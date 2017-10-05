What Bond Yields Are Saying About Trump And Inflation

The feeling is that one or both of these factors could increase in the near future and this would have a significant impact on asset prices.

The remaining 35 basis points of the rise appears to be caused by risk-averse international funds leaving the US financial markets.

The nominal yield on the US Treasury note has risen by 55 basis points since early November, with only about 20 basis points attributed to a rise in inflationary expectations.

Can you believe that a few days before the presidential election of 2016, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note closed a little below 1.80 percent?

Yesterday, the yield was around 2.35 percent.

This “nominal” yield can be broken into two parts for further analysis of what financial markets appear to be saying about the expected real economic growth of the US economy and expectations about the inflation that will go along with this growth.

A proxy for the expected real economic growth of the US economy is the yield on the US Treasury Inflation Protected securities, in this case, the yield on the 10-year TIPS.

Just before the presidential election, the yield on the 10-year TIPS was approximately 10 basis points or 0.10 percent.

Yesterday, the yield was 45 basis points or 0.45 percent.

Given that the real economic growth of the US economy since the end of the Great Recession has been an annual compound rate of 2.1 percent and the Federal Reserve projections for the future seem to expect nothing better, the use of the TIPS yield as a proxy for the market’s expectation of future economic growth may seem a bit off.

I have argued over the past several years that the reason that the yield on the TIPS are so low is due to the flow of risk-averse international funds into safe-haven investments. The United States has been one of the primary safe haven markets for these funds over the past six or seven years.

One can track the movements in the yield on the TIPS with movements of international funds in and out of the United States. This is the major reason why TIPS yields have been so low with shorter-term maturities falling below zero.

For example, just before the presidential election, the yield on the 5-year TIPS was –0.43 percent and closed just above zero percent on this past Monday. This yield has bobbed up above zero and just below zero ever since the election.

In February, I argued that the rise in TIPS yields since the election was due to these international funds flowing back out of the US as concerns arose in the investment community about the stability of the newly elected president. The data indicate that this continues to be the case up to the present time.

One might note that the decline in the value of the US dollar has tracked the rise in the yield on TIPS since the presidential election last November.

So, since just before the presidential election, the nominal yield on the 10-year Treasury note has risen about 55 basis points.

The yield on the 10-year TIPS has risen about 35 basis points.

The other 20 basis point increase in the yield on the 10-year Treasury came from an increase in inflationary expectations.

It’s a little hard to believe now, that in early November 2016 the inflationary expectations built into the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was right around 1.70 percent.

In recent days, inflationary expectations were estimated to be around 1.90 percent, a rise of 20 basis points.

This rise in inflationary expectations has been attributed to investors beliefs that the Trump administration would provide plenty of economic stimulus through tax cuts, tax reform, and infrastructure spending which would reinvigorate the economy and that this stimulus would also produce more inflation.

The movement of inflationary expectations since the election results came in in early November has reflected changes in investor optimism about the possibility that these policies changes would actually take place.

The early optimism about Trump economic policies peaked in January around the time of the inauguration when inflationary expectations were actually over 40 basis points higher than the early November number.

However, as enthusiasm waned due to the troubles Mr. Trump and the Republican Congress had working with the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, these inflationary expectations dropped off by about 30 basis points.

Since the actual announcement of the Trump administration tax proposals over a week ago, inflationary expectations have jumped back up to where they are now.

So, overall, one can argue on the basis of this analysis that the 55 basis point rise in the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note has come about due to the following reasons:

First, 35- of the 55-basis point rise in the nominal interest rate has been due to an outflow of sensitive international risk-averse monies;

Second, the remaining increase of 20 basis points reflects the feeling that the economic policies of the Trump administration will result in a modest increase in inflation.

There is still a lot of the risk-averse money in the United States financial markets. For example, some estimates show that around 40 percent of the US government debt is in foreign hands. And, this doesn’t count the foreign monies in other parts of the US financial system.

It is highly likely that most of these funds will stay in the United States. If more should leave, however, then the yield on the TIPS could go up substantially over time. Remember, if the yield on TIPS is to reflect the expected growth rate of the US economy and we set this expected growth rate to be around the 2.0 percent level of Federal Reserve projections, then the TIPS interest rate could go up substantially.

Furthermore, there is the question about the future path of inflation. Right now the market seems to be hanging on the possibility that the Trump administration will be able to get some form of stimulus passed by the Republican-led US Congress. Inflationary expectations will rise as the possibility that some form of the bill gets acted upon.

Peter Oppenheimer, chief global strategist at Goldman Sachs, writes in the Financial Times that “Inflation holds the key to what’s next for asset prices.”

“If prices in the real economy finally start to rise, interest rates would no longer be sustainable at current levels, causing a cascade effect…rising prices in the real economy could push down prices across financial markets.”

Something to think about.

