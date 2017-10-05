Uniti: To Cut Or Not To Cut

UNIT management has not been silent, their presentations provide perspective on how they are looking at the issue.

It is always important for long positions to do their best to consider bear arguments.

There has been significant discussion across Seeking Alpha about all things Uniti Group (UNIT). Among all the comments has been a discussion of whether or not UNIT could, should and would cut or even suspend their dividend. Articles on the site have been mostly bullish, but one can always count on Michael Boyd to come up with a good bearish argument that goes against the grain.

Groupthink can always be a dangerous thing, so it is important to consider whether or not you are looking at a stock with a clear lens. First, arguments like Michael's should not be summarily dismissed; a dividend cut is a possibility.

Second, diversifying itself away from Windstream Holdings (WIN) has been a consistent theme for management. The events of the past few months have brought the dangers of being overly reliant on one tenant back into the spotlight.

In order to avoid a dividend cut, we need to consider what other option UNIT has.

Can The Dividend Be Cut

One of the recurring comments I have seen in the comment sections is that UNIT cannot suspend dividends because of the 90% rule for REITs. This is false. The rule states that REITs must pay out 90% of their taxable income. Currently, UNIT does not have any taxable income. Therefore, UNIT could completely suspend their dividend tomorrow if they chose to. They have no legal obligation to pay it.

A Dividend Cut Is Already Priced In

Another common comment I have seen is something along the lines that a dividend cut is nothing to be feared because it is already priced in. I promised myself years ago that I would stop being surprised at what Mr. Market found surprising.

One only has to read a bit of the comment sections to find that many people do not believe that the dividend will be cut. If the dividend is cut, many of those who were drawn into a long position by the high yield will sell off.

I think the idea of a dividend cut is something that investors should not dismiss. It is possible and it could happen.

What A Dividend Cut Could Do

One of the key arguments for a dividend cut is that UNIT needs to reduce their reliance on WIN. With an equity issuance off the table, cutting or eliminating the dividend would provide more funds for UNIT to diversify.

Trapping Value wrote an excellent article looking at the numbers to see how much value UNIT could get from the extra cash flow. The short answer is that the money saved from not paying the dividend would not be terribly significant.

Additionally, cutting the dividend does not provide funds immediately. It would still take several quarters to retain enough for significant acquisitions. At best, a dividend cut would allow for small incremental acquisitions. It does not achieve the stated goal of diversifying 50% of revenue.

Capital Alternatives

So what can UNIT do to achieve their goals? Mark Wallace has been running around all over the place discussing strategy. Most recently, he was at the Deutsch Bank 25th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference. The presentation is available here for those, like me, who have difficulty hearing. Seeking Alpha has a transcript of the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference here in which Wallace covered many of the same topics.

Management has been consistently reiterating that they do not intend to cut the dividend and that issuing common equity right now is not an option. It is healthy to be skeptical of management, so what other options has Wallace been proposing?

One example he has pointed to was the acquisition of PEG bandwidth, which was done with a combination of cash, equity, and preferred shares. The preferred shares were 3% with a conversion option at $35.

Issuing preferred shares is one strategy that could either be used in the context of a specific deal, like with PEG, or it could be a larger public preferred offering to raise funds for more than one acquisition.

He has also alluded to the possibility of JV agreements, taking cash or equity for part of the Windstream cash flow. That type of agreement could kill two birds with one stone by reducing the percentage of revenue that comes from WIN, while providing cash for more fiber acquisitions, which is the direction UNIT wants to go.

At the Goldman Sachs conference, Wallace said,

There is also transaction in M&A pipeline where they are really partnering arrangement. So a company that where there maybe an acquisition and another party so a third party is going to take all and become the operator. We are going to own the real estate and there would be sale leaseback transaction between us. So it's really M&A financing structure or that look like a very similar to opco/propco structure going forward. So in those instances there is a lot levers that people can pull in terms of how the equity splits are done, how the partnership structured, what the financing in each of those.

Which is yet another potential idea to get around significant equity issuances.

Finally, there has been some discussion of a private placement, which might get a better price than current equity.

Conclusion

Issuing common equity is one of the quickest and easiest ways to raise capital, and that is why it is often the preferred method to do so for REITs. However, equity raises are far from the only possible source of capital. UNIT has options to structure deals in a manner that eliminates or reduces the need for issuing common equity.

Whether it is some sort of preferred offering, a JV, an opco/propco structure or private placement, there are several things that UNIT can try. It is entirely premature to look at a dividend cut as the only method to raise capital, and in my opinion, it certainly is not the best method.

I strongly encourage anyone interested in a long or short position with UNIT to take the time to listen to or read the presentations they have been giving. UNIT is currently going through a rough patch, and the choices management makes will make a large impact in how profitable an investment in UNIT is going to be.

The low equity value is a problem, but I do not see it as an insurmountable problem. Eventually, UNIT will have to issue equity; the key question is whether they can find alternatives long enough for the common equity to recover to reasonable levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.