WTI Oil Price Bounce: Real Or A Mirage?

The recent trend of higher lows and higher highs might make some believe that prices can push higher soon.

Many investors are trying to decide if they should invest more heavily in oil at this point. This article will attempt to give those investors information which should help them decide.

The chart below shows a three month chart of WTI Oil Nymex futures.

The recent trend of higher highs and higher lows is a very positive one for WTI oil futures. It tends to make one believe -- on a technical basis -- that WTI oil futures may go higher soon. If true, that may mean that US oil exploration and production companies as well as service companies may be able to rise along with oil. Since this has been a hard hit area of the US stock market, one might think that such stocks could also benefit from sector rotation into this area. Such a rotation would give these stocks a further upward impetus.

The Oil Supply And Demand Picture:

The IEA says that worldwide oil demand grew by 2.3 million bopd YoY in Q2 2017. This caused the IEA to raise its estimate for FY2017 demand growth to +1.6 million bopd, although Hurricanes Harvey and Irma are expected to have slowed US demand in Q3 2017.

The global oil supply fell by 720,000 bopd in August 2017 due to unplanned outages and scheduled maintenance, mainly in non-OPEC countries.

OPEC crude oil output fell in August 2017 for the first time in five months (by 210,000 bopd). Renewed turmoil in Libya disrupted flows; and other OPEC countries pumped less.

OECD product stocks were only 35 million bopd above their five year average at the end of July 2017; and it is expected that Hurricanes Harvey and Irma brought the stocks level down within the five year average.

The chart below shows the sharp reduction in US oil production as a result of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

One would expect the above dip in production to be temporary; but it should still add to the short term reduction in overall average US production. US oil stocks are back within their five year range as a result. They are at their lowest level since January 2016.

Remember too that OPEC and 11 competing suppliers have agreed to supply cuts to their production of -1.8 million bopd through March 2018. Compliance has been relatively good of late. Saudi Arabia has the most to gain from higher oil prices. Its IPO of Saudi Aramco is expected sometime in 2H 2018. In keeping with a lower output strategy, Saudi Arabia said it expected to export only 6.6 million bopd in August 2017 compared to 7.1 million bopd in July 2017. This should help, but it is also obvious that Saudi Arabia is strongly committed to lower oil prices prior to its Saudi Aramco IPO. The IPO is currently planned for 2H 2018, so oil bulls can expect Saudi Arabia to want to continue to keep oil prices higher well into 2018.

The chart below shows the EIA's forecast for the world fuels production and consumption balance.

Readers can see that the supply and demand lines are expected to be very close through 1H 2018. Currently consumption is slightly exceeding production. The above chart seems to indicate that oil prices will remain close to current levels through at least 1H 2018. The EIA WTI price forecast is for an average price of $48.83/bo for FY2017 and $49.58/bo for FY2018. If this is an accurate forecast, US exploration and production companies should be able to grow profits nicely. They have been continually lowering their costs and improving their processes. Investors can expect this trend to continue for the near future.

OPEC's view supports the above fundamentals. OPEC sees US production growing by 780,000 bopd in FY2017 and by a downwardly revised 1 million bopd in FY2018. OPEC sees world demand growth increasing by 1.35 million bopd in FY2018. If OPEC and the non-OPEC nations that are part of the production cut agreement keep that through March 2018, then OPEC would be able to increase production by roughly 0.45 million bopd in the rest of 2018, while still maintaining price stasis.

Since the total cuts by the group amount to -1.8 million bopd, +1.8 million bopd for the rest of 2018 clearly would not result in price stasis if the cut agreement ends early in 2018. It would seem to mean that the cut agreement has to continue farther into 2018 than the end of March 2018. A real possibility is that the OPEC and non-OPEC members in that group will extend the same agreement for another six months. Alternatively they might allow growth of production by the agreement members by about 0.4 million bopd after March 2018, while maintaining -1.4 million bopd in cuts. We will have to wait to see how this turns out. However, given that the Saudi Aramco IPO will not be until at least the second half of 2018, Saudi Arabia will still be highly motivated to keep a good part of the cuts in place. I think they are likely to be successful in this endeavor.

All of the above likely means that there is some upside to oil prices in the near term. At the very least there should be good stability at the current levels. These days a lot of unconventional oil exploration and production companies can show good profits with oil prices at $50+/barrel. It appears that oil stocks are a good investment at this time. We may well see some market rotation into this area.

The two year chart of United States Oil (NYSE:USO) ETF shows roughly the same uptrend over the last three months that the chart above of WTI Nymex oil futures shows. USO may be a good vehicle to invest/trade for a rise in oil prices.

The far left of the chart shows just how far this ETF, and oil prices in general, have fallen from their more normal highs. Logically this leaves a lot of room for movement back to the upside. However, that movement will likely be very slow given the fundamentals of the current market.

