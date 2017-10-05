The Clorox Company: 2.6% Yield, Long-Term Revenue Growth Prospects

It's not very often that you find a company that has raised its dividends for 40 years, and looks good enough to repeat that feat. The Clorox Company (CLX) is indeed a rare one that, despite being around for more than a century, has a growing business and enough strength to keep its dividend investors happy for many more years. Let's look at some numbers that will bear out our assumption that The Clorox Company is an ideal long-term dividend investment.

Revenue Growth Prospects

Companies that make household products used to be seen as defensive stocks because they made things that people bought over and over. But competition and the highly mature nature of the segment has made it nearly impossible for these companies to keep growing their revenues. Segment leaders like Procter & Gamble (PG) and Unilever (UN) struggled to improve their revenues as they got bigger and bigger.

The Clorox Company is a much smaller player in the consumer goods segment, with annual revenues of around $6 billion. But sales are still growing: The company increased its 2017 annual revenue by 3.68% compared to last year, in line with the 3% to 5% sales growth it is targeting till 2020.

Source: Clorox Q4 Investor Presentation

Apart from the long list of marquee products that are growing, Clorox has a huge opportunity to grow internationally for many more years. In 2017, The Clorox Company reported international revenues of $1,010 billion, accounting for just 17% of overall revenues, or just about half of what its cleaning products alone make in the United States.

The company has taken a slow and steady approach to building its brand overseas, which has reduced its revenue growth rate. On the flip side, it has provided a runway for steady growth over a really long period of time.

Source: Clorox Q4 Investor Presentation

Financial Discipline

The Clorox Company's financial discipline is another factor that not only sets it apart from most industry peers, but also puts it in a strong position to keep increasing revenues.

Source: Company Annual Filings

Between 2012 and 2017, The Clorox Company reduced its long term debt from $2,170 million to $1,391 million. Considering the low interest rate environment, it is extremely tempting to load up on debt, reduce the number of shares outstanding, increase earning per share and boost the stock price. But Clorox has resisted the temptation and, at the end of fourth quarter of 2017, the company had $1,391 million in long term debt and a cash balance of $418 million.

With 2017 annual operating income coming in at $1,033 million, the balance sheet has a lot of room for the company to buy brands that can complement its product portfolio. Its financial strength alone can help it expand without much difficulty over the next decade.

Dividend Growth

With such a clean balance sheet, it's no surprise that the company has raised dividends for the last 40 years, tripling it in the last 11 years alone.

Source: The Clorox Company Investor Relations

Despite the steady and considerable increase in dividends over the last decade, The Clorox Company's dividend payout ratio is still low, and will allow the company to increase them further over the next decade. In Fiscal 2017, The Clorox Company paid $412 million in dividends, which was just 40% of its operating income, 59% of net income and 64% of free cash flow.

Source: Company Annual Filings

The Clorox Company has kept its share repurchase and dividend bill roughly in the $500 million to $800 million range over the last five years. The steady buybacks have helped the company reduce shares outstanding from 132,310,000 in 2012 to 131,566,000 shares by 2017. This allowed the company to raise its dividends per share from $2.48 to $3.28, representing 32% growth, while cash paid towards dividends increased from $315 million to $412 million, growing 30%.

Considering the state of its balance sheet and the management's financial discipline, The Clorox Company should face no problems in increasing its dividends in the short to medium term.

Dividend Yield

The Clorox Company is now trading with a dividend yield of 2.6%, making it an extremely attractive investment for dividend investors. The company is in a solid financial position, the dividend outlay is reasonable and, more importantly, revenue is still growing, with a clear path to future growth as well. These characteristics make The Clorox Company a great bargain for dividend investors at the current price point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.