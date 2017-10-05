Tenneco Generating Above-Sector Growth While The EV Future Looms

Tenneco looks more or less appropriately priced today, including an assumption of 10% annual erosion in emissions starting in the second half of the 2020's.

It’s commonly accepted that stock prices are, at least in part, a product of discounted future expectations. The trick here is that how far investors will try to look into the future, and how they view that future, is almost always in flux. And so it is with Tenneco (TEN) – while this leading provider of emissions control and ride performance products is enjoying above-sector growth on the back of increasing content, the shares have gotten smacked around from time to time on worries about Tenneco’s place in the future evolution of passenger vehicles.

Electric vehicles (and battery-powered vehicles in particular) are almost certainly coming, but how quickly they become the predominant vehicle type on the road is an open question and has a lot of ramifications for modeling out Tenneco’s cash flow. Assuming 10% annual erosion in the emissions business starting in the late 2020’s still gives me a fair value around $60, making these shares more of toss-up after this strong rally from the low $50’s.

How Do you Assess A Business Where Almost Two-Thirds Of Profits Are At Risk?

There’s no question that electric vehicles (EVs) are coming. Every major car company has committed to significant efforts in hybrids and battery-powered EVs, and many countries have laid out bold visions for gasoline/diesel-free roads. Although there are still meaningful hurdles in areas like battery technology (and areas like semiconductors, to lesser extents), I wouldn’t bet against those issues getting solved over the next five to 10 years. With that, I would expect to see battery-powered EVs reach cost parity with internal combustion engines (or ICEs) in the mid-2020’s (although how to include costs like charging stations is a legitimate point, and beyond the scope of this article).

Tenneco generates around 70% of its gross revenue and 60% of its value-added revenue from its Clean Air segment, a business that sells manifolds, catalysts, filters, and converters that control and modify emissions, allowing auto, truck, and commercial vehicle OEMs to comply with increasingly stringent air pollution/emissions regulations. Once ICEs disappear, so too will the need for these emissions control products and the revenue/profit streams they produce.

But is that really going to happen in a reasonable timeframe? I do think EVs and ICEs will hit parity within a decade, but I don’t think that means everybody’s going to ditch their car or truck the year after parity. Maybe some countries/states will push for faster adoption (whether through incentives/subsidies or fees/surcharges), but I don’t think we’re going to see 50% EV penetration in 2030 (and 30% may be a high estimate). With that, I believe Tenneco will be selling emissions control products well into the 2020’s and aftermarket products after that. What’s more, there are increasingly stringent requirements on the books today that can support ongoing content growth over at least most of the next decade.

Ride Performance Likely Sticks Around

Tenneco’s Clean Air business will likely transform into a shrinking business in 10 to 20 years, but there’s no reason that the same will be true for the Ride Performance segment. EVs don’t need catalytic converters or manifolds, but they do need shocks/struts and suspension products. With that, I think this business hangs around through and after the EV conversion.



There is also a content growth angle here. Semi-active and active suspensions may never become the norm (Tenneco management is expecting 15% attach rates in/by the mid-2020’s), but these systems are worth 4x to 6x more to Tenneco and even modest adoption rates can move the needle for Tenneco and drive growth above underlying build rates.

The Opportunity

I will be very curious to see what management does to reposition the company for the coming EV revolution. The company’s COO became the CEO in May of this year and that could bring some fresh perspectives to capital deployment and strategic priorities. Tenneco has spent a lot of time trying to convince the Street that it doesn’t have its head in the sand regarding the impact of EV adoption, but it’s still a common worry on the Street.

I estimate that the company will generate around $1.5 billion in free cash flow over the next five years, and that could be put towards strategic moves that bring in more exposure to components that will be critical in the emerging EV landscape. Thermal management could be an area where Tenneco looks, as well perhaps as internal and power electronics. I would also note that if lithium-air batteries become a more viable approach, there could be opportunities to repurpose Tenneco’s know-how in filtering and related technologies (my understanding is that air purity/quality is a meaningful issue for lithium-air battery performance).



As is, I’m looking for Tenneco to generate annualized revenue growth of around 3% to 4% over the next decade, with 4% to 5% growth over the next few years slowing as the decade goes on and really slowing post-2025. I believe the increasing content of higher-value components will help drive higher margins, allowing for FCF margins to move from around 2% to 3.5% in 2022 and 4% in 2027, supporting double-digit FCF growth.

After that, the modeling gets even more speculative. As I said, I don’t believe ICEs will vanish overnight as soon as EVs achieve cost parity, but I do believe the emissions business will decline. At this point, I’m looking for ongoing low single-digit growth in the ride quality business and 10% annual declines in the emissions business. With those estimates in place, my fair value for the shares is around $60.

The Bottom Line

I thought both Tenneco and BorgWarner (BWA) looked undervalued back in September of 2016 on overheated worries about the EV future; since then Tenneco shares are up about 10%, while BorgWarner is up closer to 50%. Cummins (CMI), another rival in the emissions space, has likewise been much stronger (up around 40%).

At this point, I think Tenneco is more or less at fair value, with the market discounting high single-digit to low double-digit returns that I believe are commensurate with the risks involved. Were the shares to sell off again on another bout of EV-induced fear, I’d reconsider, but otherwise, I’d need to see better margin leverage and/or better content-driven growth to get excited about the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.