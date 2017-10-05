Healthcare Realty Trust: Best-Of-Breed Trading At A Relative Discount

Healthcare can be a risky business to invest in – even the real estate. Bankruptcy and risk concerns have flown about this year, particularly within assisted living and skilled nursing sides of the business. Even well-run giants like Omega Healthcare (OHI) have been pressed – but there are niche areas where risk is much more minimal. Medical office buildings, often located near hospital campuses where doctors run outpatient and primary care offices, have been very resilient assets over the past several years. True to form, there are always companies that have operations down to a science in these kinds of markets, and Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) looks like the candidate here. While the distribution yield isn’t amazing, nor underlying asset value, there is always something to be said for owning best-of-breed – particularly when best-of-breed is not trading at a premium to peers like it should.

Business Overview, Strategy, and Market Fundamentals

Healthcare Realty Trust is a premier operator of medical office buildings, owning more than 14.5mm square feet, of which 10.9mm is internally managed. Most properties are located on or adjacent to hospital campuses where the company’s outpatient properties are associated with these health providers. The asset base is diversified across a large portion of the United States, but Dallas-Fort Worth, Seattle, and Charlotte are the top three markets, and is reflective of the company’s focus on markets experiencing population growth from high income earners.

Today, Healthcare Realty is one of the only pure plays in medical office buildings arena, along with Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) and Physician’s Realty Trust (DOC), but Healthcare Realty is much more exposed to large properties (more than 50% larger by square foot compared to peers), which tend to be multi-tenant and near hospital properties. For further emphasis on why this matters, investors can see the impact from Healthcare Realty’s own results; per company disclosures (see the most recent investor presentation, slide 14), over the past seven years, on campus facilities have seen higher occupancy rates, better tenant retention, and wider lease spreads. That focus on multi-tenant, on campus assets has been calculated and developed over time by management. The company used to have a senior housing portfolio (bolstered by the acquisition of Capstone Capital in 1998), but sold those assets before the onset of the Great Recession early in 2007. Acquisition/disposition activity has slowed, with the only activity being the Carolinas Healthcare (2008) and Bon Secours (2011) purchases, both of which were relatively small in the grand scheme of the firm’s balance sheet. In general, particularly given the chosen niche, Healthcare Realty prefers to pursue development projects over acquisitions, just due to the ability to nurture relationships with nearby hospitals.

Medical office buildings, not surprisingly, see most of their demand generated from outpatient visits, and referral programs from nearby hospitals can drive a lot of business for tenants. From a tenant-mix perspective, this gives Healthcare Realty more exposure to specialty care (orthopedics, obstetrics, cardiology), because those practices tend to rent close to major hospitals. There is nothing wrong with primary care or family practice exposure (and those still make up a large chunk of tenant mix), but the higher proportion of specialists present here, which tend to be more profitable practices that are less apt to move locations, is a big driver of Healthcare Realty’s “secret sauce”. From a macro perspective, outpatient visits have seen massive growth over the past several decades, all while inpatient stays have collapsed. This might be surprising to some given the aging population here in the United States, but technological development has really pushed healthcare treatment forward, and many procedures that once required a hospital stay can now be completed on an outpatient basis. No matter if the tenant is a family practice or a specialist, most are highly profitable ventures; compared to other healthcare real estate plays like assisted living (“AL”) or skilled nursing facilities (“SNF”) which see rent coverage at less than 2x from tenants, medical office buildings see coverage closer to 9x. All the tenant-related issues that propagate that space (see my coverage on New Senior (SNR) for example) don’t exist here in most instances, and that makes the property type ideal for those that are more risk-averse.

Like with most healthcare companies, concerns revolve around the potential repeal of Obamacare/Affordable Care Act (“ACA”), given the 12mm enrollees have driven some demand for services across the healthcare system. Per management, these patients only amount to a small percentage of revenue for Healthcare Realty tenants, given the preference for owning buildings in higher income locations. Overall impact of sweeping change is going to be more relevant for rural and lower income urban areas. There is more potential concern around Section 603 of the Bipartisan Budget Bill of 2015, which called for bringing hospital outpatient rates for Medicare in-line with physician fee schedules off campus. This is being run by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”), who stated that the targeted savings goal was not reached, and further concessions will be made in coming years. Management believes roughly 50% of tenants are already billing at the lower Medicare physician rate, but once again, this is tempered by the lower take of Medicare billing by Healthcare Realty tenants simply due to chosen location.

Financial Trends, Balance Sheet, Relative Valuation

Cash lease spreads (difference between old and new leases) have widened from 1.4% late in 2014 to 9.5% today. Those are extremely healthy spreads that are indicative of the demand for the company’s real estate, but it remains to be seen how sustainable those spreads are going forward, but it may be less of an issue; lease expirations are lower than average over the next three years (~15% of leases annually), as the company has increased the average lease duration over the past several years. Overall, same store net operating income (“NOI”) growth came in at 3.9% in Q2 (5% for multi-tenant properties only per management), as tenant retention, higher occupancy rates, and aforementioned lease spreads all contributed.

Leverage is relatively light given the nature of the business model; net debt/EBITDA came in at 4.9x at the end of the most recently reported quarter, with fixed charge coverage at 3.9x. There is plenty of room for expansion if the company wished, and Healthcare Realty has held its well-earned investment grade credit rating for its entire history; that isn’t likely to change given the positive outlook. The company has very little debt coming due in the short term; just $150mm on a term loan due February 2019 and $35mm on the revolver due July 2020. I suspect these will be combined into one revolving credit line at some point in 2018. The company has $400mm of senior notes that mature early in 2021, currently trading on a yield to maturity of just 2.53%. Unfortunately, these are not callable, but the company could possibly save $8mm/year if it can issue new debt at 2% lower rates in several years (say, 3.75% coupon versus 5.75%). This is dependent on whether or not demanded interest rates on corporate debt only move up incrementally by then (The more recently issued non-callable 2023 bonds currently trade at a YTM of 3.38% as a benchmark).

As far as relative valuation goes, Healthcare Realty Trust and the two mentioned peers (Healthcare Trust of America, Physician’s Realty Trust) trade very similarly, particularly Physician’s Realty. They both trade at similar implied cap rates (4.72% at Healthcare Realty, 4.33% for Healthcare Trust of America, 4.75% at Physician’s Realty), and have nearly the same leverage profile. Those cap rate valuations don't appear out of line either; Physician's Realty has been a big acquirer of late, and the company has actually been paying sub 5% cap rates for properties.

Occupancy rates are much higher at Physician’s Realty (96% occupied versus 90% at Healthcare Realty) which gives Healthcare Realty significant runway for more earnings growth. I don't find the difference there disconcerting; some of it is likely just timing (Physician's Realty has had less lease expirations this year), some of it is due to Physician's Realty having a bias towards slightly newer property construction, and perhaps a little bit more firmness from Healthcare Realty on pricing. Healthcare Realty earns a higher EBIT margin profile than both now after accelerating in recent years and has seen its same store NOI growth exceed its peers as well by more than 100bps, or 25%, this year. I think the financials (5% same store NOI growth last quarter) backing the business model here are proven, and I was surprised to see the company not earning a premium to peers. While the implied cap rate multiple isn’t cheap, compared to other REITs in other sectors, I think the relative valuation story here is compelling, and all else equal, I can see the case being made for 10-15% upside on a relative basis, with a little more upside more likely than not for the subsector as a whole.

