Citigroup: You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet

Previously, I wrote a piece for my CNBC PRO column, titled "Top blogger: Here's your best rising rate play," stating Citigroup (NYSE: C) was your best bank to buy in a rising rate environment. The stock is up more than 50% since then. Moreover, I did not just jump onto the Citigroup bandwagon. The stock has actually doubled since my initial buy recommendation I wrote about in an article on Seeking Alpha, titled "3 Banks Delivering A Big Bang For Your Buck," back in 2012.

Even so, in the following piece, I will lay out the case why the rally has much more room to run.

The interest rate worm has turned

The worm has turned regarding odds of further rate hikes. Furthermore, I posit that if President Trump is successful in getting his corporate tax reform agenda approved, the odds of increasing rate hikes will shoot up like a rocket. This bodes very well for the banks. The current quandary for investors is not whether to place a bank bet, but rather on which bank to bet. I say that bank is Citigroup. Let me explain.

Net Interest Margin upside

Citigroup has notable NIM upside. A 100 basis point rise in rates equates to $2.1 billion in additional revenue. The top takeaway is the recent steepening of the rising rate trajectory. It is evident that many current investors have never operated in a rising rate environment. President Trump's stimulus policies will provide cover for the Fed to raise rates at an even higher rate, I surmise. In fact, I posit the Fed is substantially behind the curve already. Trump may provide several other tailwinds for the banks as well. Here is why.

President Trump's bullish bank policies

President Trump's pro-growth agenda is exactly what the doctor ordered for the banks. It seems Congress is on its way to approve tax reform as of this writing. Trump's policies that are highly favorable to the banks include regulatory reform, corporate tax cuts, and an infrastructure stimulus package.

Regulatory reform

Regulatory reform should significantly lower costs and free the banks from the spider web of Dodd Frank regulations that have kept them handcuffed. Furthermore, the optimism created by a friendlier regulatory environment may increase loan growth.

Corporate tax cuts

The banking industry is known for paying high tax rates. In fact, I would venture to guess banks pay more taxes than any other industry out there. A corporate tax cut would be highly beneficial to Citigroup.

Fiscal stimulus

Citigroup could benefit from the financing of any new infrastructure projects the president approves. President Trump has floated the idea of implementing a $1 trillion infrastructure stimulus package. The bottom line is the stars have basically aligned for the big banks. Moreover, Citigroup is still trading at a steep discount to historical and relative valuations.

Steep historical and relative valuation discount

Citigroup continues to trade at a steep discount to peers and the industry on a tangible book value basis.

The bank currently trades for tangible book value. This equates to a significant discount to its peers and industry trading at 2.1 and 1.7, respectively.

Moreover, Citigroup is vastly undervalued on a historical basis as well. The bank historically trades for over two times tangible book and on par with peers. Citigroup's higher-risk profile is cited as the culprit.

Citigroup’s high risk profile

Naysayers point to Citigroup's risky business in Mexico and Asia, issues with Fed stress tests, etc. Asia has been an area of weakness. However, I submit that the Chinese market crisis is over and anticipate Asian growth rates to surprise going forward.

Fundamentals analysis

Citigroup is trading for a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a forward P/E ratio of 12.43. Further, its forward P/E is the one of the lowest among the big banks. The quality and consistency of Citigroup's earnings has vastly improved.

Citigroup Long-term chart

The stock has gone virtually nowhere since the 2008 crisis. As you can see from the 20-year chart, the bank has significant room to run. I see Citigroup as having the most meat left on the bone among the big banks. The bank is a buy.

The Bottom Line

A healthy banking system is one of the three pillars of economic growth. I'm bullish on Citigroup due to Trump's bank-friendly policies, a rising rate environment, and the bank's legal and regulatory issues coming to an end. Moreover, it has shown numerous areas of improvement on a fundamental basis.

The risk/reward equation favors long trades at this time. There's a substantial margin of safety built into the stock at present as well.

Current Chart

The stock has just broken out of the top of the uptrend channel. A potential back and fill pullback may be in the cards, so don't back up the truck just yet. Wait a few days to ensure past resistance has become support. Additionally, I suggest layering into any position over time to reduce risk. A pullback will provide one last opportunity to pick up shares prior to the inevitable next leg-up in the stock. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

