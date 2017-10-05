Why Should You Own The Trade Desk?

Company Details

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green

IPO’d on September 21, 2016, around 28/share

Latest price: $56/share

Latest market cap: 2.3 billion

Sector: Software

Industry: Programmatic Advertising

History of Ad-tech/Industry Background

Before getting into some market and company-specific analysis of The Trade Desk (TTD), let’s look at the evolution of advertising technology to give us some context. Over the past 15 years, the ad tech industry has transformed from advertisers having direct relationships with site publishers to the development of RTB (real-time bidding). As the landscape has shifted, The Trade Desk’s CEO, Jeff Green, has been at the forefront of the innovation as he now looks to capitalize on the growth of programmatic advertising. The history of this industry is a testament to how quickly the relationship dynamics and technology have changed. Therefore, it is so crucial for leadership to be innovative as Jeff Green has proven to be.

1993 – First ad banner on a website (publisher: Wired Magazine) CTR (click-through-rate) for this first banner was 42% compared to nowadays a good CTR is around 2% Advertisers had direct relationships with publishers

1995 – WebConnect, the first ad network (changed the direct publisher to advertiser dynamic) Variable pricing based on audience; ad network (middle-man who provides scale for advertisers and publishers)

2002 – AdWords Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) focused on relevance as well as CPC (cost-per-click)

2005- Early “ad exchanges” AdECN (founded by Jeff Green ) was launched in 2004 and then bought by Microsoft (MSFT) just three years later at a price around $70 million Mini-auctions that pair the ad networks and publishers for inventory needs

2007- DSPs Demand-side platforms that work with the ad networks to maximize their spend

Now- RTB (real-time-bidding) Automatic bidding that goes on when you load a YouTube video or a webpage The Trade Desk specializes in software that helps ad agencies handle these RTB auctions most effectively



Huge and growing TAM (Total Addressable Market)

Now, that we looked at the history of ad tech, let’s explore where the industry is headed.

First, we’ll look at the total addressable market to show the secular tailwinds TTD has at its back. These quickly growing markets will drive TTD’s revenues in the future, but as we’ll touch on later, TTD has and should continue to grow faster than its market because of its competitive advantages. But first, here are the growth statistics on the markets that TTD operates in.

Usually, TAM estimates are a little optimistic, but these raw growth rates are surprisingly high. Even if these numbers are a bit optimistic, TTD has some mighty market tailwinds that could propel growth.

“According to IDC (one of the world’s premier market research firms, home to over 1,000 analysts) , global advertising spend was approximately $651.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow to $767.1 billion in 2020, a CAGR of 4.2%.”

(one of the world’s premier market research firms, home to over 1,000 analysts) global advertising spend was approximately $651.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow to $767.1 billion in 2020, a CAGR of 4.2%.” “Also according to IDC , global digital advertising spend was $205.4 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow to $339.9 billion in 2020, a CAGR of 13.4%.”

, global digital advertising spend was $205.4 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow to $339.9 billion in 2020, a CAGR of 13.4%.” “Programmatic advertising is expected to grow from $19 billion during 2016 to $42 billion by 2020, according to Magna Global.” (CAGR 22%)

(CAGR 22%) “According to IDC , TV advertising spend is projected to grow from $239.8 million in 2015 to $17.3 billion in 2019.”

, TV advertising spend is projected to grow from $239.8 million in 2015 to $17.3 billion in 2019.” Zenith’s Programmatic Marketing Forecast predicts that programmatic advertising will grow 31% in 2017, which is faster than all digital channels. The report also estimates that programmatic will grow faster than social media, which is expected to grow 25%. And, online video is estimated to grow at 20%. Zenith USA is like the Gartner (NYSE:IT) of digital advertising. On its website, it calls itself the ROI agency, “the world’s best advertising forecasters.”

If programmatic advertising does reach 42 billion by 2020, things are looking good for TTD. The company, due to its supply-side focus and omnichannel presence, should be able to grow faster than the market. If not, then we would not be looking at a superior company. TTD is currently second place behind AppNexus in terms of market share. Some estimates peg The Trade Desk at around 2% market share in the programmatic realm currently.

The big picture: the markets TTD is in are growing quickly, and the growth runway for the company is long. Based on TTD’s recent investor day presentation, the TAM will grow to more than $1 Trillion within 10 years.

Growth Drivers

Now that we have explored the raw TAM numbers, we will distill the future growth of TTD down to three very important areas, international, mobile and connected TV. These are some of fastest growing segments for TTD and key portions of the business in the future. Since the IPO last year, these three segments have been discussed heavily by management and have materially shown to contribute to the success of this business. Going forward, it will be a good idea to focus on at least these three portions of TTD’s business.

1. International

The international portion of TTD’s business is growing very quickly. Management sees opportunities in China as the programmatic market over there is nascent as well as places like Indonesia, Korea, and Japan. Even though the programmatic space in the U.S. is just picking up, TTD management has the foresight to explore regions that are even newer in this realm. A first mover advantage should materialize, and the relationships TTD will have built by the time competitors catch on will deepen their moat. With that said, here are some quotes by management that show the promise of international markets.

“Year-over-year our international operations grew about three times as fast as the US.” Jeff Green –Q1 2017 earnings call "We delivered an all-time record in the June quarter with $72.8 million in revenue, which is really phenomenal given how well we did back in the December 2016 quarter. Every single office outside the U.S. set all-time records in Q2 led by Seoul, which grew 372% year-over-year, our Tokyo office growing 279%, and our Singapore office, which grew 220% year-over-year.”– Q2 2017 earnings call “One of the things we were asked as we were going public, and people often forget that an IPO is effectively a fund raise, is ‘what will you do?’ The answer to that is invest in our TV product, invest in mobile and invest in Asia,” he explained. “Our argument has been that the global advertising market is a $650bn pie and two thirds is outside North America, yet at The Trade Desk almost 90% of our revenue is from North America,” he said. “So with all the GDP growth in Asia and the fact that two thirds of the world lives in Asia, it’s not a surprise that our growth rate in places like Asia is almost triple the US. I don’t think data could be more clear where we should be investing. It is also a mobile-first market, so it’s a no brainer.” – Interview by Jeff Green on “thedrum.com” (August 3, 2017)

It’s clear that Asia is the focus for TTD, because of the region’s tremendous growth potential and the rise in middle class. In the next 10+ years, Asia will be the region with the most significant growth in middle class and their consumption expenditures.

2. Mobile Growth

Most company’s these days, especially in China, are mobile first platforms. TTD realizes this and has planned accordingly. Mobile has taken off and now accounts for 1/3 of TTD’s revenue and it almost tripled last year. Just as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) re-trained all developers to focus on mobile, TTD has made sure to make mobile a focal point. Desktop is becoming outdated and mobile has been growing much more quickly. This is just another piece of evidence of TTD being at the forefront of innovation in this rapidly changing landscape. Innovation is a must. Even TTD’s CFO, as this quote reveals was surprised by the absolute growth in mobile.

“Finally, mobile continues to lead our mature channels in terms of growth, with mobile video leading the way, growing at 171% year-over-year. Given mobile represents a scaled channel at just over a third of our revenue growth this rapid is something we had not predicted.” – q2 2017 earnings

3. Connected TV

Jeff Green saw this coming. He has done his best to position TTD for the connected TV boom. As content creators spend so much on original content, monetization strategies become increasingly important. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) spent well over 6 billion on original content last year. The competition in the connected TV space is fierce and eventually targeted advertising will be increasingly important. This is where TTD comes in. Programmatic for connected TV is at an inflection point that should push TTD along in terms of growth. This is a big part of the overall thesis as this segment is, in the grand scheme, growing the fastest.

“Our connected TV product, which grew by 167%. Our cross device products, which clients can purchase to attract user IDs across multiple devices including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and personal computers that also grew by 163% on a year-over-year basis.” – q2 2017 earnings

The company also noted it had 10x more connected TV inventory in Q2 2017 vs. Q2 2016 – Q2 2017 earnings report

“I think two years ago people thought connected TV was synonymous with Netflix and Amazon and a little bit of Hulu and that every other app irrelevant,” he said, “but what many people don’t know is that changed.” With increased competition in the digital content services, the pressure to create high quality content and, inevitably the costs of producing such content, has increased. “As content costs go up, it’s forced the platforms to think of a way to monetize and ad-funded models are way easier than subscriptions. It is that reality of reaching a ceiling for new subscriptions and it is why we are seeing that exponential growth in ad-funded models,” – Jeff Green (the same drum.com interview)

Competitive Advantages

Now that we talked about the total addressable market and growth drivers for The Trade Desk, let’s explore the company’s competitive advantages. We will start with a basic summary of what the company does and how it makes money. Then, we will jump into four reasons why The Trade Desk is a special company, namely scalability, transparency, an omnichannel presence and high-quality management.

Summary

The Trade Desk is a DSP (demand-side platform) software company, whose tools transform how ad agencies advertise programmatically. In a nutshell, its technology enables ad agencies to maximize spend through leveraging data. Ad agencies plug their data into TTD’s tools and then TTD’s software helps these agencies increase ROI for programmatic advertisements, which as the market opportunity signals, is growing very rapidly.

Business Model

TTD’s clients are ad agencies, which means the focus is only on the buy-side to make sure incentives are aligned correctly. Rather than participate on the buy (agencies) and sell (publisher) sides and arbitrage the difference, TTD focuses solely on the buy side. This solidifies TTD’s relationships with the agencies and allows for high retention rates and effective upsell opportunities. To be clear, the company generates revenues by charging fees based on a percentage of a customer’s total spend on the platform. For example, if an agency knows their ideal targets are millennials on BuzzFeed, TTD’s software helps the agency with the programmatic side. Let’s say that agency spent $1 million targeting those BuzzFeed visitors, TTD would make a percentage of that gross spend.

The Trade Desk just reported its fourth-quarter results, and 2016 revenue rose 78% to $202.9 million, with $75 million in operating cash flow. Clients spent more than $1 billion across its platform last year, putting the company's "take rate" (revenue as a percentage of gross spend) at nearly 20%.

Why Trade Desk?

We talked about the TAM and how TTD is positioned to ride the secular tailwinds of mobile, connected TV, and overseas expansion. Before getting into more of the business model breakdown and competitive advantages, let’s explore scalability because TAM, in the end, doesn’t matter if you can’t scale.

1. Scalability

First, TTD’s software is a self-service model so sales and marketing (S&M) do not make up a large percentage of revenue like most of these fast growing software companies. In Q2, S&M was 20% of revenue. To put this in perspective, HubSpot and Blackline, two quickly growing software companies have S&M around 60% of revenues, according to their Q2 financial results. Relatively low sales and marketing costs allow TTD to spend more on R&D and innovation rather than "convincing" people its products are good enough. Self-service is great, so long as you have a quality product. With that said, TTD's revenue expansion rate was over 170% in the last quarter. This just means, on average, customers are spending 70% more Y/Y on TTD’s platform. This is fantastic. On top of this, TTD boasts a 95% client retention rate and has done so for the past 14 quarters. This is extremely impressive since it is a self-service model as well. Typically, self-service models have higher churn rates just because most users don’t get the personalized service and education that they would with a direct sales force. Most importantly, this scalability has certainly shown up on the bottom line, which is a rare exception for these fast-growing SaaS players. This stability in terms of the bottom line has allowed TTD to outlast these flash-in-the-pan ad-tech companies.

For the six months ended June 30, 2017, and 2016:

• our revenue was $126.2 million and $77.6 million, respectively, representing an increase of 63%; • our net income was $23.8 million and $6.6 million

“We don't believe that in our case we must choose between growth and profitability. We can do both and have for three years now. In Q2, our financial performance and particularly our adjusted EBITDA were significantly better than we’ve expected. It came in at $25 million for an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35%.” – Jeff Green q2 2017

2. Transparency

The Trade Desk works solely with ad agencies on the buy side. The company is very focused on helping these agencies help their clients rather than squeeze a quick buck out of them. Traditionally, ad-tech companies have bought up ad inventory and then re-sold it at higher prices, ad arbitrage essentially. This type of practice certainly does not have your customers' best interests in mind. TTD is different and simply provides a platform and the tools to enable the best ad spend. Another benefit of this relationship with ad agencies is access to vast amounts of data. These agencies trust TTD, so they will plug in their proprietary ad data into TTD's platform. This seems like a huge long term advantage and possibly one of the reasons the client retention rate is so high. Once agencies have all their data with TTD, the switching costs and simple inertia should keep TTD’s retention rates high if the company continues to add value for clients. Plus, as more data gets fed through TTD’s platform, the quality of the insights improves, almost like a network effect. As more agencies sign on and feed data through TTD’s platform, the platform gets smarter, adding more value to all other agencies. Most importantly though, the quality of the relationships TTD builds, allows the company to be more profitable in the future. Every marketer out there knows it is cheaper to keep a client than to get one.

“We didn’t start by saying, oh, we want to build a SaaS Company… And so what we have done as we’ve built the platform is that people log on, they put their own data and insights into it and then using those data and insights to extrapolate from that and go use all the third party data in the world that we can get access to legally and ethically so that we can then use that to make better decisions in everything that they do. And so it actually gets smarter over time and getting smarter over time makes it more and more defensible” – Jeff Green “thedrum.com” interview

3. Omni-channel approach

Plus, The Trade Desk is also an omnichannel platform so they do not solely operate in mobile or web browsing as do most ad-tech companies. TTD is getting into audio and TV which are both growing very quickly. Look back at the three growth drivers in the market analysis portion for the omnichannel growth rates. Mobile now makes up over a third of revenue, and connected TV is just starting to take off. Maybe it isn’t a coincidence that David Wells, the CFO of Netflix sits in TTD’s board of directors? Most ad-tech companies do not have a comprehensive suite of advertising mediums. If an ad agency has the choice between having to use one company versus multiple, it seems like a no-brainer. The fewer places you have to put all of your data, the better. A comprehensive suite simplifies the whole process and allows ad agencies to plainly see the value TTD is giving them. If your programmatic channels are spread all over the place, it becomes discombobulating to analyze the results.

“We believe offering clients capabilities across all media channels and devices enables advertisers to manage omnichannel campaigns and use data from each channel to inform decisions in other channels. We believe these capabilities will continue to further strengthen our relationships with our clients. We intend to continue to invest in innovation across all channels, including the integration of new inventory sources within digital radio, social, native and television. We believe that television and digital radio, in particular, present significant market opportunities.” -2017 annual report

4. Management

Culture and leadership are vastly underappreciated in the stock market. You can’t model a company’s culture, you can’t do a DCF on leadership and it is impossible to give a multiple on a CEO’s genius. But just because these things can’t be quantified, doesn’t mean they don’t matter. They actually matter more now than ever since financial information about the markets is so readily available. CEO Jeff Green owns a lot of stock, so his incentives are aligned with shareholders. His deep knowledge of this industry is very reassuring as well. Add on top of those two things, glowing reviews from peers and employees, it allows me to have confidence in the guy.

The CEO is Jeff Green, and he is one of the pioneers of programmatic advertising. Prior to The Trade Desk, Green founded AdECN, which he launched in 2004 as the world’s first online advertising exchange. After 3 years, AdECN was acquired by Microsoft and in 2009, Green left Microsoft to launch The Trade Desk. With that said, Green owns over 300 million in stock, and I haven't seen a company with higher Glassdoor ratings. TTD is a 4.8 overall, 98% would recommend and 100% of people approve of Green. Extremely high. Just to give some evidence of the results of the superior culture, look at this section from the last 10-K.

We believe we attract smart employees to our company and sophisticated ad buyers to our platform in large part because of our vision and unwavering commitment to empower the buy-side of advertising. We had $435,000 in 2016 revenue per employee at December 31, 2016, which we believe to be among the highest in the advertising technology industry. – 2017 annual report

To summarize the trends in favor for The Trade Desk from here on out, take Jeff Green’s word for it.

“Number one, the loyalty of our customers. Number two, most of the upside surprise came from new brands or agencies joining our platform at an unprecedented rate. Number 3, the reality of a consolidation in ad tech. And 4th, the market’s appetite for objective ad buying platforms. Number 5, which is the other side of that coin, a move away from buying platforms that are conflicted. Number 6, the need for advertising in a global market where the signal to noise ratios are getting worse and the need for products to differentiate themselves from their competitors can only be done through advertising. Number 7, the reality that many international markets are growing meaningfully faster than bigger, more fragmented markets like the United States. And finally, number 8, the need for data driven decision making in everything related to media, but especially the ad engine that funds media.” – Jeff Green q1 2017

The rate of innovation is clear. Here is a chart from TTD's recent presentation detailing some accomplishments since the IPO just a year ago. TTD continues to be the active innovator rather than the reactionary trend-follower.

Potential Risks

Investing in a young and small technology company like The Trade Desk involves many risks, whether company specific, including growth projection, ability to innovate, competition and client retention, or challenges faced by the industry as a whole. As stated in prior statements, the advertising industry is changing rapidly and it has been shifting from traditional to programmatic and digital, and we believe The Trade Desk will be a big beneficiary of such transition. As Jeff Green pointed out in the most recent earnings announcement, “the changes in ad tech are making the future brighter not worse”. Therefore, we do not worry about risks involved in the programmatic advertising industry (i.e. growth) as much as we do on The Trade Desk itself.

The biggest metric to focus on is client retention rate, at 95% for 14 consecutive quarters, which is just truly amazing. TTD must have been doing something great or else they would not be able to, for 3+ years, preserve 19 out of every 20 client relationships. However, the advertising space is so crowded and competition is HUGE, a big risk we see is threats coming from three groups: tech giants looking to get into advertisement technology, large conglomerates looking to replicate TTD’s technology, and its current competitors. Given the barrier to entry and TTD’s first mover advantage, it is unlike that there will be any new player to the game. If a tech giant such as Google, which is a large advertising inventory supplier to TTD, decides to limit the access to advertising inventory or starts to put more emphasis on advertising technology, TTD could be adversely affected. However, the last thing these tech giants are looking for is regulators putting any type of antitrust ruling on them, which has happened multiple times already this year. Therefore, we think is less likely that a Google or Facebook would compete directly with TTD. Additionally, Google and Facebook (FB) are mostly "closed-garden" systems which mean advertisers are at the publisher's will rather than participating in the ad exchange to customize ad campaigns. This naturally provides fewer opportunities for TTD's software to be utilized. TTD's management thinks the "closed garden" way will eventually be more open as agencies and advertisers demand transparency, plus the publishers will benefit from a more competitive marketplace. Another risk is if large holding companies, such as WPP (NASDAQ:WPPGY), which represented more than 10% of TTD’s gross billings for 2016, decide to centralize contract agreements rather than having separate contracts agreements for individual agencies, then the loss of a single relationship would be tremendously hurtful to TTD. However, the work dynamics of these large agencies are independent in nature, and it seems unlikely that the holding company would pull out of the master service agreements with TTD for all of the individual agencies. But it is still something to watch out for because, being a big customer, they do have leverage in regards to pricing and deal flow.

Large holding companies would definitely have the incentive to beef up their advertising technology if they are spending a great deal of money on TTD's platform because it may be somewhat cheaper to bring those operations in-house. This seems more the exception than the rule though because, the agency must be big enough to have those resources and they must think they can save money while keeping a similar grade of technology. With that said, the investment in technology and talent would certainly be very costly and risky for these holding companies that at the same time are adapting to the new trends in advertisement. Finally, we think the biggest competition would still come from TTD’s current competitors. If a similar company (Dataxu, AppNexus) suddenly starts a price war or introduces advanced programs or analytics for agencies, TTD’s revenue growth would be weakened and their margin will decline. Although TTD has been a shining star in the industry in recent years, that status could turn quickly in this ever-changing industry.

Valuation

Currently trading at an all-time high of around $60 and a market cap of $2.5B, TTD is up 110% YTD and 100% LTM, is TTD still worth buying? Let’s have a look. With a TTM P/E at more than 70, it’s difficult to argue that TTD is a “cheap” buy, but with the type of growth it is producing and a forward P/E at around 40, there still seem to be potential long-term upsides.

Based on recent earnings announcement, TTD’s 2017 revenue is expected to grow at 50% year over year, but the average street estimate for 2018 is only at 27% with EPS estimations at $1.43 and $1.5 per share for 2017 and 2018. It appears that the street is concerned about TTD’s ability to grow its top line and its ability to maintain a profit margin, as consensus sees a fast decline in TTD’s revenue growth in 2018 with average revenue growth estimate at only 27% and a small EPS growth. The more bullish estimate for 2018 revenue is currently at $406.8mm, representing a 33% growth. At the end of the day, a 50% growth rate is difficult to sustain and shouldn’t be expected.

However, based on TTD’s strategy executions we mentioned above and its competitive advantages, the 2018 revenue projection seems reachable. Let’s say TTD hits the 2018 estimate, I then attempted to project TTD’s financials into 2019 with optimistic/pessimistic/neutral scenarios.

Let’s say TTD hits the 2018 estimate, we then attempted to project TTD’s financials into 2019 with optimistic/pessimistic/neutral scenarios to illustrate TTD's financial performance.

Note that TTD had convertible preferred stock warrants prior to its initial public offering, in case you were wondering about its 2016 diluted EPS.

Based on the 2019 bull-case scenario, TTD now trades at around 5 times a $500MM revenue and 33 times of a $1.8 EPS. While that is still not "cheap", we would urge investors to focus on two things: 1) this is a growth stock that is looking to dominate a yet-to-be conquered, fast-growing industry; 2) the management team is competent and has a vision on their strategies and investments, they continue to innovate and, though important, short-term profit is not their #1 concern.

Conclusion

The transition from traditional advertising to programmatic advertising is a clear and unavoidable trend. In time, traditional cable TV will be topped by internet-powered TV and mobile platforms, and the services provided by TTD allows it to take full advantage of such a trend in a massive advertising market. Marketing will become technology driven and consumer behavior is also changing rapidly, therefore, the role TTD plays and the value-add it brings will be incredibly valuable. Being the leader in programmatic advertising will give TTD a faster growth rate than the overall industry. The success it has had in recent years should continue, if not better, in the upcoming years.

The potential reward in TTD could be huge, and the risks are more than justified. We believe that the management team has the strategies in place, in areas of global expansion, mobile, and connected TV, to capture large growth in the next 10 years. We see TTD as a long-term winner, even though the stock is trading at a high multiple, investors seeking growth shouldn’t shy away from TTD because the overall trend is indeed in its favor and they have the technology, client trust, innovation, and corporate culture for a great appreciation.

