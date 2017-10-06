General Electric: The Sharks Have Begun To Circle

In the following piece we do our best to distinguish realty from repartee and come to a conclusion regarding General Electric’s future prospects.

Most are extremely bearish regarding the current state of affairs. Several have even predicted the dividend is in jeopardy of being cut.

What happened?

The bear case for General Electric (NYSE: GE) is widely known at this point, and I don’t disagree with much of it. The difference between me and many others is that, at a certain point, I see a stock under duress as a buying opportunity. I feel that way about General Electric right now even in spite of the fact things look fairly bleak at this time.

Even so, I am still holding on to my shares and am actually considering adding here for several reasons. The one thing that would make me sell is if I believed a dividend cut was on the table, as some have recently suggested. This is the one point many bears have made that I see as out of the question. Here is why.

The dividend is safe

Deutsche Bank states the dividend is unsustainable and will eventually be cut. General Electric has only cut its dividend twice in history. The company's entire focus is to return capital to shareholders. The fact is General Electric's industrial free cash flow is expected to reach approximately $7.5 billion in 2017. The dividend payout stands at about $8 billion. This would seem to be an issue, yet as Credit Suisse points out:

"Additional cash flows should accrue from GE Capital and from the Baker Hughes acquisition, and a falling share count means the dividend cash payout likely will shrink even as dividend per share rises."

I do not see a situation arising that would require General Electric to cut the dividend as Deutsche bank and others suggest. Some have also suggested a break-up of the company may be in the offing. I disagree.

There will be no break up

The only thing that I believe would put the dividend in danger would be if the company decided to do a full blown break up. Yet, General Electric has already taken that possibility off the table. In a previous statement emailed to CNBC, GE said:

"Break-ups shouldn't be part of the discussion. Over the next few months, John will perform a focused review on all aspects of the company. We will continue to take actions that deliver value to GE shareowners. John will focus ... on execution and accountability, both internally and externally, short-term and long-term."

So even though things are looking fairly bleak at present, I don’t see the dividend being cut or the company breaking up. Furthermore, with a dividend cut clearly off the table, my contrarian instincts tell me the now is the time to buy, not sell. But don’t go all in just yet. Flannery will definitely “kitchen sink” the upcoming quarter prior to his guidance reset on November 13th.

Everything but the kitchen sink

Every time there is a regime change at a major conglomerate, expectations and guidance are almost always reset by incoming leadership. This is standard operating procedure. What's more, incoming management often "kitchen-sinks" the first quarter under their control. This means management cleans up the books of any negative one-time charges that may affect EPS in order to rid themselves of any potentially negative events occurring on their watch. On top of this, new management often resets guidance lower in order to give them a better chance of success. I fully expect the new CEO, John Flannery, to do this. Resetting expectations always is a messy affair. If Flannery sets the bar too low, the stock could see significant downside at that point. Nonetheless, I see the odds of this happening as very low.

The Bottom Line

Basically, the end of the sell-off is near. The upcoming quarterly report and Flannery’s reset will mark the bottom in the stock. In fact, many market participants have jumped in and bought the stock at the $24 mark already. For those of you that follow me, you know that I have made that point several times already. $24 is the line in the sand.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

The bottom line is that I believe the bottom is in. What’s more, at this point, Flannery’s reset may actually be a “buy the news” event. There has definitely been plenty of selling already. The risk/reward equation favors long trades at this level. Always remember to layer into a full position over time to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

Your Input is Required!

The true value of my article is derived from the prescient insights made in the comments section by Seeking Alpha members. Do you think General Electric has hit rock bottom or is there further downside in the cards? Why or why not? Thank you in advance for your participation.

Final note: If you found this article interesting and would like to be notified of my next post, please click on the follow button below. I would greatly appreciate it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.