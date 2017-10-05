8%, New York Style

New York Mortgage Trust tapped the preferred market with an 8% fixed to floating perpetual preferred.

Yet another REIT joins the preferred issuance parade, locking in a decent rate in order to term out their funding. Today's participant was New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Details of the new issue are:

The prospectus can be found here and the term sheet here.

For those not familiar with this mortgage REIT:

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a mortgage REIT focused on acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets and financial assets. NYMT's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets, non-Agency RMBS, multi-family CMBS, preferred equity and joint venture equity investments in, and mezzanine loans to, owners of multi-family properties, equity and debt securities issued by entities that invest in residential and commercial real estate and Agency RMBS. In recent years, the REIT has transitioned its portfolio to focus more on residential and multi-family credit assets.

With this new offering, New York Mortgage Trust will have three series of preferred stock outstanding. The following table has a description of the outstanding preferreds.

The following table has the current pricing on the outstanding preferreds:

There is a pick-up of 5 basis points versus NYMTO if the new issue trades at par, which, in my opinion, is not attractive enough for a swap (I am long NYMTO). If I was long NYMTP, I would be tempted to swap out of the NYMTP as it allows a 22 basis points pick-up, a lower duration (albeit marginal) and an extended lock-out. The new issue is a fixed to float issue, which is nice relative to the other two series fixed forever rate.

Fortunately, for income investors, there are numerous higher yielding preferred stocks within the mortgage REIT sector - many of them with recent issues where premiums aren't that bad. The following table shows details and pricing of many of these issuers:

New York Mortgage Trust is one of the highest yielding of the peer group, lagging only AG Mortgage Investment (MITT), PennyMac Mortgage (PMT), and Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI).

The stripped yield graphically:

The Yield to call graphically:

Another way to look at these issues is relative to the equity dividend yield of the issuers:

NYMT has the highest equity yield among the group and as a result, the highest yield give-up (the cost of stability).

Looking at the stripped yield versus the Treasury rate (the risk premium) is also a valid approach, although the highest yielding will always have the highest risk premium.

As one would expect, the highest yielding issues (as mentioned earlier) have the highest risk premium.

It might be helpful to get a feel for how the preferred trades relative to the equity on a yield basis. The following chart compares the stripped yield of NYMTO to the common equity.

As the chart shows, the preferred stock is trading the tightest against the common than it has in a while. This is more of a function of the common rallying than the preferred selling off.

The following chart shows the risk premium of NYMTO over time:

The risk premium has been shrinking as rates have risen.

Finally, a view of the equity.

The price of the equities of the peer group over the last year:

NYMT data by YCharts

The above chart does not reflect favorably on NYMT as it was dead last in the group.

The last three years look no better as it placed next to last (the honor of last place going to PennyMac):

NYMT Total Return Price data by YCharts

Yield on the common equity:

NYMT Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The yield gap between NYMT and the peers is huge, consistently huge.

Bottom Line: The new issue isn't compelling enough for me to swap from my NYMTO position into this issue, but if I were long NYMTP, I would certainly take a hard look at the trade. If I was not positioned (and I wanted to be), I would be a buyer of the new issue for the lock-out, the rate, and the fixed to float nature of this security (as stated earlier, the others are fixed forever). New York Mortgage Trust has underperformed peers over time, which is a concern, but as it currently stands, I am comfortable being in the preferred shares.

Company Links:

Most recent 10-Q

KBW Conference presentation

Seeking Alpha Articles:

Colorado Wealth Management, 8/30/17 Hilariously Priced Dividend Yields By New York's Preferred Shares

Quad 7, 8/4/17 New York Mortgage Trust: There Is No Justification

Colorado Wealth Management, 7/31/17 7.79% Preferred Dividend Yield Worth A Look

Disclosure: I am/we are long MITT, MTGE, NYMT, AGNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: MITTpB, NYMTO, AGNCN