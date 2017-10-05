American Outdoor Brands: Don't Hold Your Breath

The current state of affairs

AOBC is trading below both its 200 and 50 day moving average following 3 unimpressive quarterly earnings figures for 2017. Reaching a high of almost $30 per share in August of 2016, AOBC share price has since seen a decline if nearly 50% in the subsequent months and although we saw a minor bounce as Donald Trump prepares to ease rules regarding gun sales overseas, it is unclear how long this downward trend will continue. This downward pattern has been observed over the last 12 months as shown by Stock Charts

The Cause?

Smith and Wesson is undergoing a promotion phase which does not bode well for margins. Significant rebates have reduced margins substantially which is likely responsible for the fall in share price. While profitability has taken a hit, market share has seen some upside which has left some investors optimistic about the future, while others suggest this could pose some problems.

In addition, gun stocks like AOBC are likely to see increased volatility following the Las Vegas massacre. AOBC saw a 6% gain on Monday morning hitting a share price of around $16.40 per share only to fall throughout the day and hike again Tuesday morning following the same pattern. This is a typical pattern that usually follows at the spark of yet another gun control debate. Given the current situation, it may be most prudent to analyze AOBC from both a short term, and long term prospective.

Moving Forward

For the short term, things do not seem great. In the most recent earnings statement, AOBC reported a $2.2 million loss which many will attribute to the falling margins caused by promotions and rebates, but equally important to note is the decreased sales paired with increasing inventory. Although 74% of sales are from pistols, it’s important to note the acquisition of UST, and Taylor Brands assets grew their accessories division and non-firearm products. These purchases can add financial stress in the short term, but add value in the long run.

Also, a part of the long-term strategy is the hope promotions will boost market share for the future. More Smith and Wesson pistols will be in the hands of shooters, consequentially building brand recognition and popularity. CEO James Debney reports:

During our fourth quarter, adjusted NICS for handgun purchases decreased by 4.8% year-over-year, while our handgun unit shift into the channel for the same period increased by 4%. We believe these results reflect strong market share gains, primarily as a result of our very successful strategic promotion.

However, many suggest the gun market is likely to respond differently to promotions. Often the case with gun buyers, they shop for guns looking for the best deal. This is not the same as going to CVS and paying the extra dollar for your favorite body wash. In fact, most gun buyers see gun brands looking relatively similar with largely different price tags and often opt to for the cheaper brand. If this is the case, Smith and Wesson may not maintain market share after the rebates are through. However, if I’m wrong, the increased market share could provide some cushion in the long run if NICS rates continue to fall.

Conclusion

In my last article, I wrote a strong buy looking forward in the long run. In light of recent developments, the short term looks cloudy. Poor performance on earnings statements paired with a falling share price is a clear indicator of future turmoil. Currently, AOBC is a strong sell. However, if the strategic promotions pan out, increased market share can ignite a bounce in the coming quarters. In addition, with the expansion of new divisions and products there is certainly potential for the future and with the holiday season around the corner, gun stocks are likely to report their best quarter of the year. With that being said, I amend my last recommendation to this: With recent price momentum and volatility, it may be more prudent to watch from the sidelines. This month has shown a slight rally, but until we see stronger earnings figures, I support a hold recommendation. Moving into the holiday season, it is likely we will see a substantial earnings boost, but whether or not it will be sustainable is yet to be determined. Could the stock already be on the upside? It’s certainly a possibility, but waiting for earnings growth may be a smarter move than speculation.