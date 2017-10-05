3 Reasons We Should Be Talking More About Apple's Cash

Yes, everybody knows that Apple (AAPL) is (and has been for a while) sitting on a pile of cash. I believe, however, that now is the best time for investors to think about what those liquid assets, most of which held at bank accounts overseas, might mean for the stock's value and the investment thesis.

If the bull thesis holds up, cash balance might shoot up

Apple's anticipated super cycle is upon us. Despite the early signs of short-term hiccups in the production and delivery of the high-end iPhone X that could impact the holiday season negatively, I believe the company's new smartphone line-up supports AAPL's bull case going into calendar 2018. I recently calculated that, per my base-case scenario, the company might generate an extra $1.33 in EPS per year as a result of the mobile device portfolio upgrade. Loosely speaking and assuming no change in working capital as a result of the super cycle, free cash flow could increase by about $7 billion annually (the equivalent of nearly 5% of Apple's entire net cash balance) starting next year.

The above does not even include the positive cash impact from the other pillars of the bull case. Apple's services division, whose revenues are predicted to double between fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2020, also could contribute greatly to the increase in the cash pile. The nearly $6 billion in average additional service revenues per year are likely to come in at a high margin that I have previously estimated to hover above the 65% mark -- suggesting most of the extra revenue generated would likely stay in Apple's checking account. Add to the total my conservative estimate of the Apple Watch's top-line upside potential of about $1.5 billion per year, and I would not be surprised to see free cash flow reverse the recent downward trend and head north once again in the next couple of years.

Tax reform is finally on the table

With the failed attempt to repeal Obamacare largely in the rear-view mirror, the White House has picked its next high-profile legislative target: to push through tax reform. The fourth stated principle of the proposal presented by the executive branch and Congressional Republican leaders on September 27th is to "bring back trillions of dollars that are currently kept offshore to reinvest in the American economy." This is music to the ears of Apple's management team, as over 90% of the company's cash reserves and liquid investments are currently held overseas.

Despite the benefits that the tax reform would bring to global companies like Apple, I must note that we are barely in the early innings of the complicated political process. For starters, I believe the current tax reform proposal lacks on specificity and leaves much open for negotiation when it comes to the fiscal treatment of repatriated cash. The document loosely suggests that the tax reform framework should "end the perverse incentive to keep foreign profits offshore by exempting them when they are repatriated to the United States. Accumulated foreign earnings held in illiquid assets will be subject to a lower tax rate than foreign earnings held in cash or cash equivalents. Payment of the tax liability will be spread out over several years." Also worth mentioning, the federal government's failure to restructure healthcare means that the tax reform will be subject to much more scrutiny, and likely required to be revenue-neutral to pass a divided Senate.

What this all means in practical terms, including specifics around the effective tax rate on foreign cash and repatriation schedule, remains to be seen. What is much more certain, however, is that the discussions likely to take place in the next few weeks or months will be of great importance for U.S.-based companies that operate globally. I will be tuned in to follow up on the developments, and suggest Apple investors do the same.

The idle cash should create value once freed up

One approach that I use to incorporate cash into the valuation of a stock is by deducting a company's net cash (or adding net debt) position to the share price. This methodology, of course, assumes that one dollar of cash and equivalents in the books is worth exactly one dollar to shareholders, after all payments to creditors are made and ignores important variables like the timing of cash distribution and the return on cash invested.

Take a look at the table below, for example. AAPL is by far the cheapest stock within its peer group from a net-cash adjusted P/E perspective. From an adjusted PEG point of view, AAPL is about as cheaply priced as FB, a peer that is often praised by the investment community for its aggressive growth, high-margin profile and distinct management team.

Company LT Growth Fwd P/E Fwd PEG Adj'd P/E Adj'd PEG Apple 9.8% 14.1x 1.4x 11.4x 1.2x Facebook (FB) 27.2% 32.0x 1.2x 29.7x 1.1x Alphabet (GOOG) 19.4% 31.7x 1.6x 27.6x 1.4x Microsoft (MSFT) 9.4% 23.6x 2.5x 21.7x 2.3x

But the above numbers only paint a hypothetical valuation scenario in which all of Apple's net cash is available to its shareholders for withdrawal. More realistically, the liquid assets currently idle would only create value to equity investors once they are freed up and deployed in the form of (1) investments in business initiatives, including the launch of a new product category or acquisition of an existing company, (2) share repurchase, or (3) dividend payments.

Let's take the M&A scenario. I have argued that a large media acquisition, like the rumored purchase of Disney (DIS), would not make much logical sense for Apple. But if the company were to break its own protocol and immediately acquire a mega cap name worth $155 billion with its cash reserves, the accretion to earnings would likely be sizable. In the case of Disney, and conservatively assuming no synergy gains, the new Apple-Disney conglomerate would be expected to generate about $13 worth of EPS in 2018. Valued at a modest 15x earnings, the upside to AAPL's current stock price would be roughly 26%.

The table below summarizes my estimates of what AAPL might be worth if the company's net cash, assuming a 10% repatriation tax rate, were to be deployed in (1) a Disney-like acquisition, (2) share repurchases and (3) an increase in dividend payments. All scenarios assume a modest forward P/E ratio of 15x.

Scenario New Share Price Upside Disney-like acquisition $194.75 26% Share repurchase $199.50 29% Dividend hike $181.50 17%

Final words

There are certainly roadblocks preventing Apple from realizing the gains that it can produce with its pile of cash on hand. But I believe the overall landscape is bullish for the company, as (1) I expect net cash to increase as FCF breaks a recent, negative trend, and (2) tax reform and repatriation is finally put on the table for discussion.

The question, in my mind, is when (and not if) Apple will be able to drive further stock appreciation from its idle liquid assets. The sooner it does, the quicker the company can move forward with its cash deployment plans, and the faster shareholders might be able to reap the benefits.

