lower capex spending means higher free cash flows (assuming operating cash flows will remain flat), which should lead to more cash being available for debt reduction, dividends, or share repurchases.

By targeting costs (especially material and engineering costs), Ford plans to lower its costs by a total of $14 billion over the next couple of years. If the company manages to hit its goal, this will mean a significant boost to Ford's earnings and cash flows.

F EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Ford is expected to earn $1.75 per share this year, which means shares trade at roughly 7 times this year's earnings. The respective earnings yield of almost 15% makes Ford's shares quite attractive, and due to the reasons stated above (shift to more expensive models, margin expansion, cost-cutting efforts) Ford's future earnings could come in at even higher levels. This is as long as the global economy stays intact and there is no big hit to global automotive demand (which I believe is unlikely).

Ford's investors still get a 4.9% dividend yield right here, despite the solid performance Ford's shares have shown over the last couple of weeks. Since the payout ratio based on this year's expected earnings of $1.75 is just 34%, the dividend looks quite safe for the foreseeable future, which means that Ford's shares have some merit for income-focused investors.

Bottom line

Ford sold more vehicles than expected during the most recent month, but the more important news is the ongoing sales shift: away from passenger cars, toward SUVs and trucks. Those more expensive models are much more valuable for Ford and its owners.

The outlook for the future is solid, as demand for trucks and SUVs should remain strong, and Ford's cost-cutting efforts could lead to ample earnings growth over the next couple of years.

Based on this positive outlook, Ford's shares look inexpensive, and while waiting for those positive factors to play out, investors can bag a dividend yield of close to five percent.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.