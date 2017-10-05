MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) MutualFirst Financial, Inc. and Universal Bancorp Announce Merger Agreement Conference (Transcript)

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF)

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. and Universal Bancorp Announce Merger Agreement

October 05, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Dave Heeter - CEO

Chris Cook - CFO

Mark Barkley - Chairman, Universal Bancorp and BloomBank

Benny McNeely - President and CEO, BloomBank

Analysts

Erik Zwick - Stephens Inc.

Damon DelMonte - KBW

Brian Martin - FIG Partners

Dave Heeter

Thank you. Welcome everybody. Thanks for your interest in our call this morning and hopefully sharing the enthusiasm we have for what we have to talk about. I’d like to introduce those people, who are on the call today. My name is Dave Heeter, I’m President and CEO of MutualFirst Financial and CEO of MutualBank; Chris Cook, our CFO for both organizations is on the call. We’ll also have Mark Barkley, the Chairman of Universal Bancorp and BloomBank, as well as Benny McNeely, the President and CEO of BloomBank.

Thanks again for joining us today and we’ll get through the deck and answer whatever questions anybody might have. You see here our forward-looking statements, and I’m sure many of you have seen before in some form. So certainly that’s part of our presentation.

MutualFirst today, for those of you who may not be as familiar with us. We are traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under MFSF. Our market capitalization is about $290 million right now and we joined the Russell Index for the second time last year and are part of that index today. MutualBank, our wholly owned subsidiary of MutualFirst is $1.6 billion state-chartered commercial bank with about $1.2 billion in loans and deposits and 27 full service financial centers; 2 wealth management offices, and a loan production office that we operate out of with about 426 employees.

Introducing you a little bit to BloomBank. BloomBank is headquartered in Bloomfield, Indiana. BloomBank is a subsidiary of Universal Bancorp which operates 13 branches in some attractive markets, and we’ll talk a lot about that here in just a minute. BloomBank is one of the oldest banks in the State of Indiana, was chartered in 1873 and has been operated by five generations of the Barkley family of which, as I introduced Mark, who’s the Chairman is on the call today.

They have a high caliber team; we’re excited about the talent that we’re bringing and joining through this transaction. In addition, there will be significant BloomBank owners, insider ownership that will remain invested MFSF. Again, we’ll get to those numbers in just a minute, but we believe it’s important for -- to continue the engagement of the family as well as the talent that BloomBank has to offer. And a very important part of this deal we think for us is the attractive core deposits in stable markets. We’re going to talk in a minute about our markets and those markets. But combined as an institution -- and a combined institution BloomBank and MutualBank will continue to have a balance sheet and work towards funding that we think will be very important as we move forward from a franchise value perspective.

You see a financials snapshot there of BloomBank. It’s not to consolidated Universal with BloomBank down there as far as June 30 goes. Total assets of nearly $400 million, loan-to-deposit ratio of just north of 83%, and 95% of their deposits are core deposits, again which we think is very critical to this deal for us. Good credit quality and a nice margin, which in our case as we combine companies will enhance -- we believe will enhance our performance there.

On the right side of that slide, you see the footprint of the combined organization. We’re excited about the breadth of the combined organization stretching from St. Joseph and Elkhart counties in the North to Knox, Lawrence and Jackson in the South of Indiana and kind of tracing the corridor of I-69 and I-65 as it goes North through state. We’ll have 40 offices. And you can see there that our trust office is over in Crawfordsville, wealth management office from MutualBank; we also have a wealth office in Hamilton County, which will be part of our footprint with the full service BloomBank office in Carmel. So, we think that creates a really nice geographic footprint for us.

I mentioned the markets. And as we look at the markets and part of the attractiveness of this partnership is that we do get into the Greater Indianapolis MSA. The Greater Indianapolis MSA creates a geographic coverage for us between the legacy Mutual and BloomBank franchises. It gives us an office in Greenwood, Indiana and Carmel, Indiana, which are two very good communities and very vibrant markets around Indianapolis. The per capita income in that MSA is well above the state average of little over $42,000 with that per capita being over $48,000. And add $2.4 million to an effective footprint for the MutualBank franchise MutualFirst franchise.

We also pick up the Bloomington MSA. Those of you who maybe familiar with Indiana, there has been an I-69 project that is designed to connect Evansville, Indiana on the southwest side of the state all the way through Northern Indiana and ultimately up to Lansing, Michigan. But recently, from Evansville to Bloomington and now working up through to Indianapolis, the Interstate I-69 corridor is being completed, which we think is a great place to be. Bloomington is the home to Indiana University as well as another 178,000 people and a very vibrant market for loans as well as attraction of businesses and employees.

We’re excited about the BloomBank footprint that’s in those six counties today -- these numbers do not count for Carmel office which recently was created as a full service office rather than an IPO. [Ph] But you can see there on the right side of the slide that BloomBank ranks seventh in deposit market share in those six counties combined and is really second as it pertains to community banking and it’s exciting to us from a franchise standpoint.

Transaction overview, MutualFirst Financial is acquiring a 100% of Universal Bancorp and the BloomBank will merge into MutualBank. There is a fixed exchange ratio of set of 15.6 MutualFirst shares for every share of universal plus a $250 cash payment as part of -- a consideration as part of the purchase. The consideration will total 1.185 million shares of MutualFirst stock and approximately $90 million in cash, which does represent about 71-29 split in stock versus cash. And given the value of the MutualFirst stock today, the deal is approximately $65.6 million deal. That is all of these numbers are based upon closing on Monday. Those valuation multiples translate into about a 158% of tangible book value, just shy of 23 times last 12 months earnings and 14.8 times last 12 months earnings plus expected cost saves, 21.2 times 2017’s current year earnings and 14.1 times current year earnings plus expected cost saves, core deposit premiums of 8.5%.

In other transaction overview items, the pro forma ownership will be about 86% MFSF and 14% Universal. We are adding two directors to MutualFirst board, one of them will be Mark Barkley and the other one, we have yet to determine exactly who that person will be. We’re very excited to retain key management in Universal. We have entered into agreement with key production people, which we believe will help ensure not only the transition but the ramping of opportunity to create revenue growth in the future. Obviously, we’re waiting on and will seek customary regulatory approval. Although we don’t anticipate any issues there, and then Universal will need shareholder approval that will happen what we hope will be in the not too distant future.

So with that, I want to just talk about some of the compelling strategic partnership opportunities and why we think this is a really great opportunity for us. It is a logically extension into adjacent markets that we think are good markets and at the same time provides some maturity and stability in funding. The low cost central and southern Indiana deposit franchise we think is important to us across, their cost of funds will be -- will improve our margin. We think that’s really important, particularly as we try to capitalize on the vibrant markets for lending.

We think this will leverage our size. It gets us to about $2 billion. We think it gives us a better opportunity to continue to improve our efficiency as we’ve done. And certainly being able lend some strength and size to the relationships that BloomBank has been able to establish, we think will bode well for their client and our combined organization as we move forward. We think it’s financially attractive. We think it’s about 13% accretive as we project in 2019 with fully phased in cost saves. It’s about 3.1% dilutive and we think we’re on that path using the crossover method in about 2.2 years. We do believe it will improve ROA margin and efficiency ratio and our internal rate of return is calculated to be approximately 18%.

We do think there is -- we recognize and understand there is risk in this type of activity. We took the opportunity to have visibility in over 60% of the commercial loan book that BloomBank has. They are traditional commercial real estate lender. We are not concerned about concentrations and believe the quality of their book is what we would expect. We are going to retain some key local management, I mentioned that earlier. And the cost savings primarily results from operating redundancies. We have no immediate plans to close branches, given the importance of the funding that they provide.

With that, I will turn it over to Chris Cook, our CFO, and Chris will talk about the key transaction assumptions that we used in this deal.

Chris Cook

Thanks, Dave. Yes. On the key transaction assumptions, for those of you who like the down and dirty numbers here. We did look at Bloom’s current run rate on expenses and believe that 25% savings is very doable. We will look for those savings on both sides of the ledger book in MutualBank and in BloomBank as we consolidate the two organizations. The first this year in 2018, we’ll probably see about 50% of those cost saves with all of those cost saves being fully realized in 2019.

We also know that there will be opportunities to increase revenue in this transaction as we put these two organizations together. But for conservative nature of trying to model the transaction, we did not model any of those revenue enhancements and what we did to calculate what a fair price would be. We do expect for merger related expenses to be about $3.3 million and most of that will occur probably in the first and second quarter of next year. Rest of this year, we’ll have a little bit of merger related expenses in the fourth quarter, but most of these expenses will be part of one or the other’s financials in the next -- first quarter or second quarter of next year.

The loan mark, the current provision or the current allowance [ph] at Bloom is about 3.4 million as we reviewed, as Dave said about 60% of the commercial loan portfolio. We felt like they were adequately reserved for the exposure that they had. Again being conservative, knowing that we didn’t have a -- we didn’t have full insight to everything; we did add a little bit here about $1 million to the provision. So, as we calculated, we were just trying to be conservative here. And on the real estate owned mark, we declined by about 8%, just basically due to factors that may or may not come up, after the initial write-down, we always seem to have another write-down or smaller write-down later. So that’s just sorted from our experience.

Core deposit and tangible, we expect to be about 1.5%, we’ll amortize that over the next 10 years using some at year’s digits. We did the other purchase accounting adjustments for trying to fair value the balance sheet as we try to come up with that fair number to bid and pay for BloomBank. We do expect to close in the first quarter of 2018. We may not convert -- we don’t expect to convert at the same time. We do expect to convert either late first quarter or the beginning of the second quarter in 2018. So, our due-diligence process did work both ways, both BloomBank and MutualFirst sort of did due-diligence on each other. We took a deep dive, both on BloomBank’s operations and their financials, which allow us to be confident that this is a low-risk transaction in terms of knowing them pretty well and getting to know what their financials have been made up for the last few years and what we expect to continue to happen.

We did do a bottoms-up cost save analysis, so we went through all the line items and believe again conservatively that 25% number is a number that should be achievable. Again, as Dave said, we look at 60% of the commercial loan portfolio and almost all of the classified loans and past-due loans above a certain size. The pro forma, we do have a -- just a June 30th pro forma, when you take MutualFirst and Universal. You can see this gets us to about $2 billion in assets. Currently, for MutualFirst, our loan to deposit ratio is a little bit over 100%. After this transaction, we expect to be somewhere between 96% and 97%, which allows us to continue to grow, as we have been able to grow over the last few years. Capital, we will use a little bit of capital here, but we still believe we will be well capitalized moving forward and have opportunity to continue to grow, and if something else would come about, we would have plenty of capital and ability to do so.

I will turn it back over to Dave.

Dave Heeter

Thanks, Chris. From a summary standpoint, as we’ve mentioned, pro forma gets us right at the $2 billion mark in assets. This transaction and partnership is consistent with our articulated business plan to build shareholder value. We are excited about the momentum that many of you have heard us talk about over the last several years with our strategic plan. And I think this kind of puts an accelerator into that plan and gives us a great jump start to the extent that plan even farther.

The strategic partnership enhances franchise value. We think there is a logical extension into central and Southern Indiana as we build a franchise across Indiana that we think will build and hold and create future value. We expect to clear execution pathway. We have no indication and we’ve had discussions with regulators, certainly we feel there is no indication today that we expect any challenge there. And from execution and internal execution perspective, we haven’t done an acquisition or merger in nine years, but I’m proud to say we have all the one persons on our staff in the same position today that we did nine years ago when we did that. So, we’re very confident that we have confident people who can execute this partnership.

We think the economics of the transaction are compelling, double digit EPS accretion, fairly limited tangible book value, dilution and appropriate earn-back period and a sizable internal rate of return. We know there are primarily few big risks with this type of activity. One is that the assumptions that we’ve used are accurate. I will tell you our experiences tell us that none of them will be accurate. We think they’re not going to be too far off. We’ve taken an adequately conservative position in those assumptions. And then the second risk is execution. And I just mentioned the main reason why I believe the execution risk is manageable in this partnership. BloomBank shareholders are going to take a significant role and significant ownership of MFSF. So, there is a clearly a vested interest in making sure that we move forward and do the very best that we can. And I think this doesn’t keep us from pursuing other opportunities in the future as we look at business strategy.

With that, I just want to again introduce Mark Barclay and Benny McNeely. I don’t know if you want to add anything to either -- to the deck at this point in time fellows. If you do, feel free.

Mark Barkley

Are we on here, can you hear us? Not bad, this is our first thing [ph] on this. I think we’re very excited -- by the way this is Mark Barkley, Chairman of BloomBank and Universal. I think we’re very excited about the future of this combined organization. I think one of the things that I get -- I think gets lost in the financial world is the family of employees and community bank serves that make up the fabric of an organization. They’re sort of heart and soul. And if you think about a happy and fulfilled employee, we always provide excellent customer service where the communities will be well served. Our due-diligence on -- that Mutual was basically a larger version of our selves where everyday people do extraordinary things every day. If I didn’t feel this was absolutely the right thing to do, I wouldn’t be on this call. I think this just makes sense. Certainly from a geographic standpoint, it enhances the combine franchise by adding the low cost deposits and the southwestern direction that combined bank will take, along with Mutual’s stability in the north. So, it makes sense from multiple standpoints.

We’re open for any questions you may have.

Dave Heeter

Thanks, Mark. And we’re excited about this. Thanks for your interest today, and certainly available for any questions if anybody on the call might have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Dave Heeter

Kerry, I did receive one phone call, one email question that I can go ahead and answer while the queue is getting lined up. The question has to do with the more color on the timing of the phase and of cost saves. Probably in the first quarter of next year, we probably won’t see much in terms of cost saves as we consolidate, run two organizations together. Cost saves will probably start towards sometime in the middle of the second quarter; and second quarter, again all those expenses whether it’s severance, whether it’s the deal cost will all be part of that. So, we’re expecting to see cost saves to ramp up in 2018.

Goodwill, it’s created about $21 million based on today’s stock price that would be -- that was a just based upon closing. So, when we closed on what the stock price is that will fluctuate a little bit. The net interest margin impact, by just putting the two organizations together, the net interest margin would increase about 15 basis points to 20 basis points, again that’s just add putting the two together with no -- nothing else with the accretion or decretion -- accretion or amortization of any of the accounting rules. And Bloom’s position for interest rate risk, they are a little asset sensitive. So, based on all the modeling there, they are little asset-sensitive. So, we are slightly liability sensitive. So, we think that the interest rate risk position just becomes a little more neutral. So, those are the questions that I had received via email. So, Kerry, I’ll turn it back to you.

Erik Zwick

Maybe if I just start with a question about loan growth looking forward. As you survey kind of BloomBank’s markets and you obviously have a much larger balance sheet now to take into their markets, what are your expectations for growth going forward?

Dave Heeter

I think we certainly believe that we can continue the path that we’ve been on. I think we do need to get to have -- get a little better hand on what’s going on in those markets. I think BloomBank was historically -- tell you over the last several years, they’ve tried to manage growth a little bit as they finish paying off their TARP funding and that’s hurt their ability to grow a little bit but they needed to manage capital. So, we think we can continue to grow in the mid to upper single-digits. And frankly, we think we can do a little better than that but I don’t think we’ve modeled anything better than that because we also know that there is a pretty strong competitive environment and we also know from at least some experience that no matter how effective we are at this transition, there will be a little bit of fallout from a customer perspective that we think we can minimize but we know there will be a little bit of headwind in the short run.

Benny McNeely

And if I may, this is Benny McNeely, President of BloomBank. Dave’s comment about limiting growth is very important because we did that purposely to keep our capital ratios in line as we were declaring dividends to pay down the TARP debt that we had. We have purposely passed on some pretty good opportunities in the loan portfolio just to limit the growth to no more than 3% to 4% a year so that we could retain sufficient capital and still pay down the TARP. We think that without that restriction, the growing loan portfolio part, BloomBank’s and as we grow into that could easily be 6% to 7% on annualized basis.

Erik Zwick

That’s great color, I appreciate that Dave and Benny both. Maybe Chris for you, I appreciate the timing of the cost saves that you mentioned. Given that there will be no branch closures, will majority of the cost saves be coming from the salaries and benefit lines or are there other areas where you will potentially look to realize those, maybe through systems, integration and things like that?

Chris Cook

Yes, I mean there’s definitely systems there. There will be some people. I think there is some strategy there that will allow us to probably reduce headcount without closing locations. The core -- be running on core processor. So after all those cost saves -- they come from a lot of different line items but obviously in all of our income statement, people is the largest. And so, probably we will see some of that there too.

Erik Zwick

Okay. And then, looking at BloomBank’s deposit franchise, any thoughts there and kind of the type of betas that you’re assuming there and just kind of the quality of deposits, how sticky you expect them to be in a raising rate environment?

Dave Heeter

Well, I would -- and Benny may be able to answer this better than me. But into some of their markets which are smaller town, very sticky deposits, I would expect their betas to be a little lower. I just know on some of the cost of funds that they have on some of their accounts, it’s lower than some of our cost of funds on similar accounts in Muncie, here in South Bend or in other parts of our footprint. So, I would expect the betas to be a little less overall than what our current betas are which unfortunately what the current betas are a little bit of suspect right now due to seeing much of a demand for raising of interest rates on the deposit side.

Benny McNeely

And this is Benny McNeely, to reflect on that, we measure our average life of deposits quarterly. And for the most part on our transactions account, the average age of those accounts is in excess of 10 years. We’ve been very sticky with our people. It has a lot to do with the customer service and making sure that they get taken care and that will continue. So, we expect those customers to continue to be with us and those balances to grow. And to the point of bringing counting on home and some others where it’s a little age population, what we have found is it stays -- age steady because people tend to move back. When they do, we’ll get those accounts.

Erik Zwick

That’s helpful. Maybe just one more question for me and then I’ll step aside. Chris, do you have an estimate for the -- purchase accounting accretion you expect to receive in year one and year two?

Chris Cook

Net yet, no. Because all of that will be dictated as of closing, we still have to -- the marks I talked about earlier like the loan mark, that’s got to be independently validated and such. So, I just don’t have an estimate for that. We’re still looking at core earnings. But, yes, I’ll have better color on that as we get closer to closing.

Damon DelMonte

So, my first question, just regarding BloomBank down in the southern portion of the state. Are they a meaningful player at all, in the ag sector, in any type of ag lending?

Dave Heeter

I’ll let Benny…

Benny McNeely

Generally speaking, no. We are a commercial real estate lender. We will do farm ground, but we don’t do very much, if any in the way of operating lines with farm; that’s just not our line of business.

Damon DelMonte

And then, Dave, maybe you could just talk a little bit more again about the increased opportunities for you guys in the Greater Indi market. I know you have some exposure on the northern side of the city. But this transaction kind of gives you some exposure on the southern portion of it. Could you talk a little bit about your outlook for kind of tapping that market?

Dave Heeter

Absolutely. I think -- and obviously, Damon, we’ve had chance to talk as we had with Erik over the time. So, it’s nice to hear familiar voices, first. We’ve been looking to expand and find lenders in the Greater Indianapolis area for a while now. We have been able to get some business on the northeast side since it’s fairly ancillary to the rest of our footprint. But we really haven’t been able to get any traction and we haven’t primarily, because we can’t find the right town. We’ve talked to plenty of people who want to job those lenders, but they weren’t people who wanted to hire [ph].

Part of the really exciting part of this for us is that we have really three lenders. We will have three lenders and BloomBank has what we think is some great talent, both in Carmel and Greenwood. We’ll have their gloves off a little bit. Our lender in Greenwood is a 20-plus-year banking veteran and a commercial lender, who we think is terrific and we have a younger loan person and a senior person in Carmel that are coming over and going to be part of the combined organization. I think they’re excited about that. So, I think that’s going to give us an immediate opportunity to play in that larger market with some level of credibility because we at least have a presence that we haven’t had in the past. So, when we talk about ancillary services and being able to add business to our commercial book beyond commercial lending, we now are going to have a better opportunity to do that. And Chris called well on our commercial lending team and is really excited about the addition of those folks.

So, that’s what’s exciting to us, one of the things that’s exciting to us. And Chris mentioned synergies and we never wanted to count on any synergies of any kind but our ability to bring -- to leverage our wealth management office in Fishers as it enhances and complements commercial lending and other retail business, we’re just really excited about that.

Damon DelMonte

Great, that’s great color. Thank you. And then, I guess just lastly. Can you provide any background on the deal process itself? Was there an established relationship with you guys prior to this, was it a bid process, could you provide any color on that?

Dave Heeter

Sure. I’ve met Mark before, I’ve never met Benny or I’ve met Benny a long, long time ago. I think it’s fair to say we didn’t have a working relationship at all. I think as Benny mentioned and as Mark mentioned in his comments, I think they were seeking somebody who they felt was a good match. We certainly have had interest in various franchises around the state. We were asked to submit a letter of interest, we did. From that we had the opportunity to meet with their staff and our staff, key staff and their board. And I think we submitted an additional letter of interest, and we’re chosen to move forward to negotiate a definitive agreement, which is where we are today. Mark, you and Benny might want to comment on the process from your side?

Benny McNeely

No, we engaged Boenning & Scattergood to help us with this process and knowing that we were looking for a partner that would hopefully be a lot like us. We are committed to our people and our communities and our customers in great detail. And as we look through these, they helped us get to that point where we have a pretty good idea of what those banks were like. We kept coming back to the MutualFirst because it just seemed more like us than anybody else that we had talked to and ultimately found that that was the best deal for us.

Mark Barkley

I would also say that given the footprint of both organizations, it just made sense from our perspective and after meeting Dave and his management team, as I said before, it felt like were larger version of ourselves, given that the footprint situation made sense and they’re people like us, obviously that makes for a smoother transition and it’s exciting. And so that weighted heavily in our position.

Dave Heeter

I mean -- again, you guys can confirm this. But there were other people that had interest in the franchise for sure as far as we knew. So from our perspective, we approached and believed it was an open bid environment.

Mark Barkley

Absolutely.

Brian Martin

Just a couple of ones I guess that weren’t asked. Just Chris, maybe the CRE concentration levels, can you just ballpark give us an idea of where they are today and where they go to with the transaction. I think you guys said it wasn’t a major concern, but just kind of where the numbers are, what they ship out?

Chris Cook

Yes. I think ours currently are about 127% of capital, might increase about 20 basis points or so or up to about 140. So, we’re still well -- still have well below the limitation.

Brian Martin

Okay. And maybe just I think you talk about the Indi opportunity, but just same thing on the Bloomington side, I guess what presence that BloomBank has there, just kind of what the opportunity is there? I guess do you also bring lenders to that market as well?

Dave Heeter

We do, there are office -- the BloomBank offices, one on the southwest side and one on the north side by the university. I think that -- I mean just anecdotally familiar with that market because my daughter lives down there, and they happened to buy and sell a house in the last six months. So, I was able to kind of through that environment from a retail side. But, with the university comes different kinds of opportunities. It’s a little bit entrepreneurial by nature, which is exciting because those are some opportunities and probably those are opportunities that a community banks is going to have a -- going to be more likely to pursue than a larger regional or national bank. So, I think there is an opportunity there, particularly with some increased lending ability that we should have an opportunity to do well in that market.

Benny McNeely

This is Benny McNeely. On the Bloomington market, one of our emphases has been dealing with those people who buy single family residence in and around the campus to provide student housing, because it’s an interesting dynamic that students have more money [ph] than you would imagine. And the rents that people get for per bedroom in that community is just amazing. So, we found it a very attractive market to deal with people who buy those and either convert them or continue to enhance their portfolio for the properties in that area around the campus of Indiana University, that’s been a good bit of business for us.

Brian Martin

Perfect. Okay. That’s really helpful. And maybe just the last thing for me I guess -- one of the last things I guess, from a profitability standpoint, Dave. I guess maybe can you just talk about how the roadmap, I think Chris alluded to where the margin goes to. But just kind of from an efficiency standpoint, I know it’s been a focus of yours, and kind of talking about leveraging the scale here. Just from an efficiency standpoint and from an ROA standpoint kind of longer term where we think this will help you get to as far as advancing those numbers from where you are currently?

Dave Heeter

Well, we certainly. Our goal has been to consistently get at and above one ROA and over 10 ROE. Our ROE is essentially there and we’ve made some progress on ROA. That’s been a harder number for you us to grow. I think -- I mean we’re confident that this partnership will move us along in both of those measurements. From an efficiency standpoint, we will be more efficient with BloomBank than we are today. I think until we know exactly where those efficiencies -- where we can really see where those efficiencies are going to happen, I think to shoot your number, our goal all along has been to get to mid to low 60s in efficiency ratio. I think there is a legacy retail oriented bank. Even though we are still making that transition, we are going to have some embedded cost that some folks like you cover, don’t. Our average loan size is going to be lower than some folks. We have 50,000 check-in accounts today and we’ll add BloomBank’s to that which will carry some costs that we just -- it’s just something that is little harder for us to reduce. So, I think this is going to spring us that way. I think it’s going to give us a much greater opportunity to speed up that improvement. I think 2018 won’t show that just because of the calculation across; we’ll know what the one liners are. But there will be some cost associated there. But I think it’s going to accelerate our drive down about efficiency ratio faster than what we -- for sure, faster than what we anticipated.

Brian Martin

Okay, that’s perfect. And then just lastly, maybe just a clarification on the targeted accretion that you guys are kind of projecting up. Is that off of the 2019 consensus or is that off a different base? Just trying to understand what -- how you arrive at that?

Dave Heeter

It’s off our consensus and it’s off BloomBank’s projections. And I will tell you and we -- those projections we use in that analysis are a little less than what Mark and Benny get, to be honest with you. That’s kind of a conservative nature of what we felt was appropriate as we try to look at the partnership.

Dave Heeter

Well, thank you everybody. In particular, thanks Mark and Benny for agreeing to join us in those challenges that we’ll all face together moving forward, because there will be some bumps along the road. And I think you guys listening the call know that -- I think like hearts are going to get through anything we have to get through. Thanks for your attention today. Chris and I are always available to chat. You have our numbers; if not, they are on our website. And we are happy to spend whatever time if anybody requires and we appreciate your interest today. Thank you very much. Have a great day.

