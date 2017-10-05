The Myth Determining Today's Stock Prices

Do your homework when it comes to investing your hard earned savings. And, when you think your homework is finished, double back and check it. Then, check it again for anything you might have missed. For if you are reliant on the financial media narrative as well as the dialog of the so-called experts that regularly opine across the global airwaves to tell you what you think you need to know, you will run the risk of knowing something is true when it is in fact patently false. Even the policymakers that so many perceive to be both divined and omniscient fall victim to getting the facts wrong. And, nowhere is this more true today than a flawed myth that was once based on an easy common narrative at the time that has since evolved into unquestioned fact. The problem with this particular “fact” is that it has since become a primary driver of policy decision making for the last several years now. And, in the end, a disproportionate focus on this fact that is actually myth runs the risk of further compounding a problem that has been spiraling out of control for several years now.

The So-Called ‘Taper Tantrum’

So, what is this “fact” that in truth is actually nothing more than a “myth”. It is the ‘taper tantrum’ that took place in 2013 that investors since have come to know so well.

So, what exactly is the ‘taper tantrum’? Back in 2013, then Fed Chair Ben Bernanke began publicly mulling the idea of slowing the pace of bond purchases as part of the Fed’s QE3 stimulus program that it had launched just a few months earlier. Mr. Bernanke’s first comments on the topic came before Congress on May 22, 2013. He then built on these points during a post-FOMC press conference on June 19, 2013, in one again suggesting that the Fed was contemplating a ‘taper’ of its asset purchases later in the year.

So, what’s the ‘tantrum’ part? In the aftermath of each announcement from Bernanke, capital markets reacted violently. One had to look no further than the beloved S&P 500 Index (SPY) to see the adverse market reaction.

Let’s recap. The stock market that had just broken out above its previous nominal all-time highs from 2007 after six long years and a major crisis had subsequently gone on a tear where it rose in 18 out of 23 trading days in adding nearly +10% trough to peak on the benchmark index before peaking on May 22 following Bernanke’s Congressional testimony. Thus, the modest -2% pullback that took place over the subsequent month leading up to the Fed’s FOMC meeting on June 19 could have nothing to do with stocks consolidating recent gains, right?

But then came the now infamous meeting where Bernanke nodded and winked to the audience about possibly, just maybe, scaling back on asset purchases some time at a later date toward the end of the year. And, stocks subsequently fell by over -5% over the next four trading days. The S&P 500 Index (IVV) even went so far as to briefly pierce below its still strongly upward sloping 100-day moving average on an intraday basis on June 24.

Wow. In retrospect, I’m wondering how we even managed to survive such trauma of revisiting what were previous all-time highs on the S&P 500 Index (VOO) from just two months ago. But somehow, someway, we managed to make it. And, policymakers have been wringing their hands ever since about the manner in which they withdraw monetary policy support in order to prevent igniting another ‘taper tantrum’.

But wait a second! The ‘taper tantrum’ wasn’t really about the stock market, which in reality is one of the most overinflated-in-perceived-importance sideshows on the planet. Instead, it was about the bond market including the sharp rise in Treasury yields at the time. This was the real problem that central bankers are so desperately working to avoid this time around. But was it really? Or have central bankers come to share this common sense of overinflated importance that they have convinced themselves that they caused a problem at the time that in reality had little to nothing to do with them.

Let’s reflect. We’ll begin with the assumption that it was Bernanke’s comments in front of Congress that got the ‘taper tantrum’ of a spike in interest rates started. But this “fact” is not supported by Treasury yields.

Instead, the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield had already bottomed at 1.66% and had been steadily rising for weeks before Bernanke had uttered a word about ‘tapering’. They had already added nearly 40 basis points by Bernanke’s May 22, 2013, Congressional testimony and actually edged lower the next trading day. And, they had added another 30 basis points heading into the FOMC meeting before the final spike took yields as high as 2.60% a few days later.

Although the rise in interest rates had already started three weeks earlier, surely it was due to the ‘tantrum’ of suggested ‘tapering’. Bond investors are the smart money, so they must have anticipated this coming in advance. After all, there were rumors. And then, there was the article from ‘Fed Head’ Jon Hilsenrath at the Wall Street Journal on May 11 suggesting something may be afoot. But even then, how prescient of bond investors? And, why then were stock investors so completely blindsided?

‘Taper Tantrum’? Or Something Else Entirely?

Historians have not only accepted the fact that the ‘taper tantrum’ from 2013 was caused by the Fed suggesting that it would cut back on asset purchases later that year, but global monetary policymakers are using what took place during that past circumstance as a key marker to guide their future policy paths. But what if Bernanke had nothing to do with the sharp rise in interest rates at the time.

After all, we saw a similar sharp rise in Treasury yields in the final two months of 2016 that was supposedly due to expectations about pro-growth economic policies, but in reality, these yields had already been rising for months dating back to July 2016. Thus, this spike in yields had nothing to do with either U.S. economic expectations or a sudden shift toward tightening by monetary policymakers.

Is it possible then that something entirely different was happening at the time in 2013 that everyone has since attributed the cause to the U.S. Federal Reserve? After all, it was identified back in December following the spike in bond yields that the mainstream narrative attributing this move to a rotation out of bonds (BND) and into stocks by U.S. investors was misguided. Instead, the rise in yields was much more likely attributable to Treasury liquidation by China (FXI) whose government was working feverously throughout the second half of 2016 to combat massive capital outflows and tightening liquidity squeeze in their banking system, hence the rise of yields dating back to July. And, reading this misguided mainstream narrative correctly resulted in an outstanding buying opportunity at the time for income-oriented investors in Treasuries (TLT) and preferred stocks (PFF) among other yield categories. Could similar outside forces been at work in 2013?

For the answer, let’s first reflect on the policy environment in China in the first half of 2013. Starting in February of that year, it was reported in the Financial Times that China’s government would act to “rein in its shadow banking system by requiring banks to provide greater disclosure about their off-balance sheet activities”. By late March, the China Banking Regulatory Commission tightened the screws by introduced new rules for regulating shadow banking activities and wealth management products. Starting in April, historical data from the U.S. Treasury shows that China’s foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries (including those held in locations such as Hong Kong (EWH) and Belgium (EWK)) began rolling over, as a total of -$60 billion in Treasury liquidations followed out of China over the next three months from April 2013 to July 2013 (by comparison, China liquidated nearly -$200 billion in Treasury holdings over the six-month period from July 2016 to December 2016). This might help explain why Treasury yields were noticeably on the rise starting in May 2013 weeks before Bernanke spoke to Congress on May 22.

Let’s continue. We know that yields steadily rose through the FOMC meeting on June 19. But what about the specific spike in bond yields on June 19? Sure, Bernanke spoke that day, but what was completely lost at the time was the following, which is an excerpt from an article posted on July 9, 2013, on Seeking Alpha.

“For it was on that very same day on Wednesday, June 19 that the Chinese banking system was entering into a seizure of its own. Financial institutions in China stayed open late that day in a frantic effort to secure liquidity as banks were becoming increasingly reluctant to lend funds to one another. By the next day on Thursday, June 20, the overnight lending rate in China had spiked into double-digit territory, suggesting that liquidity in the banking system was quickly drying up. Now the customary action for global central banks since the outbreak of the financial crisis has been to quickly open the liquidity floodgates the moment such stresses surface. But such was not the case this time around in China, as the People's Bank of China (PBoC) took a decidedly different approach by announcing that sufficient liquidity already existed in the banking system and that no additional central bank support was required.”

Put simply, the efforts first initiated at the end of March by the China government to tighten regulations on the shadow banking system resulted in months of Treasury liquidations and rising yields as well as the spike in the SHIBOR rate in China as financial institutions scrambled to raise capital to combat a tightening liquidity squeeze in the country. And, it just so happened that an October 8, 2008, moment in the U.S. was playing out in China on the same exact day that Fed Chair Bernanke took to his post press conference podium to talk about possibly, someday, just maybe, we might kinda start scaling back on bond purchases many months from now. But because of this distinct overlap, those that reflect on what took place on June 19, 2013, then and now attribute the market reaction to Bernanke’s actions in talking about something that might take place in the future, not the meltdown that was actively taking place that very day in China on the same date.

But what about the aftermath. Stocks continued to fall and Treasury yields rose until June 24 when they finally found their footing. What happened? After several days of global market stress, the People’s Bank of China finally relented on June 24 and injected liquidity into their financial system. It was at this very point that the stock plunge stopped and the rise in bond yields ended.

Putting this all together, the so-called ‘taper tantrum’ from 2013 had nothing to do with the Fed suggesting that it might ‘taper’ asset purchases at some point in the future, nor was it a ‘tantrum’ by investors stressed that asset purchases might not remain ongoing at some point in the future. Instead, it had everything to do with a China financial system that was liquidating everything in sight including Treasuries in a desperate move to raise capital to combat a spiraling liquidity crisis. And it just so happened that these two events came to a head on the very same day on June 19, 2013. But because ‘taper tantrum’ is the common narrative that was floated at the time, it is the one that has stuck as historical fact despite the fact that it is a deeply flawed conclusion.

So What?

OK. So, maybe the ‘taper tantrum’ theme is patently false. Maybe it was something out of China. Why does this matter to me as an investor?

It matters because your friendly global central bank leaders across the developed world from the United States to Europe have essentially constructed their exit strategies around the extreme caution of not wanting to spark another ‘taper tantrum’. Put more simply, they have not only accepted something that is historically false as fact but it has also become a key fundamental premise of their recent and future policy decision making.

The net effect of this flawed assumption is the following. It implies policymakers have been and are likely to continue to act far more cautiously with monetary policy than current conditions warrant. This implies monetary policy staying too easy for far too long in working to prevent a shock that was never attributable to their original actions in the first place. And, policy that stays too easy for too long ultimately results in asset bubbles that are far more destructive and damaging versus what might have otherwise existed if policymakers were acting with more confidence and decisiveness with their decisions today.

The Bottom Line

So, the next time you read that the Fed or the ECB is moving with caution because they wish to prevent a repeat of the ‘taper tantrum’, know that what is taking place is governing bodies that have a disproportionally large impact on the direction of risk asset prices are allowing their decision making to be heavily influenced by a historical event based on “factual” conclusions that are flawed. And, decisions and models that are based on flawed inputs are much more prone to lead to unintended outcomes.

More broadly, all of this highlights the importance of carefully managing risk in today’s financial markets. Don’t just accept the facts because someone is telling you they are the facts. Even the experts fall victim to this misstep. Instead, verify for yourself. For if you discover that historical facts are being mistakenly based on flawed assumptions, it is from these inefficiencies that outsized long-term returns opportunities can be derived over time. The dramatic rise in bond yields and investment grade preferred stock prices was a latest example of this in late 2016. And, one wonders if some of the drivers of the latest move higher in yields might serve up a similarly attractive opportunity before 2017 is out.

