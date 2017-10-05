Costco First Look: Impressive September Drives Upside

Costco (COST) continues to cut through the headwinds in the big-box retail industry. This Thursday, the company delivered top- and bottom-line beats that certainly exceeded my expectations for the quarter.

Credit: Publimetro

Revenues of $42.3 billion were higher than consensus by three quarters of a billion dollars and nearly 16% above year-ago levels (although in great part as a result of the extra week in the period). EPS of $2.08 topped consensus by six cents and my own projections by thirteen.

With comps previously disclosed for the whole quarter except for the last week of the fiscal year, I believed significant upside to revenues was highly unlikely. But a much more robust month of September saw comparable sales flirt with the +9% mark and e-commerce land at 30%. Both numbers were higher than the full quarter and full year rates, suggesting impressive momentum to the back end of the quarter.

However, about half of the upside to revenues fell short of improving gross profits, as margins of 13.2% were 20 bps lower than my expectations and last year's 13.4%. I find the lower profitability levels surprising, considering the recent membership fee hike helped to drive high-margin membership revenues up by over +13% YOY. I assume, but have yet to confirm, that competitive pressures must have had a negative net pricing impact (the difference between CPI and PPI) this quarter, more so than I expected.

Costco once again did a brilliant job at containing opex despite the higher revenue levels, driving what I estimate to be a two-cent upside to EPS compared to my estimates. Slightly lower net interest expenses (although within the ballpark) and a more favorable effective tax rate helped to drive another two-penny upside to per-share earnings.

Source: DM Martins Research

My views on the stock

Despite the impressive beat driven by an outstanding September month, COST is trading down nearly -2% after hours. The stock price move seems counter-intuitive and, to be fair, may not hold up once the opening bell sounds tomorrow. But in my view, it also could be reflective of deflated expectations for the longer-term future.

Sure, the last quarter of fiscal 2017 has been incredible for the wholesale club retailer. But I ask myself whether Costco can maintain the same momentum farther down the road. As I have been arguing for the past few months, Street expectations (FY18 EPS consensus $6.43) still seem too aggressive for my taste, and valuation has only come down slightly since I issued my first bearish article on the stock (then valued at $180/share).

If Costco can meet aggressive expectations on revenue growth (more than 7% consistently), gross margins (no less than last year's 13.3%) and opex (no more than 10% of total revs, which the company was able to deliver this time) over the next several quarters, then the performance might justify some share price uplift. But I continue to see material risk to Costco living up to heightened expectations, and choose to stay away from the stock.

