Time To Buy Norilsk Nickel Before The Nickel Boom Perhaps Starts In 2018

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC (LSE:MNOD) (OTCPK: NILSY) - Price (MNOD) = USD 16.70

Norilsk Nickel offers investors a very nice 8.83% dividend while they wait for the nickel price to improve. As we move into 2018 and beyond nickel demand from electric vehicle (EV) batteries will start to become more significant. If we get continued strength in stainless steel production (think China construction) then the excess nickel inventory will quickly wind down, nickel prices will rise, and Norilsk Nickel will follow.

Nickel

I have written previously about nickel in April 2017 - "A Look At The Impact Of Electric Vehicles On The Nickel Sector." In that article, I highlighted 2016 was the lithium boom, 2017 the cobalt boom, and 2018 the nickel boom. At that time NMC (1:1:1) was still the dominant Li-ion battery chemistry; however, in today's article, I will show the industry has already begun to move to NMC (8:1:1) requiring more nickel. Also of significance from that article was -

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (LSX:GLEN) CEO Ivan Glasenberg said recently, "a shift of just 10 percent of the global car fleet to electric vehicles would create demand for 400,000 tonnes of nickel, in a 2 million tonne market." Mining Weekly recently reported, "Glencore sees nickel shortage as electric vehicle demand burgeons."

But before nickel can boom, we need to see the excess nickel inventory worked off and that may take some time. It will also require the stainless steel industry to perform well as it is still by far the main driver of nickel demand.

Nickel LME 5 year chart

Source: Kitco

Nickel 5-year spot price

Source: Kitco

Renewed interest in nickel

The past month has seen nickel prices rise 16% with renewed interest in the sector. It may well be that investors are (perhaps correctly) choosing to get in early on the potential nickel boom that will be boosted by increased global urbanization (steel demand) and EVs. Or it may be the report that "South Korea’s SK Innovation (KRX:096770) has started making mid-and large-sized lithium-ion batteries composed of 80 percent nickel, 10 percent cobalt and 10 percent manganese. That’s compared to the typical lithium-ion battery ratio of 60 percent nickel, 20 percent cobalt and 20 percent manganese."

Tesla has already moved to NCA Li-ion battery chemistry with an 80% nickel cathode. The industry also sees the movement from NMC (1:1:1) to NMC (8:1:1) as a likely transition as we head towards 2020. Simply put, this means more nickel and less manganese and cobalt.

Also last month CNBC ran a good story titled "Why nickel demand is set to pick up."

Norilsk's metals outlook

Norilsk gives the following 2H 2017 outlook on their key metals:

Neutral on nickel: The market to run small deficit on strong stainless steel demand absorbing increased supply of mined feed, with trending down exchange stocks still running well above historical averages.

Neutral on copper: Market to remain fairly balanced, spot price persists above cost curve, upside risks dependent on further supply disruptions and stronger than expected Chinese consumption.

Positive on palladium: A major deficit persists on the back of continuing industrial demand growth.

Neutral on platinum: Market has entered a moderate surplus owing to a weaker industrial demand as the European car industry is gradually shifting away from diesel engines.

Source

Norilsk Nickel's metal basket content by vehicle type

Source

Note: Hybrid vehicles contain a lot more palladium ((Pd)) per vehicle versus conventional gasoline engines with the same engine size, which is a win for Norilsk Nickel. Their nickel division will be a big winner from 100% battery electric vehicles ((BEVs)) in future years.

Nickel miners comparison by reserves and resources

The table below shows Norilsk Nickel to have by far the largest reserves (12.97 billion lbs) and resources (45.5 billion lbs) of nickel and at a relatively attractive market cap/reserves ratio of 2.5, and market cap/resources of 0.76.

Source: 24hGold

Norilsk Nickel

Norilsk Nickel is a large Russian company that produces nickel, palladium, platinum, copper and cobalt from their own refinery in Finland. The company was founded on November 4, 1989, and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Norilsk Nickel's mines

Source

Production

In 2016, Norilsk Nickel was the second largest global nickel producer behind Vale SA (VALE) with nickel production of 274,247 tpa out of an approximate 2 million tpa global market.

2017 Norilsk Nickel metal production guidance (from Russian feedstock only):

• Nickel 206-211 kt

• Copper 377-387 kt

• Palladium 2,636-2,732 koz

• Platinum 581-645 koz

2017 Norilsk Nickel production guidance comparison

Source

Norilsk Nickel is the lowest cost nickel producer (helped by excellent by-products such as cobalt)



Source

Revenue breakup

Below is a chart with Norilsk Nickel's H1 2017 revenue breakup, showing palladium contributed 30%, copper 26%, and nickel 27% of H1 2017 revenue. I expect nickel will be the main driver in years to come.

Revenue breakdown by metals

Source

A recent deal with BASF

On June 27, BASF released -"BASF and PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and entered exclusive negotiations to cooperate on the supply of raw materials for future battery materials production for lithium-ion batteries in Europe. BASF intends to invest up to €400 million in a first step to build industry-leading production plants for cathode materials in Europe. Through the prospective agreement, BASF would receive the raw materials from the Nornickel metal refinery in Harjavalta, Finland. Nornickel would also provide a secure supply of nickel and cobalt feedstock from its Russian mines at market prices. Along with its leading raw materials position, Nornickel also brings significant metals refining and trading experience to the cooperation.

Valuation

Norilsk Nickel has a market cap of USD 26.7b, and an Enterprise Value of USD 32.4b.

Net profit margin for 2017 is a very healthy 25.1%, forecast to increase to 26.3% in 2018. 2017 P/E is 11.5 (2018 P/E is 9.1). The dividend yield is a very impressive 8.83% albeit at a 101% payout ratio. 2018 dividend yield is forecast to be 9.83% at a 89.6% payout ratio. Current consensus analyst target is USD 19.30, representing 14% upside.

Norilsk Nickel financials chart

Source: 4-traders

Note: The 2017-2019 estimated net income figures and net profit margin were not yet completed hence not correct. Revenues and operating profit forecasts are correct.

Risks

Nickel supply issues - Currently, many of the Philippines nickel mines have been shut down for environmental reasons. This has therefore decreased nickel supply, especially given the Philippines supplies about 25% of the global nickel market. A reversal could see supply come back on quickly and nickel spot prices fall. Also, LME inventory levels are still quite high as my earlier chart shows.

Nickel demand issues - A slowdown in Chinese construction and need for stainless steel was a major cause of the recent severe nickel bear market.

Sovereign risk - Russia is a risky country and subject to corruption and political risk. Several Russian billionaires are significant shareholders of Norilsk Nickel.

Mining risks - Production problems. Norilsk Nickel has some of the lowest costs globally, with very long life high-quality mines, which does help lower risk.

You can read the latest Norilsk Nickel company presentation here. Of interest, Norilsk Nickel forecasts (in their presentation) nickel being in deficit in 2018. They also highlight the trend towards stricter emissions standards helping their platinum group metals (used in catalytic converters).

Conclusion

Currently, Norilsk Nickel is really a play on 3 key metals - palladium, copper, and nickel. Moving forward, nickel should become a more significant contributor.

Nickel will become an increasingly important metal in strong demand. The nickel boom maybe just starting now, or more likely it will be in the period from 2018-2020, mostly depending upon demand from the stainless steel and construction industry (led by China, and soon India). Increasing adoption of EVs with an increasing nickel share in the Li-ion battery will also help drive demand, again more likely towards 2020 when EV volumes are more significant.

Meanwhile, Norilsk Nickel is currently extremely well valued on a 2018 P/E of just 9.1 and an incredible 8.83% dividend yield. This means investors can be paid a nice dividend while they wait for nickel prices to recover in the next few years. As the nickel price recovery occurs, Norilsk Nickel will get a very nice boost in earnings and the stock should do very well, especially given they have the largest global nickel reserves. Meanwhile, earnings from copper and cobalt should also improve on the back of the EV boom, and palladium is doing well from the move to hybrid vehicles.

Sovereign (Russia) and the usual mining risks apply, so investors need to be cautiously confident and ideally build up a position over time.

Norilsk Nickel is currently my number 1 nickel stock pick and a must-have in any EV battery metals portfolio.

