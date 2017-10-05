Weekly Export Sales Show Mixed Results For Wheat, Corn And Soybeans

The USDA released its weekly export sales report for the week ending September 28 this morning with mixed results. Wheat and corn sales were up while soybean sales slumped.

Wheat

Weekly wheat sales showed growth three straight weeks with sales of 492,000 metric tons. This is a 13% percent increase over the earlier week and 31 percent higher than the same week a year ago. Cash prices at the Gulf export terminal were up a nickel during the period ending September 28th at $4.97 per bushel. Futures prices also were up a nickel. The Teucrium wheat fund (WEAT) was up 3 cents.

Russia still has a clear price advantage in the export market, However the Ruble has strengthened against the currencies of major wheat importers since we wrote "Sanctions And Poor U.S. Crop Conditions Give Russia Upper Hand In Wheat Exports" in July. In my opinion, this has provided US exporters with more sales opportunities in the face of rising prices.

Corn

Weekly corn export sales more than doubled during the week to 814,000 metric tons. Despite the huge weekly increase sales were more 60% lower than the same week a year ago. Cash prices at the gulf export terminal were up 0.07 cents while December corn futures were down a penny. The Teucrium corn fund (CORN) was up 0.11 cents over the same period.

Among major exporting countries Ukraine and South Africa have a clear price advantage in the corn export market. All 10 major corn importers currencies have strengthened against the Ukraine Hryvnia and South African Rand since the 2017/18 marketing year began September 1.

Marketing year to date US corn export sales are down 49% year over year.

Soybeans

Weekly soybean export sales of just over 1 million metric tons were down 66% over the preceding week and 53% when compared to the same week a year ago. Despite the decline net soybean export sales are up just over 5% during the first four weeks of the 2017/18 marketing year. Cash prices at the gulf export terminal were down more than 0.29 cents. November soybean futures were down 0.24 cents during the week while the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) was down 0.18 cents.

So What's Next?

So far US corn sales have gotten off to a slow start. Wheat sales are down year over year but fairly steady. Finally, US soybean sales are higher year over year but volatile from week to week. With clear price advantages now for certain exporting nations in the global wheat and corn export markets, will the US or Brazil emerge as a price leader in the soybean export market or will they engage in "coopetition?"