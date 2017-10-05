Who Rules The Roost?

The worldwide market for fresh and prepared poultry products is well established and growing, albeit slowly. The compounded annual growth rate of chicken production worldwide through 2025 is expected to be 1.2% according to the USDA (from Pilgrim's Pride annual report, 2016). This will be mostly in response to the rising middle class of developing countries, who will account for 77% of the demand. Due to this slow growth, those companies that can access the best markets and diversify their product offerings, while also cutting costs, will be positioned to dominate. While the top line can not be expected to surge, improving operations that translate to the bottom line will reveal the best players. This article takes a look at several years worth of financial data from the three biggest players in the chicken products industry to determine who is poised to rule the roost, as it were. The contenders are Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (NASDAQ: PPC), and Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM).

The following ratio table shows profitability ratio trends over the past 9 quarters of TTM data (3 years):

July 2017 Gross -TSN - PPC - SAFM 8.89 19.31 20.44 9.47 17.68 17.52 10.48 15.33 14.59 11.2 13.78 13.8 12.02 12.01 13.94 12.74 11.21 16.12 13.49 11.53 16.76 13.15 11.17 17.24 12.93 12.56 19.57 Operating Margin (etc.) 4.70 16.98 15.08 5.24 15.2 11.99 6.13 12.77 9.22 6.67 11.2 7.99 7.32 9.48 8.21 7.68 8.73 10.44 8.23 9 10.7 7.89 8.48 11.28 7.61 9.74 13.44 Net Margin 2.68 10.24 9.77 2.95 9 7.7 3.46 7.90 5.84 3.84 6.92 5.03 4.28 5.85 5.19 4.79 5.42 6.71 5.15 5.55 6.95 4.91 5.21 7.34 4.75 6.05 8.77 SG&A as a % of rev. 4.19 2.28 5.37 4.22 2.41 5.53 4.35 2.49 5.37 4.53 2.51 5.81 4.7 2.53 5.73 5.05 2.47 5.68 5.26 2.52 6.06 5.26 2.68 5.96 5.33 2.75 6.12 Gross profitability ratio 15.39 51.35 50.01 16.72 46.76 40.45 17.85 39.2 32.44 18.89 33.8 29.57 20.15 29.69 28.89 20.74 28.14 33.68 22.24 29.48 34.81 21.61 28.52 35.91 20.24 30.88 41.17 CFO margin 5.63 14.6 12.03 6.21 13.45 10.62 7.18 11.94 7.8 7.37 10.61 9.15 7.25 8.4 9.28 7.36 8.16 10.4 7.46 9.53 12.09 7.04 8 10.03 6.15 9.53 12.82 FCF margin 3.60 11.53 5.15 4.15 10.7 4.98 5.14 3.8 3.24 5.38 7.17 4.27 5.33 2.67 3.96 5.48 8.01 3.27 5.55 6.57 4.35 4.85 -2.62 2.38 3.57 8.66 6.43

While Sanderson Farms appears to be the operator with the highest margins most of the time, followed by PPC, it is interesting to note that TSN's margins have been in a general and steady uptrend, while SAFM and PPC's margins have contracted in the same time frame and jump around a lot more from period to period. The evenness of TSN's results I believe is due to the variety of their product offerings. In addition to being a huge poultry producer they also have significant income streams from beef, pork, and prepared foods. The ups and downs of the chicken market are smoothed out by what is happening in the other meats. Here is a breakdown of their revenues by segment in 2016:

TSN 2016 Revenue Operating Income Chicken 10927 1305 Beef 14513 347 Pork 4909 528 Prepared Foods 7346 734

This is a huge boon to TSN and creates a hedge against what happens in poultry and a sense of consistency that SAFM and PPC don't enjoy as more pure play chicken businesses. It should be noted, however, that TSN's beef business typically has low margins. That is because this portion of their business is not vertically integrated. They buy cattle on the open market and then slaughter and prepare them for sale. Therefore, they are paying a premium for someone else's time and effort in raising the animal. (On the topic of beef, China just lifted a ban on imported beef that had been in place since 2003. This presents a big opportunity to TSN.) The winner on margins is SAFM, and their profitability is why (among other things to be discussed) their share price has appreciated 74% in the past year vs. a 3% decline for TSN and 40% return for PPC in the same time frame.

Headwinds

One risk for all three producers is a reduced ability to sell to major distributors as a result of those distributors starting their own, in house poultry operations. Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has initiated what may turn into a trend among the countries largest grocers: constructing their own poultry processing plant. James Sands wrote an article that discusses this topic, and if other businesses follow suit, then each of these three producers' market share will shrink. While this possibility would take a lot of time to start having an effect on earnings, the forward-looking nature of the market would affect TSN, PPC, and SAFM stock much sooner. If Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) were to take similar steps as Costco then it would cause huge problems.

The risk is particularly outsized for TSN, which attributes 17.5% of their 2016 sales to Wal-Mart. Sanderson Farms, in their annual 2016 report, also mentions an anonymous customer who accounted for 17.5% of their 2016 sales. Pilgrim's Pride, on the other hand, has no single customer accounting for more than 10% of it's sales. For those companies that have high customer concentration, if those buyers initiate or expand their own in-house operations, then the damage could be severe.

Also, the immense scale of Wal-Mart and Costco increases their buying power, which could put pricing pressure on the major meat producers. Tyson's 2016 annual report explains well this headwind that could affect all three companies discussed in this article:

... consolidations (among supermarkets, warehouse clubs, etc.) have produced large, sophisticated customers with increased buying power who are more capable of operating with reduced inventories, opposing price increases, and demanding lower pricing, increased promotional programs, and specifically tailored products. These customers also may use shelf space currently used for our products for their own private label products. Because of these trends, our volume growth could slow or we may need to lower prices or increase promotional spending for our products. The loss of a significant customer or a material reduction in sales to, or adverse change to trade terms with, a significant customer could materially and adversely affect our product sales, financial condition and results of operations.

While it would certainly hurt them as well, PPC appears to have the best customer diversification and would therefore be less affected by these headwinds.

International Opportunities

A key driver for growth for these companies is accessing foreign markets.

Tyson sells their products in 115 countries total, with operations in Argentina, Brazil, China, The Dominican Republic, India, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Russia, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Venezuela, and Mexico. International sales (both exported from the US and foreign operations) accounted for 9.5% of total 2016 revenue, which has trended down from 9.91% and 12.5% in 2015 and 2014, respectively.

Pilgrim's Pride has operations in the US, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. They have customers in 80 other countries as well. However, the biggest factor for PPC is that they are majority owned by the Brazilian company JBS S.A., the largest meat producer in the world. Their relationship with JBS provides important inroads and access to huge markets across the globe.

Sanderson Farms currently has zero operations outside the United States. As per their annual report, "All of the Company’s operations are domiciled in the United States. All of the Company’s products sold in the Company’s fiscal years 2016, 2015 and 2014 were produced in the United States and all long-lived assets of the Company are located in the United States. " However, SAFM does conduct sales to foreign entities to include Mexico, Central Asia, and the Middle East. While the exports are a good thing, the lack of any long-lived production assets or scale-able relationships in growth markets may be a disadvantage moving forward.

In 2015 China banned all U.S. poultry imports as a result of the avian flu outbreak, which wiped out a large market. However, a similar ban on beef instated in 2003 due to mad cow disease was recently reversed, as was mentioned previously. This is an important step towards lifting the poultry ban as well, which would be a boon to US companies.

I would give a slight edge to TSN over PPC on the international front. Their vast reach of foreign operations creates more opportunities that can be taken advantage of at a lower cost. PPC doesn't have as many established assets in foreign nations.

Acquisitions

TSN and PPC have been involved in growing through acquisitions in recent years. TSN bought Hillshire Brands, Jimmy Dean, and ballpark corndogs in 2014 and this year is acquiring AdvancePierre foods. These acquisitions have helped them branch out into adjacent food opportunities beyond poultry. PPC announced last year their purchase of premium chicken company GNP. This year they announced the acquisition of Moy Park, a poultry and prepared foods producer in Europe. Now PPC has a toe-hold outside of chicken. SAFM has not done much by way of M&A, but a their CEO made remarks at a recent conference that they are "inquiring." Ultimately, these brands are staring in the face of a slow growth environment for chicken and they realize the need to branch out. Tyson leads the pack in this regard, and diversity of product offerings give them the edge.

Dividends and Buybacks

Tyson has turned into a dividend growth play in the past few years.

TSN Dividends 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Annual Dividend .16 .20 .30 .38 .60 % increase 25% 50% 26% 57% Payout Ratio 12 9.1 10 13.2 13.3

With a very low payout ratio there is tons of room to run for Tyson's dividend. They also have reduced their share count by 40 million since 2015, a decrease of almost 10%. This boosts EPS as well as free's up money that would have been spent paying dividends on those shares.

SAFM is also very generous with its dividend:

SAFM Dividends 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Annual Dividend .68 .71 .82 .88 .90 % increase 4.41% 15.5% 7.31% 2.27% Payout Ratio 28.9 16.5 9.2 7.1 14.1 Special Dividend .50 .50 1.00

SAFM also recently declared another dividend increase and another special dividend of $1.00.

PPC has not had a dividend since 2008, but has reduced their share count by 8 million since 2015, a 3% decrease.

I believe Tyson is the winner in terms of capital returned to shareholders. Their rapidly growing dividend and the buyback program give them first place. Though SAFM has a great dividend, the more lumpy payout ratio and the absence of a stock buyback brings them in at a close second.

Antibiotics

A hot topic of late has been the use of antibiotics to treat meat intended for human consumption. There is a body of science that suggests that using antibiotics in meat eaten by humans increases bacterial resistance to those same antibiotics, which of course creates a huge public health concern. The issue has become so significant that the likes of McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and Chick-fil-A (private) have promised to only buy chicken raised without the use of antibiotics. Perdue, Tyson, and Pilgrim's Pride have all taken measure to reduce antibiotic use and some plan to completely eliminate it in the future.

But Sanderson Farms is standing its ground in opposition to the trend, saying: “There is not any credible science that leads us to believe we’re causing antibiotic resistance in humans,” adding that antibiotic free push is a "marketing gimmick." In addition to scientific evidences (or lack thereof), they site increased costs they would incur if they were to go antibiotic-free, damaging their position as one of the lowest cost producers in the industry. “We looked at it, and we would need more corn, more water, more soybean meal, more housing, more electricity.” SAFM has gone so far as to run entire ad campaigns on this issue.

I am no scientist and I have no firm opinion on the antibiotic issue. However, regardless of what science does or does not show, the expenditures on advertising, the loss of potential customers, and the negative publicity puts SAFM in a precarious position as the outlier. The New York Times article linked above more fully explains the issue. Investors would be wise to keep their finger on this issue.

Conclusion

The reason I chose to write this article is because the group as a whole is undervalued on a P/E basis both in comparison with the market as a whole and in terms of their historical P/Es. Finding an undervalued sector in an overvalued market is hard to do. The low ratio's are partially due to the market recognizing that growth in this industry is limited, but I still think they are a good opportunity as the nature of their business is defensive. Any pullback in price would augment the opportunity.

I am not convinced there is a clear front-runner in this group. A lot of it depends on what your goals are as an investor. My top choice is Tyson. While SAFM has awesome margins and a great dividend, their relative lack of product diversity, few international inroads, and the antibiotic kerfuffle make me think that their growth will slow soon as opportunities to gain market share face headwinds. PPC has very strong margins and excellent international prospects, along with a growing presence in foods beyond chicken, but their lack of an established and growing dividend is a big turn off. (Though it isn't big enough of a matter to bank on, I am very impressed by PPC's VERY low SG&A costs.) What Tyson lacks in margins they make up for in stability, huge diversity of products, inorganic growth runways, a strong international presence, and a growing dividend that has tons of room to run. While their share price has been on a tear of late due to raising guidance for fiscal year 2017, appreciating 24% in 4 months, I see TSN as a long term, steady growth stock. I wouldn't quite feel comfortable getting a huge position at current levels, but if it dips back down below $65 I would consider adding. My average cost is $61.25. Thank you for reading and happy investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.