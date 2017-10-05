Why I Would Still Pick Johnson & Johnson Over Medtronic

Investment Thesis: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is still a more attractive investment compared to Medtronic (MDT).

Holding onto Johnson & Johnson for the long-haul has served me well. In the past couple of years, the company has been one of the best performers in my portfolio on a return basis.

However, one of the most common criticisms is that the company is overvalued at the current price and that greater opportunities on a total return basis exist elsewhere.

In particular, one article that caught my eye was a particularly informative one by Dividend Sensei, titled "3 Reasons To Avoid This Legendary Dividend King In Favor Of A Far Superior Alternative."

In this article, the author argues that competitor Medtronic has shown significantly more growth in key metrics such as revenue, net income and dividends, and is therefore better positioned to deliver better growth than Johnson & Johnson.

I found this hypothesis very interesting so thought I would formulate my own analysis on this.

Free Cash Flow

Firstly, the author is correct that on a long-term basis, free cash flow for Medtronic has outperformed that of Johnson & Johnson.

However, a key consideration for dividend investors needs to be the sustainability of increasing such cash flow.

When we look at the proportion of free cash flow relative to total expenses, we see that Johnson & Johnson currently trades at a higher ratio to that of Medtronic, i.e. produces more free cash flow per dollar of expenses:

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Moreover, we see that while overall historical growth in free cash flow is higher for Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson has been taking the lead in the past few years:

Dividends

When we compare dividend data for Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic, we see that Johnson & Johnson has a slightly higher yield, a significantly higher annualised payout ratio in dollar terms, along with a 54-year consecutive dividend growth:

Johnson & Johnson

Source: dividend.com

Medtronic

Source: dividend.com

While the payout ratio for Medtronic is slightly less (which is a positive thing as it signals that the company is continuing to significantly invest in its business), Johnson & Johnson's is still highly respectable at 46.8%. Generally speaking, any company that can keep its payout ratio below 50% while continuing to increase its free cash flow and dividend payments is doing well, as it continues to reinvest while rewarding investors with cash.

On a dividend basis, both are excellent companies. However, if push comes to shove - then Johnson & Johnson's dividend still looks slightly more appealing to me. Free cash flow for the company has been growing in recent years, and the dividend payment in dollar terms is still significantly higher.

Business Models

While Medtronic is assumed to be the "higher-growth" company among the two, it is interesting that when we look at overall earnings growth on a 10-year basis, Johnson & Johnson has actually outperformed Medtronic:

Moreover, while Medtronic's growth in earnings was higher than that of Johnson & Johnson's for a five-year period, that of the latter company has been more consistent and hasn't suffered from significant drops - we see that earnings growth dropped dramatically for Medtronic in 2015. Slow and steady has won the race for Johnson & Johnson. Not only should an investor be concerned about earnings growth, they also should be concerned about the consistency of that earnings growth.

Additionally, while some criticize Johnson & Johnson for being significantly more diversified in its business model, and supposedly less exposed to growth for this reason, I actually think that this has been to the company's benefit.

For instance, while Medtronic focuses primarily on medical devices, the nature of its business model is concentrated on treating serious illnesses through its diabetes, restorative therapies, cardiac and vascular, and minimally invasive therapies groups.

No doubt, revenue and earnings performance for the most recent quarter has been impressive compared to that of last year:

Source: Medtronic Q1 FY18 Earnings Presentation

However, the medical devices industry is one that is undergoing significant transformation, and the increased growth rates are not without risk.

As one example, there is a significant risk of liability in this sector when it comes to security. Eighty percent of device makers admit that medical devices are currently difficult to secure from hacking, and only 9 percent of medical device manufacturers actually test devices once a year. In this regard, there is a risk that the medical devices industry could see potential compromises of medical devices in the future as this industry grows, an event which would undermine confidence in the sector and significantly increase risk of liability.

In this regard, Medtronic is highly exposed to both the upsides and potential downsides of this industry.

Johnson & Johnson, however, has continued to enjoy the growth in this industry while also being significantly diversified through its Pharmaceutical and Consumer segments.

For instance, in the most recent quarter, we saw that all sectors showed positive operational growth, with growth in the Medical Devices segment up by 5.9%:

Consumer

Source: JNJ Earnings Presentation Q2 2017

Pharmaceutical

Source: JNJ Earnings Presentation Q2 2017

Medical Devices

Source: JNJ Earnings Presentation Q2 2017

In this regard, Johnson & Johnson has grown significantly from exposure to medical devices but also has the ability to fall back on other segments. As an investor in Johnson & Johnson, stable cash flow is my No. 1 priority. Medtronic may have more upside from a growth perspective, but is still exposed to more risk.

My Conclusion

Both companies are strong, and my view is that you can't go too wrong with either. However, I maintain my view that Johnson & Johnson remains a top performer, and I do not see significant risk of growth stagnating for this company given its performance to date, both on a short-term and long-term basis.