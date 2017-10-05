Price Discipline Is An Essential Part Of The Investing Process

The importance of having a buy/sell discipline

In this discussion, I will refer to some of the parameters of my price (buy/sell) discipline. However, the point of this article is not to convince the investor that my way is the best way. The point is to encourage every investor to have a discipline. One that they feel comfortable with; one they have the confidence to stick with especially at emotionally intense moments in the market.

In my discipline, I always have three ‘trigger’ prices: one buy price and two sell prices---one as a stop loss (I set this price arbitrarily at 15% below the buy price) if the price declines following a buy decision and the other (my sell half price) the stock price at which I take profits.

These prices are determined by a valuation model that I have developed. In my methodology, when I develop a sufficient interest in a company that I would like to own its stock, my next step is to plug the appropriate data into my model. The results are a valuation band similar to Bollinger Bands. That produces the initial buy (low end of the valuation envelope)/sell (upper end of the valuation envelope) discipline prices. I then add a ‘fudge’ factor to insure that I am too structured in this approach. On the buy side, any price within 10% of the ‘buy price’, I consider my ‘buy price range’. On the sell side, any price within 5% of the ‘sell price’, I consider my ‘sell half range’.

These buy/sell prices will change over time as earnings and dividends grow and other factors change. I reset those numbers at least once a quarter. But the point is that for each stock in which I have an investment interest, I always have those three prices set based on the most recent fundamental and technical data.

But again, it is not my model that is important, it is the discipline. What are the benefits?

On the buy side:

On the upside, it keeps me from overpaying for or chasing a stock up. Why buy a stock in the upper quadrant of its historic valuation range and have to live through the mean reversion process? Sooner or later, the odds are I will have the chance to buy a stock at the low end of its valuation range. So this discipline instills patience. On the downside, I don’t want emotion (i.e., fear) to get in my way at or near market bottoms. By having preset a buy price in an emotionless setting, it gives me the assurance that I need to step in and buy while others are panicking. Finally, it relieves me of the temptation to try to trade a stock, incur the commissions, deal with the trading frictions and be wrong as often as I am right.

On the sell side:

Let me just preface my comments here by saying that anyone can buy a stock that goes up. Years ago, Wilbur Mills, head of the House Ways and Means Committee, had a monkey throw darts at the NYSE data page of The Wall Street Journal, and the monkey’s picks outperformed 90% of the major mutual funds. The point Mills was making was that however smart the professional investors held themselves out to be, a monkey could buy a portfolio of stocks that outperformed most of them.

In my opinion, the key to holding on to your wealth is not knowing what or how to buy but knowing how to sell. And this is the part of investing that is so difficult because it means the investor having to admit that he/she made a mistake. I often tell my clients that investing is the business of managing your mistakes. Everyone makes them. It is the guy that accepts them for what they are (a part of the game) and develops a system for managing them that survives. My solution is to make that process as simple and unemotional as I possibly can.

Think about this. There are only a couple of things that can happen to the price of a stock once I buy it. It can remain unchanged, it can rise a little, it can rise a lot, it can go down a little or it go down a lot. All I want to do is eliminate the last from the range of possible outcomes. If I do that, I may not knock the ball into the nickel seats, but I will always have my core portfolio and live to fight another day.

So my first sell price is a stop loss. I set it at 15% below the purchase price of the stock that I bought. That is my rule; but it could be 10% or 20%.; it could be some other factor an investor may find more relevant. That doesn’t matter. What is important is the discipline itself---having a pre-set price that forces the investor to keep his losses small, no matter how much he/she may still love the company.

However, I don’t treat a Stop Loss as a necessarily irrevocable decision. The stock may have experienced the effects of a large sell order or a rumor that turned out not to be true. If it rebounds quickly, a position can always be reestablished. That said, the vast majority of my stop loss sales have proven the best strategy. All too often, the market ‘knows’ something that I do not. The best investment decisions that I have ever made were cutting my losses short.

The second sell price is a sell half price. This is the price that is tagged to the upper side of my model’s valuation envelope. As the name implies, it is the price at which I take some money off the table by selling one half of my position. In a way, it is my version of a portfolio rebalancing. It forces me to take profits; but instead of automatically buying another security, I have the option of either buying a stock that is at its buy price or holding on to the cash. The latter alternative occurs at generally high equity valuations where there are no stocks in their buy range and produces a cash reserve that can be used in a market correction.

My clients often argue that if a stock is overvalued, I should sell the entire position. However, ‘overvalued’ is in the eye of the beholder. My discipline is not perfect and never will be. So as long as a company continues to meet the fundamental criteria that prompted its purchase in the first place, I want to maintain a position in its stock. Sell half is simply a portfolio rebalancing mechanism that allows me to take a portion of my money out of stocks that performed well and build a cash position to be used during market corrections.

In summary, I believe price discipline is an essential part of investing:

It prevents investors from chasing stocks or overpaying for them in periods of euphoria.

It ensures the investor will avoid major losses - the single biggest portfolio killer.

It forces the investor to take money off the table in periods of high equity valuation, generating cash which provides stability in market corrections, and generates funds with which to buy inexpensive stocks.

This article is not designed to advocate my price discipline, but rather to encourage each investor to develop his or her own.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.