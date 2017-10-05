Best Financial Stocks: JPMorgan

Investing is hard, and picking stocks in the financial sector can be particularly difficult. Investors in financials were badly hurt by the global financial crisis in 2008-2009, and many remain reluctant to investing in financials after such a terrible experience. On the other hand, risk and opportunity go hand by hand in the market, and it usually pays to go hunting for opportunities where others don't dare to tread.

Besides, smart investors can apply a wide variety of tools to select the best companies in a particular industry, controlling for risk and maximizing profits. In particular, investment decisions based on quantified data generally lead to superior performance in comparison to picking stocks on the basis of completely discretionary considerations and opinions.

The Power Factors system is the backbone of my research service, The Data Driven Investor. The algorithm basically ranks companies among a particular universe based on three key return drivers: quality of financial performance, valuation, and momentum.

When applying the system to companies in the financial sector, backtested performance is downright outstanding. The following simulation picks the 50 best ranked companies in the financial sector according to the Power Factors system, and then it builds a monthly rebalanced, equally weighted portfolio with those names.

Companies in the portfolio recommended by the system produced a staggering annual return of 19% per year since 1999, while the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) generated a much smaller annual return of 3.7% in the same period.

In other words, a $100,000 investment in the portfolio recommended by the system in 1999 would currently be worth $2.6 million. In comparison, the same amount of money allocated to the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF would currently have a value around $198.000.

Not only did the Power Factors system crush the financials ETF by a massive margin, it also did so with a much smaller risk. Both maximum drawdown and volatility are substantially lower for the system in comparison to the sector-tracking ETF.



A big part of this outperformance in terms of both return and risk is due to the fact that the system moved heavily toward smaller companies in areas such as insurance during the crisis, so it avoided many of the worst-performing stocks during that period, meaning big banks and companies exposed to a lot of mortgage credit risk.



Interestingly, if we focus solely on the post-crisis period, the Power Factors system also outperforms the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF by a considerable margin in terms of both returns and risk.

Since the end of March 2009 the system has gained an impressive 28.14% per year versus 18.73% for the ETF. Looking at cumulative returns, the portfolio recommended by the system has gained a cumulative 725% versus 331% for the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF.

All charts and data are from Portfolio123, and the full list of companies in the system is available to subscribers in my research service: The Data Driven Investor.

Case Study: JPMorgan

Among the companies currently included in the system, JPMorgan (JPM) is a position in my personal portfolio, and an interesting case study to analyze.

JPMorgan hardly needs much of an introduction, the company is the biggest player in the U.S. banking system based on deposits or revenue. JPMorgan also is the top credit card issuer in the country and a leading participant in investment banking and trading services around the world.

Brand recognition, scale, and global presence provide multiple strategic advantages for the company. To begin with, access to low-cost funding is one of the most important drivers in the business, allowing JPMorgan to generate superior profitability and offer more competitive credit terms to customers. Cross-selling opportunities also mean more profits per dollar of assets, and diversification in multiple revenue lines makes financial performance more stable and predictable through the economic cycle.

When analyzing a financial institution and its ability to generate attractive financial performance over time, the quality of the management team and its track record of performance are of utmost importance.

The following chart shows earnings per share trajectory for JPMorgan versus Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Citigroup (NYSE:C) since 2005. JPMorgan has clearly done much better than its peers through good and bad times.

The table shows profitability metrics for JPMorgan in comparison to the industry average. The company is clearly above average in terms of return on assets (ROA), return on equity (ROE), net margin, and sales per employee.

JPMorgan Industry ROA 1.05% 0.92% ROE 11.55% 8.71% Net Margin 24.13% 19.89% Sales/Employee $451.17 K $265.11 K

Data source: Portfolio123.

Offering a similar perspective, the following chart from JPMorgan compares key performance indicators for JPMorgan versus close competitors in the industry, and the company clearly looks quite strong across a wide variety of indicators.

Looking at key valuation ratios, JPMorgan stock is conveniently priced in terms of price to earnings (PE), Price to earnings growth (PEG), Price to sales, price to cash flow, and price to book value.

JPMorgan Industry P/E 14.25 18.41 PEG 1.87 1.92 Price/Sales 3.16 3.72 Price/Cash Flow 10.73 16.17 Price/Book 1.49 1.50

Data source: Portfolio123.

Dividends are buybacks also are indicating that JPMorgan stock is attractively priced. The company has recently increased its dividends by 12%, from $0.5 to $0.56 quarterly per share. JPMorgan also is planning to repurchase $19.4 billion in stock between July 1, 2017, and June 30, 2018. When considering both dividends and buybacks, investors in JPMorgan are receiving nearly 8% of the company's market capitalization in terms of annual capital distributions.

The business is delivering solid earnings growth. JPMorgan reported a record of $7 billion in net income during the second quarter of 2017, with earnings per share growing 17% versus the same quarter in the prior year.

The main variable to watch is not financial performance in a vacuum, performance in comparison to expectations is what generally has a bigger impact on stock prices. Momentum is quite strong in this area, as JPMorgan has reported earnings figures considerably above expectations over the past several quarters.

Earnings History 3Q 2016 4Q 2016 1Q 2017 2Q 2017 EPS Est. 1.39 1.44 1.52 1.58 EPS Actual 1.58 1.71 1.65 1.82 Difference 0.19 0.27 0.13 0.24 Surprise % 13.70% 18.80% 8.60% 15.20%

In this context, JPMorgan stock is doing quite well both on an absolute and a relative basis. Shares of the banking giant have gained over 46% in the last 12 months, comfortably beating the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF and its gain of 36.86% over the same period.

Past performance is no guarantee of future returns, but winning companies tend to keep on winning over time. Considering factors such as quality, value, and momentum, JPMorgan stock should continue delivering attractive returns for investors going forward.